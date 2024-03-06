Chris Brown's ‘The 11:11’ North American tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, special guests, & all you need to know

Chris Brown's ‘The 11:11’ North American tour is scheduled to be held from June 5, 2024, to August 6, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in support of the singer's album of the same name, which came out in 2023.
The new tour will feature performances in cities such as Detroit, Toronto, Brooklyn, Boston, and Los Angeles, among others. The singer announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram account on March 5, 2024.
The presale for the tour will start on March 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST and can be accessed with the code SENSATIONAL. At the same time, VIP packages and platinum presales will also be available.
A Live Nation presale starts on March 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST. The presale code to access said presale is KEY. Simultaneously, several venue presales as well as Ticketmaster and Spotify presales will also be available, which can be accessed via the official website or social media of individual presale providers.
General tickets will be available on March 11, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via Live Nation or Ticketmaster.
Chris Brown's ‘The 11:11’ North American tour dates and venues
Chris Brown released his newest album, 11:11, on November 10, 2023, via RCA Records and CBE. The album peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 2 on the Kiwi album chart.
Now, Chris Brown is set to tour in support of said album, and the singer is bringing along Ayra Starr and Muni Long as supporting performers on the tour. Ayra Starr is best known for her debut album, 19 & Dangerous, while Muni Long is known for her third album, Public Displays of Affection: The Album.
The full list of dates and venues for the Chris Brown's ‘The 11:11’ North American tour is given below:
- June 5, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
- June 7, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- June 10, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena
- June 12, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center
- June 14, 2024 – Belmont Park, New York at UBS Arena
- June 16, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center
- June 20, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre
- June 22, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- June 26, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
- June 29, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center
- June 30, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena
- July 3, 2024 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
- July 5, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- July 9, 2024 – Hampton, Virginia at Hampton Coliseum
- July 11, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama at The Legacy Arena at the BJCC
- July 16, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
- July 17, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center
- July 19, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena
- July 23, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- July 26, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena
- July 27, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena
- July 30, 2024 – Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center
- July 31, 2024 – Oakland, California at Oakland Arena
- August 3, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena
- August 4, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center
- August 6, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto Arena
Previously, Chris Brown performed at the Tycoon Music Festival in February 2024, where he appeared in a lineup that also featured artists such as Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Mannie Fresh, and Monica, among others.