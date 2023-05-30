"More mental than ever": I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson fans react to season 3 premiere

Netflix recently released all six episodes of I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson season 3. This sketch comedy show has a reputation for being excessively wild and unpredictable with minimal emphasis on an intricate plot.

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson is similar to classic sketch comedy shows like Monty Python's Flying Circus, Saturday Night Live, The Kids in the Hall, Key and Peele, and more. The only difference is that this show is a hundred times more chaotic.

Fans have been enjoying every moment of the new season and some even believe that it's the craziest season so far. Several netizens took to social media to share their thoughts about the latest season of the show.

Jimmy Hell V2 @SeeingRedv2 I Think You Should Leave is back and more mental than ever. Good times.

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson season 3 leaves the internet in awe

As expected, the new season of I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson brims with chaos and hilarious skits.

While the show lead, Tim Robinson is the center of attention in most of the skits, guests like Jason Schwartzman, Sam Richardson, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Ayo Edebiri, Tim Heidecker, Conner O'Malley, Patti Harrison, Beck Bennett, Carmen Christopher, Mitra Jouhari, Biff Wiff, and Will Forte appear in key roles.

The new season mocks TV game shows, Telemarketing commercials, and more, making for an enjoyable watch. There are almost no monotonous moments and something unpredictable always happens during the course of each episode.

•liv• in mourning of noho hank 💔 @Livsdumb18 watching season 3 of i think you should leave with tim robinson and it'a so good

Blair Farrell @Blarcade Me getting Netflix just to watch I Think You Should Leave.

Jackie @jacdeswilliams i want to get famous just so i can do weird little cameos on shows like I Think You Should Leave

Stan Grossman @LemmeTellYouWat I Think You Should Leave fans tweeting all day.

CarterNixon @CarterNixon Tim Robinson is one of the funniest people to have ever lived. I Think You Should Leave is so good.

cate 🐇 @seaofbelIs watching the new season of I think you should leave

FRECK @freckhub This was the best season of I Think You Should Leave yet

HISTA Stan Account @HereatEPCOT Alright, "I Think You Should Leave" has been binged and my @Netflix account has been canceled

It's safe to say that fans are thoroughly enjoying the new season of the show and some even said that it was the best season so far. Fans appreciated Robinson's abilities and claimed that he was one of the funniest men to ever live. The actor/comedian/writer is best known for his work on Saturday Night Live and Detroiters.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the show reads:

"Actor Tim Robinson stars in this sketch comedy series -- which he also co-created -- that sees him trying to get people to go away. In each segment, Robinson and his guests do whatever they can to try to drive someone to the point that they need -- or desperately want -- to leave."

It continues:

"Robinson spent several years as a writer on 'Saturday Night Live,' so it's not a surprise that the show's roster of guest stars includes a number of SNL alumni. Among them are Andy Samberg, Will Forte, Vanessa Bayer and Cecily Strong."

Season 3 of the show released on Netflix on May 30, 2023.

