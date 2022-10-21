What is Jada Pollock's age? All about Wizkid's manager and baby mama as the rapper welcomes their fourth child

Nigerian singer and songwriter Wizkid recently became the father of another child with Jada Pollock, his baby mama and manager. Pollock posted a picture on her social media featuring her son and the newborn. The caption of the post reads:

“Beyond a blessing. Thank God for another year.”

This is Wizkid’s fourth kid and his second with Pollock. He already shares a son named Boluwatife Balogun with Oluwanisola Ogudugu, and another son, Ayodeji Balogun, with Binta Diallo.

Wizkid’s baby mama has been the manager of several famous celebrities

Born on October 20, 1983, Jada Pollock is 39 years old. She is an entrepreneur but is most popularly known as the manager of Wizkid, with whom she helped establish contact with several well-known people in the industry, specifically Drake.

She finished her education at St. Saviour’s & St. Olave’s School and the University of Westminster in London, England. Previously a stylist with the luxury brand Gucci, she also worked as a brand manager and image consultant.

Jada Pollock is an entrepreneur and was a manager of several artists in the past (Image via jada_p__/Instagram)

Pollock worked with many footballers, including Didier Drogba, with whom she opened a boutique in London. Buzz Nigeria reported that she has helped launch Pia Mia's career and was previously Chris Brown's manager. According to PM News, Pollock started her career in talent management as Tinchy Stryder's manager.

She was rated Billboard’s Executive of the Week last year. In an interview with Billboard, Pollock said that it is nice to see the US growing to appreciate African music and that Afropop artists have put in the work in recent years to get this recognition.

Pollock’s specific net worth remains unknown, and various sources have mentioned it to be somewhere between $1 to $5 million. Detailed information about her family and career is yet to be revealed. She is also active on Instagram, with around 209,000 followers.

Wizkid’s children and personal life

Also known as Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Wizkid is a father of four kids from three different relationships. All the kids were born between 2011 and 2022.

His first son, Boluwatife Balogun, was born to Shola Ogudugu. Shola is an entrepreneur and creative director of Czar and Czarina. She was a 19-year-old when Balogun was born. The former couple also battled over child support and had to undergo a DNA test to prove that Balogun was the father of Boluwatife.

Wizkid’s second son, Ayodeji Balogun, was born to model Binta Diallo in 2016. Binta also had to take the help of a DNA test to prove that Wizkid was the father of her son. Moreover, she also posted the DNA test on Instagram after being trolled by the rapper’s fans.

Ayodeji’s youngest son, Zion, was born in 2017. Following his birth, people came to know about Ayodeji and Jada Pollock’s relationship.

