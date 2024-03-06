"together again?!": Fans react to Lil Wayne joining Drake for the 'It's All a Blur: Big As The What?' Tour

The internet is still buzzing after the official announcement of Lil Wayne's addition to Drake's "It's All a Blur: Big As The What?" tour, which continues to make its way across the United States.

Currently, Drizzy is performing in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center. The announcement came through Live Nation on March 5, where they stated that Drake had recruited Lil Durk and Lil Wayne to join him as co-headliners for two additional shows in Newark’s Prudential Center, New Jersey.

An account dedicated to Drizzy updates named "@drakerelated," also carried the same announcement.

The new dates added, April 4 and April 5, will conclude the "It's All a Blur: Big As The What?" Tour, which started back in February.

Fans appear excited with the news of Durk and Wayne's addition, and have been showcasing their love and support for the artists on X. One fan even highlighted how it's been a while since they've seen Drizzy and Lil Wayne perform together.

Netizens react to Drake including Lil Durk and Lil Wayne for two shows in New Jersey

The internet has entered a frenzy ever since the announcement of Lil Wayne and Lil Durk's addition to the "It's All a Blur: Big As The What?" tour. Several fans were seen highlighting their anticipation of seeing Drake and Wayne reunite on stage after so many years.

One fan even cited their increasing anticipation for the upcoming tour by subtly calling back to a mixtape created by Drake and Future titled What a Time to Be Alive.

Dates and Venues: More about the "It's All a Blur: Big As The What?" Tour

The pre-sale tickets for two added shows are currently available on Drake's website to all Cash App card members as of March 6 and will be made available for general public sale this Friday, March 8.

The new shows will serve as the closers for Drizzy's Tour but won’t feature J. Cole, who has been present and is still scheduled to be a part of most of the remaining tour dates.

Drake performing along side J. Cole for the "Big as the What" Tour (Image via Instagram/@champagnepapi)

It also appears that Lil Wayne will be appearing at more than just the two shows that were announced yesterday.

As per the UBS Arena official X Account, which is hosting two shows on March 28 and 29 set in Long Island, New York, Wayne has now been added to bill for those two concerts as well.

It's important to note that these announcements have yet to be confirmed by Live Nation and Drizzy and should be treated as speculative news for the time being.

These are the remaining dates left for the "It's All a Blur: Big As The What?" Tour:

March 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

March 7 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

March 10 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

March 14 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

March 15 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

March 18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

March 23 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

March 24 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

March 28 – Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena

March 29 – Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena

March 31 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

April 4 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

April 5 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Drake has been on the road since last year, when he kicked off the "It's All a Blur" tour alongside 21 Savage.

Several fans have benefited from the rapper's kindness; more recently, Drake was seen offering to pay off a six-figure mortgage for one of his fans who attended the "Big As The What?" tour.