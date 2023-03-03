How long does C-Murder have in prison? Rapper provides update on ongoing hunger strike against abuse

Rapper C-Murder’s health is being affected because of the situation inside the prison. He was sentenced to life in prison and will remain there until he proves that he is innocent, and his release date has not been revealed yet.

It was recently reported that he passed out, but did not receive any medical attention and was sent to solitary confinement instead. The rapper has also lost a lot of weight and is not getting any treatment for his thyroid.

The rapper's manager, Steven Johnson, issued a lengthy statement regarding the same on behalf of Miller’s family. He requested the release of details about the rapper's current condition at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center. The statement mentioned:

“We are asking Kim Kardashian, as the Prison-Reform legal team representing Mr. Miller, to help bring immediate public awareness to Corey’s entire situation: wrongful conviction from the state of Louisiana, the state of Louisiana’s suppression of evidence, inhumane treatment/conditions in prison and his health.”

Following poor conditions at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, the rapper, whose real name is Corey Miller, started a hunger strike on February 23, 2023. The strike was in response to the authorities’ ignorance toward him and the rest of the inmates.

Why C-Murder was sentenced to life in prison?

C-Murder was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2009 (Image via cmurder/Instagram)

C-Murder was accused of assaulting one of his fans, Steve Thomas, who was 16 at the time. The incident took place in 2003 and the rapper was arrested a few days later. As a trial was being planned, he was put under house arrest under the orders of Judge Martha Sassone.

Sassone later allowed Miller to work on his music projects, but by 2009, he was only allowed to leave the house due to health issues. He pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder in 2009 which were linked to a shooting incident in Baton Rouge in 2001. When the murder trial started in 2009, evidence and eyewitnesses pointed out Miller as the culprit and he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

He went on a hunger strike in 2021 due to the situation of the quarantine practices at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center following the Covid-19 pandemic. He mentioned at the time that the inmates who tested positive for Covid-19 were put in quarantine, but the prison continued to bring in more inmates who tested positive.

Kim Kardashian has also attempted to help Miller get out of prison. In 2020, she tweeted that justice must be served to Steve Thomas by capturing the one who killed him and Miller should get to return home to his children.

She added:

“My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy.”

C-Murder is known for his albums and singles

C-Murder released his debut album, Life or Death, in March 1998 and reached the third spot on the US Billboard 200. He continued to release more albums like Bossalinie, Trapped in Crime, C-P-3.com, The Truest Sh*t I Ever Said, Screamin’ 4 Vengeance, Calliope Click Volume 1, Tomorrow, and more.

Miller is also popular for his singles like Making Moves, Like A Jungle, I Remember, Hustlin, I’m Not Just, My Life, and Be Fresh, among others. He released a mixtape in 2013 alongside several compilation albums.

