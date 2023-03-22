Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2 on Apple TV+: Release date, plot, and more details explored

After a terrific pilot episode, Apple TV Plus' Ted Lasso season 3 is all set to return for a second episode on Wednesday, March 22, at around 3.00 am ET. The series was delayed by quite a bit after the second season, which saw the show rise to new heights of stardom.

The first episode of the ongoing third installment marked the return of the Premier League season and new developments in the plot, including the introduction of Coach Nate (Nick Mohammad) as the new manager of West Ham United. It also set the premise in a thrilling way by revealing that AFC Richmond are the biggest underdogs in the Premier League after their recent shaky promotion.

Ted Lasso @TedLasso I know how this looks…but if The Cure has taught us anything, great things can happen when you’re down in the dumps. I know how this looks…but if The Cure has taught us anything, great things can happen when you’re down in the dumps. https://t.co/4NnAe45CjO

The last episode of Ted Lasso also saw a big twist in the story, with Ted (Jason Sudeikis) learning that his wife Michelle (Andrea Anders) is having an affair with a new guy.

The second episode of Ted Lasso will see the manager face a new challenge with the first match of the season onto the team. The ongoing season is also set to be the final season of the show, making each episode even more important.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2 preview: What to expect from the upcoming episode?

The tone of the next episode will heavily depend on the first match of the season. With AFC Richmond struggling in the entire first half of the first season, it is yet to be seen how the writers plan to progress this season. It could start with a win, given that this season will see AFC Richmond face off against West Ham United.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"News of a top player looking to move to London sends the English clubs into a frenzy; Richmond plays its first game back in the Premier League."

The synopsis for the upcoming episode indicates that there could be a new character introduction. After the previous episode saw AFC Richmond trying to bring in new players to boost their chances in the Premier League, this episode's synopsis hints that a top player, probably from some other European league, is looking to land a deal with an English club.

Ted Lasso @TedLasso Maybe’s it the magic of three, maybe it’s climate change, but this season feels different.



Here we go! Maybe’s it the magic of three, maybe it’s climate change, but this season feels different.Here we go!

Though it is unlikely that AFC Richmond will be the frontrunner in this race, it could mean some kind of surprise in the long run. This "top player" could also be an important part of the storyline for this season.

What is Ted Lasso all about?

Ted Lasso is a sports comedy-drama television series developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. It is based on a character Sudeikis first portrayed in a series of promos for NBC Sports' coverage of England's Premier League.

The first season of the show premiered back in 2020 with ten episodes. It was later nominated for 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, making it the first show with so many Emmy nominations in its debut season.

The synopsis for the popular show reads as:

"An American football coach is hired to manage a British soccer team; what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for in optimism, determination and biscuits."

The series stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Phil Dunster, Brendan Hunt, and Juno Temple, among others.

Catch Ted Lasso exclusively on Apple TV+.

