Camp Bestival Shropshire 2024: Presale, tickets, lineup, dates, location, & all you need to know

Camp Bestival Shropshire 2024 is scheduled to be held from August 15, 2024, to August 18, 2024, at Weston Park within Capability Brown Parkland in Shiffnal, Shropshire, UK. The 2024 edition of the festival will be its 14th edition, having been first held in 2008 and annually ever since, except for the 2020 edition, which was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2024 edition, which will feature performances by music and performance acts such as Faithless, Paloma Faith, Sara Cox, Ellie Sax, and The Cuban Brothers, among others, was announced via a post on the official festival Instagram.

The Pre-sale for the tour is currently ongoing and is exclusively for Barclays UK cardholders. The Prepsale will be available till February 2, 2024, at 08:59 a.m. BST and can be accessed via the Barclays Card website.

General tickets for the tour will be available from February 2, 2024, at 09:00 a.m. BST. Weekend tickets are priced at £199 for adults and £83 for children. Backstage Camping tickets are priced at £474 for adults and £109 for children. Camping plus tickets are priced at £173.

Live-in-vehicle pass tickets are priced at £110, and Backstage campervan/caravan tickets are priced at £253.25. All ticket purchases may be subject to additional processing fees and taxes.

Camp Bestival Shropshire 2024 lineup

Camp Bestival Shropshire is set to feature several prominent artists in its lineup, including Rick Astley, Orbital, McFly, Paloma Faith, Jake Shears, The Darkness, Faithless, and more.

Faithless's upcoming performance at the festival marks their return to the stage after eight years in celebration of their late member Maxi Jazz, who died in 2022. The band is best known for their debut album, Reverence.

Paloma Faith rose to prominence with her third studio album, A Perfect Contradiction, which was released on March 10, 2014. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 2 on the UK album chart.

The full lineup for the Camp Bestival Shropshire 2024 festival is given below:

Faithless

Paloma Faith

Rick Astley

McFly

Orbital

Jake Shears

The Darkness

Sara Cox

Level 42

Gok Wan

Hak Baker

Say She She

Flowerovlove

The Magic Numbers

The K's

Craig Charles Funk & Soul House Party

Dick & Dom

Miles Hunt

The Cuban Brothers

Ellie Sax

The Amy Winehouse Band

Old Time Sailors

Junior Jungle

Big Fish Little Fish

Chris Hawkins

Tom Aspaul

Dogshow

Katie Grace

Coach Party

SnayX

Fred Roberts

Marlee

The Beatles Dub Club

Rascal Raves

Goldierocks

Jemma Bolt

The Pop Bingo Disco

Horrible Histories

Mister Maker

Dan the Hat

Brainiac Live

Hacker T Dog and Katie Thistledown

Mr Tumble

The Mum Club

Jim8Track

Bobbin Dixon

Camp Bestival Shropshire is partnered with several major entities. Barclaycard, the payment card by the UK multinational giant Barclays, is the official payment partner of the festival. The beverage partner of the festival is Nohrlund Cocktails, a beverage company focusing on premixed cocktails made with organic materials.

The 2024 edition of Camp Bestival Shropshire, like its previous editions, will continue its association with the UK-based charity Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, which is dedicated to helping young people through cancer.

Camp Bestival Shropshire's lineup is curated by Rob Da Bank and emphasizes an eclectic mix of jazz, dubstep, country, and folk, among other music genres. Previous performers at the festival include stalwarts such as Florence & the Machine, Ed Sheeran, and London Grammer, among others.