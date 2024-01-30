How much are tickets to Wireless Festival 2024? Lineup, dates, location, and all you need to know as Nicki Minaj & more to headline

Wireless Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from July 12, 2024, to July 14, 2024, at Finsbury Park in London, UK. The 2024 edition of the festival will be its eighteenth edition, having been first held in 2005 and annually ever since except for the 2020 edition, which was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2024 edition, which is currently scheduled to feature performances by Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, and Doja Cat, with more artists to be announced at a future date, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival on January 29, 2024.

Tickets for the festival will be available for purchase from the official festival website starting on January 31, 2024. Weekend tickets are priced at $258.25, two-day tickets are priced at $175.60 and day tickets are priced at $94.60, respectively. All ticket purchases are subject to processing fees, service taxes, and international purchasers may also be subject to currency conversion rate fluctuations.

Payment plans for the festival are also available, with all ticket prices being divided into five equal halves $43.05 for weekend tickets, $29.25 for two-day tickets, and $18.92 for day tickets.

Wireless Festival 2024 current lineup

Wireless Festival 2024 has announced its first lineup in the above-mentioned post, with other lineups set to be revealed sometime in the near future. The current lineup includes several prominent artists, including Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, 21 Savage, and Rema.

Nicki Minaj is best known for their multi-platinum-certified debut studio album, Pink Friday, which was released on November 22, 2010. Doja Cat is known for her third studio album, Planet Her, which was released on June 25, 2021, and peaked as a chart-topper on the Kiwi album chart.

21 Savage is a British- American rapper best known for his second studio album, I Am > I Was, which was released on December 21, 2018, and peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart. Rema is a Nigerian singer who rose to prominence with his debut studio album, Rave & Roses, which was released on March 25, 2022.

The current lineup of the Wireless Festival 2024 is given below:

July 12, 2024 (Day 1):

Nicki Minaj

Future

Ice Spice

Ragz Originale

DJ Target

Remi Burgz

Sean Paul

Vanessa Bling

Veeze

July 13, 2024 (Day 2)

Gunna

Sexyy Red

Fridayy

Skillibeng

Byron Messia

Shallipopi

Strandz

Kenny Allstar

Seani B

21 Savage

J Hus

Asake

July 14, 2024 (Day 3)

Uncle Waffles

Ruger

Teezo Touchdown

Nadia Jae

Snoochie Shy

Doja Cat

Rema

Tyla

Digga D

Wireless Festival 2024 is being sponsored by several companies. The headliner partner for the upcoming event is Go Puff, a retail delivery company. British communication giant Three UK is the connectivity partner of the festival.

Bacardi, the brewing company, and Pepsi, the energy drink giant, are the beverage partners of Wireless 2024. The travel partner of the festival is Big Green Coah, which specializes in coach travel for live music events.

Wireless Festival is organized by a joint partnership between Live Nation and the UK music promoter Festival Republic and has a capacity of 50,000 people. Prominent performers of past Wireless Festival editions include Moby, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, Calvin Harris, Avicii, and Drake, among others.