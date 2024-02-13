How much are tickets to Highest Point Festival 2024? Where to buy, lineup, dates, location, & all you need to know

Highest Point Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 10, 2024, to May 11, 2024, at Williamson Park in Lancaster, England. The 2024 edition of Highest Point Festival will be the sixth edition of the festival, having been first held in 2018 and annually ever since, except for the 2020 edition, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2024 edition of Highest Point Festival, will feature performances by music acts such as Tom Odell, Busted, Cat Burns, and The Cuban Brothers, among others, via a post on the official Instagram page on February 13, 2024.
Tickets for the festival will be available from February 14, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. BST. The Two-day tickets are priced at £11.00, £77.00, and £148.50 for the Kids, Teen, and First Release Adult categories respectively.
One Day tickets are priced at £6.00, £41.80, and £75.35 for the Kids, Teen, and First Release Adult categories respectively. There are also add-on tickets for the day tickets, which are priced at £44.00. There are no charges for toddlers up to the age of five.
All ticket prices are inclusive of processing fees but tickets purchased may be subject to currency conversion rate fluctuation or service taxes. Tickets can be purchased either via the links provided in the High Point Festival socials' bio or via the Skiddle page for the festival.
Highest Point Festival 2024 lineup
Highest Point Festival returns for its sixth edition with a stellar lineup, including the two headliners Tom Odell and Busted. The lineup announcement was delayed significantly this year, with the festival organizers explaining the situation with a detailed Instagram post, stating:
"Highest Point had both our headliners confirmed back in Autumn 2023, however due to a monumental diary mishap with one of the artists, we unfortunately had to start again with the Friday lineup..."
The organizers also announced their move to a two-day edition in the post, stating:
The more observant of you will notice that we are not hosting a Thursday event this year, a three day festival is a huge undertaking and ultimately we do need to streamline to ensure many more years of Highest Point, an event that we absolutely love doing, but at times the journey has been a bit rough with plenty of challenges along the way.
The full lineup for the Highest Point Festival 2024 at Williamson Park in Lancaster, England is given below:
- Tom Odell
- Busted
- Cat Burns
- Sam Ryder
- Caity Baser
- Charlie Tee
- Gok Wan
- Sarah Story
- Beatles Dub Club
- Chris Hawkins (BBC 6 Music)
- Culture Shock
- Hacker T Dog and Katie Thistletown
- Issey Cross
- Jaguar Skills
- Lovely Eggs (pub quiz)
- Lowes
- Mozey
- New York Brass Band
- Peat & Diesel
- Scott Bond
- Ross Jarman (The Cribs) DJ Set
- The Cuban Brothers
- Utah Saints DJ Sets
- Yousef
- 2SHY MC
- AMK
- BINX
- Bushrocker Hifi
- Chase
- Chris Holt
- Daddy1Love
- Escape Events
- Gabriella T & Jasmine T
- George Egg
- George Lawson
- George Smeddles
- Hayley Zalassi
- Hip Hop Karaoke
- Impressa Soundsystem & Alexis
- James Organ
- James Ryan
- John Hayward
- Jojo
- Juice Box
- Karma Farmer and Lady CE
- KI Creighton
- Lovedose V Funkademia
- Matt Priest
- Matt This
- Matty Banton
- Mikey Don
- Miss Chop
- OKO
- Professor P
- Reggae Day
- Savvy B
- Sonny Wharton
- Summer J
- The Buddhakannan Headset
- The Cases
- The In-Here Brothers
- US Two
- Union Sound
- Will the Apprentice
The 2024 Highest Point Festival is being presented by Skiddle, with other festival partners including Lancaster City Council, Manchester Union as well as Porshe. The festival, aside from the music, will also feature a Chris Hawkins special event called Sundial as well as a Trance music set.
An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE