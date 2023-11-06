Will there be a Ted Lasso season 4? Renewal possibilities explored

Fans are always excited for any news about the future of Ted Lasso, especially Ted Lasso Season 4. However, things are up in the air as of now. Jason Sudeikis, the main actor and co-creator, has been talking about how he sees the show going, and there's a chance that Season 3 might wrap up the story.

However, factors like audience reception and viewership are also taken into consideration when it comes to a show's renewal. Here, we take a look at what director Declan Lowney and other important people think about the highly anticipated Ted Lasso Season 4.

Ted Lasso Season 4: A closer look at the factors involved

What do the lead actor and director have to say?

Jason Sudeikis provided important information about the future of the show, especially Ted Lasso Season 4, in an interview with Deadline.

He was steadfast in his assertion that Ted Lasso was intended to be a three-part narrative, drawing parallels to the original Star Wars trilogy:

"This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," he explained.

Sudeikis' clear vision underscores the importance of a third season to wrap up the storyline as intended. But behind that finality, director Declan Lowney teasingly noted to The Hollywood Reporter:

"Everybody knew it was the end, but it’s also the end for now. It’s going to be two or three years before anything happens (...) so let’s try and tie up all these stories properly."

Fans want more chapters in the heartwarming AFC Richmond saga. They've grown attached to the characters and the series' positive story overall.

Ted Lasso Season 4: Why did Apple TV cancel it?

Since June 2023, people have been wondering what's happening with the possibility of Ted Lasso Season 4. Apple TV+ and other streaming services track many people finish a show, how many stop watching, and how long people watch it before deciding whether to renew it or not.

Given its fanbase and positive reviews, it seems like Ted Lasso should keep going. But it looks like the creators might be taking a break because they have a specific plan for the storyline. As mentioned, Jason Sudeikis has been clear that the show is meant to be a trilogy.

The end of season three with the episode titled So Long, Farewell, gave fans a mix of feelings. Ted Lasso going back to the US and Roy Kent becoming Richmond's manager makes it seem unlikely that there will be a regular Ted Lasso Season 4.

But, with all the interesting supporting characters, there's a chance for exciting spinoff stories that will keep the Ted Lasso world alive and entertaining.

Final thoughts

To wrap things up, the Ted Lasso series might be taking a break for now, but fans are still eager to see what happens to the characters and their stories. The fact that the creators are planning a three-part saga suggests that a regular season four might not be happening anytime soon.

However, with the door left slightly open, fans are invited to dive into the world of supporting characters through potential spinoffs. These spinoffs ensure that the essence of Ted Lasso, possibly even including the highly anticipated Ted Lasso Season 4, will continue, even if the main story appears to have wrapped up.

Ted Lasso is currently streaming on Apple TV+.