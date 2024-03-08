Dreamville Festival 2024: Lineup, tickets, dates, prices, location, & all you need to know 

Dreamville Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from April 6, 2024 to April 7, 2024 at the Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. The 2024 edition will be the festival's fourth edition, having been first held in 2019, initially planned in 2018, and annually since except for a couple of years due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Dreamville Festival 2024 is scheduled to feature performances by artists such as SZA, Nicki Minaj and Rema, among others, apart from J. Cole, the founder of Dreamville Records. The upcoming edition was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the tour on March 7, 2024:

Tickets for the festival are currently available on the official website of the festival. Tickets are priced at $299.99 ($399.99 with collectibles) for general admissions, $599.99 for general plus category (currently on waitlist), $899.99 for JV VIP category, $999.99 for Varsity VIP category, $1999.99 for MVP VIP category. .

Dreamville Festival 2024 is partnering with Chase as part of a cashless endeavor for the upcoming edition of the festival. This is taking shape in the form of a wristband which can be activated at a price starting at $10.

Hotel packages are also available and are priced between $327 to $157 per person per night, depending upon the hotel and room choice. All ticket and package prices are subject to taxes and shipping charges as and when applicable.

Dreamville Festival 2024 lineup and top artists

Dreamville Festival 2024 is returning this year with a stellar lineup, including top artists such as SZA, Chris Brown, J. Cole, and Nicki Minaj. SZA will appear at the upcoming festival in the midst of her 2024 tour, with the singer scheduled to embark on her Australian tour after the appearance.

Chris Brown meanwhile is set to embark on his North American tour in support of 11:11, his latest studio album, which was released on November 10, 2023, while J. Cole, who helped found the festival, is currently on tour with Drake.

Finally, Nicki Minaj is currently on the Pink Friday 2 world tour, during which the singer will make an appearance at the festival. The full lineup for Dreamville Festival 2024 is given below according to the performance dates:

April 6, 2024 (Day 1):

SZA

Chris Brown

J.I.D

Lil Yatchy

SchoolBoy Q

Sexxy Redd

Jeremih

EARTHGANG

Teezo Touchdown

Amaarae

Lute

Luh Tyler

Domani

April 7, 2024 (Day 2):

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Rema

Jeezy

Monica

Rae Smemmurd

Key Glock

Bas

Muni Long

Cozz

Omen

Tiacorine

Chase Shakur

Dreamville Festival is host to The Dreamville Foundation, which is dedicated to helping young people from disadvantaged communities change their life trajectory to a positive track.

Dreamville Festival is also partnering with a number of other philanthropic institutions, including Fayettville Urban Ministry, GOOD Projects and Project Two Six.

The festival and the record label were founded by J. Cole in collaboration with Dreamville Records President Ibrahim Hamad. The festival led to the formation of the aforementioned Dreamville Foundation, and eventually Dreamville Ventures in 2020, which is now the management behind the festival as well as Dreamville Studios and Dreamville Films.

Past artists at the event include singer-songwriter Ari Lennox as well as returning acts J. Cole and EARTHGANG. Aside from the music and philanthropic activities, the festival is also known for having sponsored the USL Championship team North Carolina FC.