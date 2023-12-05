How long has C-Murder been incarcerated? Internet reacts as Monica reveals rapper broke her heart

In a recent Instagram post, R&B songstress Monica spoke about her former beau, C-Murder. The rapper was convicted in the killing of 16-year-old Steve Thomas in 2002 and was found guilty in August 2009. He has since been serving a life sentence in the Louisiana State Penitentiary for 14 years now.

The Shade Room shared a video clip of Monica on December 4, 2023, that showed her current partner Anthony Wilson. The two were making an appearance on the red carpet of Nelly's "Black and White Ball" on December 3, 2023. Under the post, one netizen questioned where C-Murder was and wondered who Anthony was.

The user @shantelledominica93 said:

“Anthony? Where c murda [sic] at”

Monica replied to the comment and said that she hadn't mentioned the convicted rapper’s name in two years and asked everyone to move on.

Corey Miller, aka C-Murder, and Monica started dating in the late 1990s after meeting each other through Foxy Brown, a mutual friend. They got engaged but parted ways when they claimed they were unable to balance their career and relationship. Miller later found himself in a legal battle in 2002 for the alleged murder.

Despite Corey Miller being in jail for over a decade, Monica Denise continued their friendship. They later rekindled their romance and had been on and off before reportedly breaking up in 2022.

It is unclear when they broke up, but hints were dropped when Denise sparked romance rumors with Chris Brown's manager Anthony Wilson in June 2023.

Internet reacts as Monica reveals C-Murder left her "heartbroken"

Soon after C-Murder was referred to in The Shade Room's post, The Neighborhood Talk shared another screenshot of a comment from Monica. It. cited the reason behind the pair's latest split:

"Well, here it is in short ! I got my heartbroken (again) and that's ok/ I learned yet another valuable lesson! I went through it, got over it, now I can laugh about it! Life continues! I feel great that through it he has representation to one day be free! Let's move forward!" she commented

Monica Denise reportedly made this comment on an Instagram post by Gossip Of The City in November when she was asked how things were between her and Miller. The post in particular is inaccessible for now as Gossip Of The City's account is private

Netizens soon flocked to The Neighborhood Talk's comment section and shared their reactions to the breakup.

Netizens react to Monica saying C-Murder broke her heart. (Image via Instagram/The Neighborhood Talk)

In October of this year, Anthony Wilson shared a photo with Monica on his Instagram story, wishing her a happy birthday, and addressing her as "babe". The songstress reposted the story and seemingly confirmed their relationship as she wrote:

“Thank You my love, You’ve treated me like everyday was my birthday…”

C-Murder has repeatedly attempted to appeal his innocence and overturn the murder conviction. He even claimed DNA findings that were previously scrapped would prove his innocence. However, a federal judge denied the rapper's latest petition last week.