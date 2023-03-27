How much does Olivia Wilde earn and spend in a month? Reports of $4K laundry bill go viral amid custody battle with Jason Sudeikis

Actress-director Olivia Wilde is currently embroiled in a custody battle with fellow actor and former partner Jason Sudeikis. The legal documents filed by Wilde with the court, were leaked and the British tabloid Daily Mail reported that the actress' net worth is over $10 million.

The Los Angeles Superior Court filings noted that the Don't Worry Darling helmer’s net worth is $10,569,736. Wilde reportedly has $645,187 in her bank accounts and about $3,902,689 in bonds and stocks. She has another $6,021,860 in properties and real estate, taking her net worth above $10 million.

Wilde's income per month is around $71K and according to the Daily Mail, her monthly expenses come to around $107K.

The House star reportedly stated in the now-leaked court papers that her spending every month is $107,000. According to The Daily Mail, her expenses include $4,000 on cleaning and laundry, over $58,000 in mortgages, while basic utilities take up $6,500.

Meanwhile, her partner, Jason Sudeikis' net worth is $25 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He reportedly earned $1 million per episode for Ted Lasso season 3. Interestingly, Celebrity Net Worth also marked Olivia Wilde's net worth to be $25 million, when it was $15 million less.

Olivia Wilde's lawyers claim that Sudeikis attempting to “litigate her into debt"

Olivia Wilde, an Independent Spirit Award winner, is fighting a custody battle in Los Angeles with Sudeikis over their two children, a son, born in 2014, and a daughter, born in 2016.

The net worth filing was a part of that, and her lawyers claimed that Sudeikis is attempting to “litigate her into debt.” The lawyer also claimed that the comedian-actor earns substantially to “spin his wheels with filing after filing," which Olivia cannot.

Reacting to the leak of the net worth document, Olivia Wilde's representative said:

“The sealed and private documents that were leaked today are the utmost breach of trust and never intended for public consumption. This private family matter, involving young children, has continued to be a tabloid fixture and the press coverage dating back a year has been relentless and traumatic.”

Sudeikis had earlier appealed the case to be moved to New York since it is supposedly more considerate of child support. However, on Thursday, New York magistrate Adele Alexis Harris rejected the plea and ordered the “child support petition be heard in California.”

Olivia Wilde has been signed to helm three movies. They include Perfect (a biopic on gymnast Kerri Strug), an untitled holiday-comedy film (backed by Universal Pictures), and a female-centric superhero movie (a part of Sony's Spider-verse franchise).

Meanwhile, Sudeikis is busy with the third season of his award-winning Apple TV+’s sports comedy-drama TV series Ted Lasso.

