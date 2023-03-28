Are Jason and Justine Bateman related? Actress responds to criticism over her 'old face'

American actress Justine Bateman addressed the criticism surrounding her "old face." While appearing on an episode of 60 Minutes Australia, the 57-year-old personality shared how aging has affected her and people's reaction to her not having any plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures on her face.

Bateman, who only has a three-year age gap from her brother Jason Bateman, shared she did not realize the internet's obsession with her face until one time she googled herself and found the autocomplete to suggest the phrase "looks old."

However, the Family Ties star said she does not care what people say about her face and appearance.

“I just don’t give a s**t. I think I look rad. I think my face represents who I am. I like it.”

Bateman said that she likes looking her age, even though she knows there are things she can do to make herself look younger.

Jason and Justine Bateman are not twins

fuchsia @mysticalodds Jason Bateman and Justine Bateman attend the 1987 Emmys. #oldisgold Jason Bateman and Justine Bateman attend the 1987 Emmys. #oldisgold https://t.co/jSYyT7C0oo

Contrary to popular opinion, Jason and Justine Bateman are not twins but siblings with a three-year age gap.

Justine Bateman was born in Rye, New York, on February 19, 1966. While her brother, Jason, was born on January 14, 1969. Their father was a film producer, and their mother was an air hostess.

Their careers kickstarted in the 1980s, but Jason could only bag small television roles in Chicago Sons and Simon. Justine appeared in Family Ties from 1982 to 1989 but struggled with work afterward.

VKadre_ru @KinoVinoandMore

Deborah Feingold photography Justine Bateman & Jason Bateman, 1989Deborah Feingold photography Justine Bateman & Jason Bateman, 1989© Deborah Feingold photography https://t.co/ZONMnQuUjM

At the same time, the duo had their own set of personal problems. Jason was struggling with drug addiction, and his sister was struggling with the media and its negative impacts on her self-image.

Justine joined a 12-step program and converted to Christianity, which contributed to her rehabilitation from eating disorders.

While Justine did appear in small roles in several television shows like Desperate Housewives, Modern Family, Customer Service, The Allnighter, Californication, etc., she became a full-time writer. Jason made a comeback by starring in Arrested Development in the 2000s, which made him one of the most successful actors in the industry.

What did Justine Bateman say in her interview?

While speaking on 60 Minutes Australia, Justine Bateman described her reaction to googling herself and finding out how people call her face "old."

“I needed to google something to do a little research and remind myself of something that happened when I was famous, so I put in my name, googled my name, Justine Bateman, and then the autocomplete came up which was ‘looks old.’”

Justine added that she was shocked because she was only 42 at the time.

“And I was like, ‘What?’ And I looked at the pictures that they had as evidence and I couldn’t see what they were talking about.”

The writer added that she feels bad for women who use cosmetic procedures on their faces because she thinks "they are not enjoying life."

“I feel sad that they are distracted from the things they’re meant to do in life, with this consuming idea that they’ve got to fix their face before anything else can happen. Forget about your face! That is what I’m saying. Get rid of the fear that your face being wrinkled is going to ruin a bunch of opportunities for you.”

As a writer, her upcoming projects, as per IMDb, are Need and Face.

Poll : 0 votes