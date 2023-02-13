Trugoy the Dove health issues explored as rapper of De La Soul dies aged 54

Well-known rapper and member of De La Soul, Trugoy the Dove, recently passed away at the age of 54.

Several well-known personalities paid tribute to Trugoy, aka David Jolicoeur, on social media. Comedian Eric Schwartz shared a picture of David on Facebook and wrote:

“De La Soul fought to get the rights to their music back for so many years. Just when they do, Trugoy the Dove aka Dave passes. De La Soul was an innovative force of creativity that changed the perception of what “rap” could be. A true pioneer and legend. Thank you, Plug 2.”

Motivational speaker Quest Green also expressed his grief on Facebook and wrote:

“Man… I am deeply saddened by the loss of another good brother. David Jode Jolicoeur aka plug two aka Trugoy the Dove of the Legendary De La Soul… Thank you for the music but more importantly the memories. Rest in Power #delaforlife #dematlantadayzandnights.”

While the cause of death has not been revealed so far, Trugoy had spoken of his health problems, particularly congestive heart failure, in the past.

Trugoy the Dove spoke about his health issues in 2017's Royalty Capes music video

Trugoy the Dove suffered from a few health issues in the last few years (Image via Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

Trugoy had been battling congestive heart failure for a long time, which severely affected his career as he had to remain absent from most of his performances with De La Soul.

Trugoy spoke about his heart failure in 2017 in the music video of Royalty Capes, the first single of De La Soul. The video began with David being featured at his residence in suburban Maryland where he spoke about his life and what it was like to live with a vest that is keeping him protected against congestive heart failure.

In the video, David described the life vest as a machine that would shock him and bring him “back from the matrix.” He stated that he was ready to return to the stage and that he missed being on the road and performing.

In brief, about Trugoy the Dove

Born on September 21, 1968, Trugoy the Dove was raised in East Massapequa, New York. De La Soul was established in 1988 and the rest of the members were Vincent Mason and Kelvin Mercer and all three of them attended the same school together.

While De La Soul were well-known for their songs, Trugoy the Dove also collaborated individually with A Tribe Called Quest on the single Award Tour.

De La Soul's debut album, titled 3 Feet High and Rising, was released in 1989.

They released seven more albums that included De La Soul Is Dead, Buhloone Mindstate, Stakes Is High, Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump, AOI: Bionix, The Grind Date, and And the Anonymous Nobody… The group also released singles like Plug Tunin, Say No Go, Eye Know, Breakadawn, and more.

