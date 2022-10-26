How old is Monica Denise? Age difference with Kodak Black explored as couple seemingly confirm romance

25-year-old Kodak Black and 42-year-old Monica Denise have been trending on social media ever since dating rumors about the two surfaced online.

Denise recently posted a series of pictures on her Instagram story. In one of the stories, she wrote:

“On a date kinda nervous.”

The next story, posted three hours later, had a picture of her and Kodak, inviting speculation that her "date night" had been with him. Parle magazine reported that Kodak Black also shared the same image.

Netizens have now taken this as confirmation that the two are dating. However, it is important to note that neither Monica nor Kodak have made any official statements about the same.

Apparently the newest couple OUT

Is Kodak Black and Monica:

Who is Monica Denise?

Born on October 24, 1980, Monica Denise is 42 years old. She began her career at the age of 11, when she signed a record deal with Rowdy Records.

HER first album, Miss Thang, was released in July 1995. The singles from the album received a positive response as it reached the top of the Billboard charts.

Monica Denise is a well-known rapper, singer and actress (Image via Efren Landaos/Getty Images)

She then joined Arista Records and gained recognition for her single, For You I Will. Subsequently, she collaborated with singer Brandy and released a duet, The Boy Is Mine. The song remained at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 13 weeks.

Monica's second album, titled The Boy Is Mine, was released in July 1998 and was certified triple platinum by the RIAA in June 2000. This album has the distinction of being the singer's biggest-selling album of all time.

Her third album, All Eyez on Me, was released in September 2002. Her fourth album, After the Storm, came in June 2003. In 2006, Denise released another album, titled The Makings of Me. It reached the first spot on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart. Her next album, Still Standing, was released in 2010.

Monica Denise made her film debut with Love Song in 2000, followed by Felicity and American Dreams. She also made a cameo appearance in the film ATL . That apart, she featured on the reality show Monica: The Single in 2008. She also joined the first season of reality show The Voice in 2011.

Monica’s seventh album, New Life, came in April 2012 and received a mixed response from listeners and critics. Despite that, it managed to remain at the top of the Billboard 200.

Her eighth album, Code Red, also received a similar response. She released her ninth album, Trenches, in December 2018.

Monica Denise released a single, Commitment, in January 2019 followed by another single, Me + You in April 2019. She even appeared on the seventh season of the reality series T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle and her latest single, Friends, was released in July this year.

Why do people think Kodak Black and Monica Denise are dating?

Dating rumors between the two first started gaining traction about a week back when Kodak was seen accompanying Monica for her latest TikTok video where they were dancing to Black’s new release, Spin.

Kodak Black got Monica on Goonica timing right now

Another video featuring the two also went viral. In it, Black and Denise can be seen singing Daniel Caesar’s song, Get You. The clip, which was recorded in a car, shows Monica in the backseat with Kodak driving and recording her as the two of them sing and smile at the camera.

As mentioned before, despite speculations about the two dating, so far, neither Kodak nor Monica have officially addressed the rumors.

