Chris Brown's ‘The 11:11’ North American tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, special guests, & all you need to know

Chris Brown's ‘The 11:11’ North American tour is scheduled to be held from June 5, 2024, to August 6, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in support of the singer's album of the same name, which came out in 2023.

The new tour will feature performances in cities such as Detroit, Toronto, Brooklyn, Boston, and Los Angeles, among others. The singer announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram account on March 5, 2024.

The presale for the tour will start on March 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST and can be accessed with the code SENSATIONAL. At the same time, VIP packages and platinum presales will also be available.

A Live Nation presale starts on March 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST. The presale code to access said presale is KEY. Simultaneously, several venue presales as well as Ticketmaster and Spotify presales will also be available, which can be accessed via the official website or social media of individual presale providers.

General tickets will be available on March 11, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via Live Nation or Ticketmaster.

Chris Brown's ‘The 11:11’ North American tour dates and venues

Chris Brown released his newest album, 11:11, on November 10, 2023, via RCA Records and CBE. The album peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 2 on the Kiwi album chart.

Now, Chris Brown is set to tour in support of said album, and the singer is bringing along Ayra Starr and Muni Long as supporting performers on the tour. Ayra Starr is best known for her debut album, 19 & Dangerous, while Muni Long is known for her third album, Public Displays of Affection: The Album.

The full list of dates and venues for the Chris Brown's ‘The 11:11’ North American tour is given below:

June 5, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

June 7, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

June 10, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

June 12, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

June 14, 2024 – Belmont Park, New York at UBS Arena

June 16, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center

June 20, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

June 22, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

June 26, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

June 29, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

June 30, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

July 3, 2024 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

July 5, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

July 9, 2024 – Hampton, Virginia at Hampton Coliseum

July 11, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama at The Legacy Arena at the BJCC

July 16, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

July 17, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

July 19, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

July 23, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

July 26, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

July 27, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

July 30, 2024 – Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center

July 31, 2024 – Oakland, California at Oakland Arena

August 3, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

August 4, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

August 6, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto Arena

Previously, Chris Brown performed at the Tycoon Music Festival in February 2024, where he appeared in a lineup that also featured artists such as Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Mannie Fresh, and Monica, among others.