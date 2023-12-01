“No Ari slander allowed”: Ari Lennox going off on a fan who threw a water bottle at her on stage gets internet’s support

On November 29, Ari Lennox was performing her opening slot for Rod Wave's Nostalgia tour at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles when a fan threw a water bottle onstage, which hit her arm.

Lennox immediately stopped the show and demanded to know who was behind the throw:

"Who did it? Who the f*** did it? I don't play that s**t. I'm a real a** b***h and I will f*** your sh** all the way the f*** up."

She also continued to say:

"Don't you ever disrespect a beautiful black woman on the f***ing stage like that. I'm going to f**k you up."

Expand Tweet

However, before Lennox could say anything more, her security guard escorted her from the stage.

Users show support towards Ari (image via @bobbylytes on Instagram)

The incident went viral after many netizens who were present at the concert filmed it and posted it on social media platforms. Netizens had a lot to say after The Neighborhood Talk posted the video on their Instagram page and commented on the same.

"I approve Ari's message" - Fans show support for Ari Lennox

Throwing objects on stage while an artist is performing has become a popular trend recently. Several artists such as Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini, Adele and Taylor Swift have experienced this. Throwing objects at an artist can be risky to not only the artist but also other concertgoers and crew members.

Reacting to the incident, many fans showed support for Ari Lennox and approved of her message by commenting on The Neighborhood Talk's post. Netizens also pointed out that people are getting way too comfortable with this disrespectful action. Many stated that it is high time that artists pointed it out.

Fans found Ari graceful (image via @charitycarrasquilloo on Instagram)

Fans approve of Ari's comments on stage (Image via @ejking21

Another user approves Ari's message (image via @jaylakoriyan on Instagram)

Others call out Rod Wave for not addressing the incident (image via @8ct.avia on Instagram)

Fans disapprove of whoever threw the bottle on stage (image via @laury.n

Another fan is furious (image via @ashley_simmz on Instagram)

Another user appreciates Ari Lennox for her words on stage (image via @chink3.0 on Instagram)

Many netizens were also upset that, despite it being Rod Wave's concert, Rod Wave neither addressed his fans regarding the incident nor made any comments about it later.

Apart from Ari Lennox, celebs like Adele and Taylor Swift have also pointed out such incidents. During her show in Las Vegas in July, Adele said:

"Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting fu***** show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing s*** on stage. Have you seen them?

Taylor Swift, during her Buenos Aires tour, also asked fans to stop throwing things on stage and said that it "freaks" her out since, if it's on stage, a dancer can trip on it. She also said that, although she appreciates the gifts fans have brought her, she requested that they not throw them onto the stage.