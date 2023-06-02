5 best Jason Sudeikis movies and TV shows to watch after Ted Lasso

The third season of Jason Sudeikis' Ted Lasso concluded on May 31, 2023. The award-winning show has garnered a lot of buzz for its witty writing and quality acting. It follows an American football coach with no experience in soccer who is unexpectedly hired to coach a fictional English Premier League soccer team.

Although there have been no official reports, fans believe that there might not be a season 4 as the finale of the third season did tie up all the loose ends. Whether or not the show comes back, Jason Sudeikis has proved his mettle by nailing the character of funny and optimistic Ted Lasso, who quickly became a fan favorite.

However, Ted Lasso is not the only memorable role that Jason Sudeikis has played over the course of his acting career. From comedy and animation to sci-fi, the actor has explored different genres and delivered notable performances that fans will always remember.

Horrible Bosses, Colossal and five other Jason Sudeikis films fans will enjoy watching

1) Horrible Bosses (2011)

Directed by Seth Gordon, the movie stars Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Colin Farrell, Kevin Spacey, and Jamie Foxx. The story focuses on three friends who plan to murder their overbearing and abusive bosses, but things don't exactly go according to plan.

Bateman, Day, and Sudeikis work really well together and the audience can easily relate to their friendship. The movie is hilarious, and all the characters are well-written which makes for an interesting watch. This blockbuster hit also has a sequel Horrible Bosses 2, which was released in 2014.

2) Colossal (2016)

Directed by Nacho Vigalondo, this movie stars Anne Hathaway, Jason Sudeikis, Dan Stevens, Austin Stowell, and Tim Blake Nelson. The story centers around Gloria, an unemployed writer, who returns to her hometown after her boyfriend ditches her. She then finds out about a monster destroying Seoul which leaves her in shock, but she soon realizes that there might be a connection between the monster and herself.

The concept is interesting and the lead actors do a great job bringing their characters to life. The best thing about Colossal is that there are very few cliches which mean that the audience can look forward to unexpected twists that make it enjoyable to watch.

3) The Angry Birds Movie (2016)

The audience knows Jason Sudeikis as the funny guy so it may be difficult to picture him as an angry character. However, he channels the quick-tempered, sarcastic, easily frustrated character of Red perfectly in The Angry Birds Movie.

The story follows Red along with Chuck and Bomb who have always been outcasts but they have to step up to save the other birds when mysterious green pigs intrude on their island.

This Jason Sudeikis movie explores anger issues, and how it is not easy to stay calm and collected at all times. In addition to that, it also showcases how being different is not a weakness and that it can actually act as an advantage in certain situations. This is a feel-good movie for the whole family.

4) The Last Man on Earth (2015)

Premiering in 2015, the show has a total of four seasons. The show was created by Will Forte who also stars in it along with Kristen Schaal, January Jones, Mel Rodriguez, Cleopatra Coleman, Mary Steenburgen, and Jason Sudeikis, among others. The show is set in a time when a virus wipes out the human race. It follows Phil Miller, who somehow survived, and is looking for other survivors.

Jason Sudeikis plays Mike Miller, Phil's astronaut brother. He crashes down to Earth and makes his way to Malibu. He joins the survivors but when he gets sick, he is ostracized by the group. One of the biggest reasons to watch the show is for the characters, and while they may all have their own eccentricities, they help make the show fun and entertaining.

5) Hit-Monkey (2021)

Created by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, this animated TV series features the voices of multiple actors. They include Ally Maki, Olivia Munn, Fred Tatasciore, Jason Sudeikis, Nobi Nakanishi, and George Takei among others.

Based on the Marvel Comics character, the show is about a Japanese macaque who disrupts Tokyo's crime underworld, with the help of an American assassin's ghost.

It has interesting plot lines, which fans know Marvel is known for. Thus, Hit-Monkey has everything that will keep the audience hooked - an intriguing premise, action-packed scenes, and brilliant dialogues. Even though it is an animated series, it is geared toward an adult audience since it features a lot of violence and gore.

Ted Lasso may be all that people are talking about right now but Jason Sudeikis has worked on many movies and TV shows that prove that he is both skilled and versatile.

Poll : 0 votes