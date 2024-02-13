How much are tickets to Highest Point Festival 2024? Where to buy, lineup, dates, location, & all you need to know

Highest Point Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 10, 2024, to May 11, 2024, at Williamson Park in Lancaster, England. The 2024 edition of Highest Point Festival will be the sixth edition of the festival, having been first held in 2018 and annually ever since, except for the 2020 edition, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2024 edition of Highest Point Festival, will feature performances by music acts such as Tom Odell, Busted, Cat Burns, and The Cuban Brothers, among others, via a post on the official Instagram page on February 13, 2024.

Tickets for the festival will be available from February 14, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. BST. The Two-day tickets are priced at £11.00, £77.00, and £148.50 for the Kids, Teen, and First Release Adult categories respectively.

One Day tickets are priced at £6.00, £41.80, and £75.35 for the Kids, Teen, and First Release Adult categories respectively. There are also add-on tickets for the day tickets, which are priced at £44.00. There are no charges for toddlers up to the age of five.

All ticket prices are inclusive of processing fees but tickets purchased may be subject to currency conversion rate fluctuation or service taxes. Tickets can be purchased either via the links provided in the High Point Festival socials' bio or via the Skiddle page for the festival.

Highest Point Festival 2024 lineup

Highest Point Festival returns for its sixth edition with a stellar lineup, including the two headliners Tom Odell and Busted. The lineup announcement was delayed significantly this year, with the festival organizers explaining the situation with a detailed Instagram post, stating:

"Highest Point had both our headliners confirmed back in Autumn 2023, however due to a monumental diary mishap with one of the artists, we unfortunately had to start again with the Friday lineup..."

The organizers also announced their move to a two-day edition in the post, stating:

The more observant of you will notice that we are not hosting a Thursday event this year, a three day festival is a huge undertaking and ultimately we do need to streamline to ensure many more years of Highest Point, an event that we absolutely love doing, but at times the journey has been a bit rough with plenty of challenges along the way.

The full lineup for the Highest Point Festival 2024 at Williamson Park in Lancaster, England is given below:

Tom Odell

Busted

Cat Burns

Sam Ryder

Caity Baser

Charlie Tee

Gok Wan

Sarah Story

Beatles Dub Club

Chris Hawkins (BBC 6 Music)

Culture Shock

Hacker T Dog and Katie Thistletown

Issey Cross

Jaguar Skills

Lovely Eggs (pub quiz)

Lowes

Mozey

New York Brass Band

Peat & Diesel

Scott Bond

Ross Jarman (The Cribs) DJ Set

The Cuban Brothers

Utah Saints DJ Sets

Yousef

2SHY MC

AMK

BINX

Bushrocker Hifi

Chase

Chris Holt

Daddy1Love

Escape Events

Gabriella T & Jasmine T

George Egg

George Lawson

George Smeddles

Hayley Zalassi

Hip Hop Karaoke

Impressa Soundsystem & Alexis

James Organ

James Ryan

John Hayward

Jojo

Juice Box

Karma Farmer and Lady CE

KI Creighton

Lovedose V Funkademia

Matt Priest

Matt This

Matty Banton

Mikey Don

Miss Chop

OKO

Professor P

Reggae Day

Savvy B

Sonny Wharton

Summer J

The Buddhakannan Headset

The Cases

The In-Here Brothers

US Two

Union Sound

Will the Apprentice

The 2024 Highest Point Festival is being presented by Skiddle, with other festival partners including Lancaster City Council, Manchester Union as well as Porshe. The festival, aside from the music, will also feature a Chris Hawkins special event called Sundial as well as a Trance music set.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE