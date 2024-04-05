A track-by-track review of Jermaine Cole's new mixtape 'MIGHT DELETE LATER'

Jermaine Cole (J. Cole) just dropped a surprise mixtape today, April 5, titled MIGHT DELETE LATER, containing 12 songs, acting as a prelude to his upcoming seventh studio album, The Fall Off, which is speculated to drop later this year.

Cole has been teasing this project for the last couple of weeks by releasing BTS footage from the making of The Fall Off, which he posted to a new YouTube channel (@mightdeletelater26).

As of today, the YouTube channel has two vlogs posted, which include snippets and scenes of the rapper performing new tracks he's been working on. With this project, it seems the songs he was teasing in those vlogs were part of the official tracklist for MIGHT DELETE LATER.

More than 7 hours ago, Cole took to Instagram to post the official cover for his latest mixtape, along with the complete tracklist, which includes features from Gucci Mane, Central Cee, Bas, and more.

MIGHT DELETE LATER was uploaded to all DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) independently via the rapper's own label (Cole World Inc.) under an exclusive license to Interscope Records.

A detailed breakdown of Jermaine Cole's latest mixtape MIGHT DELETE LATER

From seemingly shooting back at Kendrick Lamar for dissing him and Drake on Like That from Metro Boomin and Future's newest album, We Don't Trust You, to flexing his skills as an MC, Cole's latest mixtape is action-packed with a hard-hitting production that creates an environment of animosity toward haters and critics.

Jermaine Cole and his peers shine through with deep and poetic lyricism about the tribulations of success and failure, with amazing performances from everybody featured on this project.

These are the themes that were found to be extremely prevalent on MIGHT DELETE LATER:

Animosity

Anger

Hate

Pain

Relationship Struggles

Closure

Death

Gun Violence

Gang Affiliations

Passion

Happiness

Self-introspection

Disclaimer: This album review is rated explicit. Reader's discretion is advised.

Pricey (Feat. Ari Lennox & Gucci Mane)

(Production Credits: DZL, WU10, Daoud, and T-Minus)

Gucci Mane and Ari Lennox come through with an amazing performance on the intro to J. Cole's mixtape, with a production that invokes feelings of self-reflection, resentment, and courage.

The lyricism on Pricey is exceptionally deep, with Cole adopting an easy rhyme scheme to a very challenging wordplay that invites the listeners in as he speaks on his current mindset around rappers and the music industry. Gucci Mane's verse is the highlight of this song, as we find him adopting a more introspective approach to his writing with bars like:

"The trials and tribulations of creation, it's a quiet theme of those in dire need of elevation / One minute, infatuation, next minute, hatin' every statement you makin' / Constant contemplation, yearnin' for hooks uncanny, search every nook and cranny for inspiration / Step outside for better ventilation, smoke somethin', hope somethin' comes from the stimulation"

Crocodile Tearz

(Production Credits: T-Minus)

Jermaine Cole opens Crocodile Tearz's menacing production with an aggressive verse that slowly builds up to a beat switch that incorporates heavy 808s guided by a vicious piano progression, blending perfectly with the rapper's performance.

The threatening lyricism and bars on this song highlight Cole's anger toward people who've spoken down to him. He even appears to take a shot at Future by referencing his nickname "Pluto" when he alludes to every intoxicated rapper being a downgrade resembling Future. Some of the standout bars on this track include:

"The Fall Off is like Hov droppin' Reasonable Doubt last / We from the South where we learn all about stashin', where ni**as prone to shoot first and run they mouth last / And if you run your mouth, bit*h, you goin' out sad / Whole clique gettin' slid on, you a mouse pad"

Ready '24 (Feat. Cam'ron)

(Production Credits: T-Minus, DZL, AzizTheShake, and WU10)

Ready '24 finds both Jermaine Cole and Cam'ron reveling in their industry accomplishments and success, while they look back at the start of their individual careers. The track samples Barbara Mason's 1965 song Yes, I'm Ready, giving the track an original, old-school vibe.

The title and lyricism on this track suggest J. Cole is highlighting how 2024 will be his year of dominance, citing how he plans to magnify his career to untouchable heights. Some of the interesting lyricism on this track includes:

"That's why ni**as keep the chrome cocked, my palms cocked / Homes in three different timezones, it don't stop / Olympic-level divin', bit*h, I promise I won't flop, uh / This how it feel to be on top"

Huntin' Wabbitz

(Production Credits: T-Minus, Charlie Heat, and Ibrahim Hamad)

Huntin' Wabbitz opens with a classic line from the popular cartoon show Looney Tunes, where the character Elmer Fudd religiously recites "I'm Huntin Wabbitz" before embarking on a hunt to capture and kill Bugs Bunny.

The entire song appears to be alluding to Jermaine Cole's willingness to capture his competition, and unlike Elmer, the rapper's lyricism hints at him possessing the skillset and tools needed to finish the job. Some of his most aggressive bars were found in Cole's second verse, where he states:

"Look at you, son, look at what you've become / This how it ends, never see no one get this high again / Globetrotter sh*t, bit*h, that's just how I spin / Word to my palm, bit*h, I'm too locked in / I hit 'em up, bit*h, I'm 2Pac twin"

H.Y.B. (Feat. BAS & Central Cee)

(Production Credits: DZL, T-Minus, Cedric Brown, AzizTheShake, and FNZ)

H.Y.B. (an acronym for the chorus "Hide Your Bit*h") opens with a chorus led by Dreamville signee BAS, who sets the tone with a bouncy vocal performance, complementing the electric production of this track.

J. Cole and Central Cee take charge of the two verses on this song that revolve around their mindset toward success, haters, wealth, and fame. Some of the most lyrically appealing bars appear in Cole's verse, with lines like:

"I'm allergic to cap, I can't hear these ni**as rap without an EpiPen / You'll never see me in Giuseppe, I find 'em tacky, look what I'm stepping in / They gon' see I'm the one when the dust settles, they gon' see I'm the one / A-B-C-D-E-F-G, H-I-J-K, uh, M-N-O-P / That's little me in the classroom askin', What's L?"

Fever

(Production Credits: ATL Jacob and Kujibeats)

Fever is one of the shorter productions on this mixtape that begins with a voicemail from a woman close to Jermaine Cole, where she acknowledges his recent tour with Drake and longs for him to return to her.

With s**ual references and humorous double entendres, Fever is a light-hearted track that revolves around themes like relationships, intimacy, struggles, and love. The best bar on this track is Cole's word play on the Bible story of brothers Cain and Able, where he uses their names to state:

"Got a new deal, just ran a train on a label / They not real and so they came with some fables / Without a chain, them boys plain as a bagel / I'm from the Ville, they sellin' 'caine if they able"

Stickz N Stonez

(Production Credits: The Alchemist & Steve Bilodeau)

Stickz N Stonez finds J. Cole returning to his hater-bashing wordplay over a dark instrumental that complements his cadence and vocal performance on this track. Cole appears to be highlighting how his growth as an artist led him to the success he's achieved today and is the reason why he doesn't see anybody as competition.

The lyricism on this track is throat-punching and harsh toward haters and himself as Jermaine Cole announces his rise to fame by taking listeners on a trip down memory lane. He recalls times he had no money to dress the way other rappers usually would, while simultaneously alluding to a lack of fashion sense in the lines:

"Bit*hes couldn't tell if I was poor or just bad at dressin', it was a bit of both, when I took it up top I took an oath, huh / I was gon' hit a lick, break bread with my dogs, and split a loaf, huh / And take over the game, make sure that my name's considered GOAT / Now I'm back home as the best in the world, The Fall Off, come and hear the growth"

Pi (Feat. Daylyt and Ab-Soul)

(Production Credits: Daylyt)

Producer Daylyt, who also features on this song along with Ab-Soul, crafted a slow-paced melodic trap beat on Pi that allows for deeper introspective lyricism from all three artists.

J. Cole stands out on this track for maintaining the introspective lyrics while also calling out the fakeness he sees around him in the music industry. One of the interesting bars found on Pi includes Cole pondering whether his friends would make it into heaven, seen in lines like:

"Blood spillin' monthly, rather weekly as a myriad of bodies drop / Where bricks get karate chopped to maximize the dojo, comprende / I wonder, will my friends make it past the pearly gates, so we could kick it / But based on what their sins say, probably not"

Stealth Mode (Feat. BAS)

(Production Credits: DZL, AzizTheShake, and Daoud)

Stealth Mode is a somber track with a bouncy production that allows Cole to reminisce about lost relationships and people he's distanced himself from. Cole ponders over the loss of these relationships, hoping to extend an "olive branch" since life is too short to hold grudges.

BAS returns on this track as his second feature on MIGHT DELETE LATER, taking charge of the melodic bridge that screams brotherhood, unity, love, respect, and happiness. The bridge in Stealth Mode includes lines like:

"Ni**as love talking a whole lot of bullshit and calling it guidance / I been in my mode, I'm not gonna hold you, I doubled my commas / I cycle through ho*s, I gaze on the lotus, get head while I'm drivin' / You blow up a phone, we didn't even notice 'cause we was just vibin"

3001

(Production Credits: Mike WiLL Made-It, T-Minus, and Pluss)

3001 is another track that Jermaine Cole previewed on his vlogs, which find him flexing his wealth, success, fame, wordplay, and skillset on the people he despises. The production on this track incorporates a rapid drum sequence and hi-hat progressions that set the tone for Cole's aggressive verse.

The structure of this song is unique as it begins and ends with a chorus that finds J. Cole shouting out to the people who would eventually listen to this track almost a thousand years in the future, with lines like:

"What I need with ten cars? I can't drive but one / This for my ni**as listening in 3001 / As I'm writin' through this song, this world's gone insane / I know you feel me 'cause I bet that sh*t still ain't changed"

Trae The Truth in Ibiza

(Production Credits: DZL and Daoud)

Trae The Truth in Ibiza is a slow-paced production that finds Jermaine Cole reflecting on his relentless hunger for an exceptional work ethic, which contrasts against the desperate rappers that have filled the rap game over the years.

The track is also very self-reflective, with Cole exploring the challenges of maintaining the perfection he flexes in his songs. He shouts out all the people who've helped him throughout his career to remain authentic to himself. The song ends with an outro from Trae The Truth, where he states:

"God is good, forreal / I'm just sittin' here askin' myself / The fu*k was I even doin' here? / Fresh out the hospital bed, one to the back / Arm in a sling and in the same breath, I'm in Ibiza / I ain't never fathomed seeing another side of this sh*t"

7 Minute Drill

(Production Credits: T-Minus, Conductor Williams, Al Hug, and Elyas)

7 Minute Drill is the final song on Might Delete Later, serving as the official response to Kendrick Lamar's diss on Like That, where Kenny called out Cole and Drake, citing how he's always been better than them.

Cole raps on this track with an intoxicating rhythm that invites listeners in with hard disses against Kendrick Lamar's recent diss, discography, and the critical acclaim Lamar has received over the years. He also appears to take a slight shot at the Grammys as well. Some of the most aggressive bars on this track include:

"Now I'm front of the line with a comfortable lead / How ironic, soon as I got it, now he want somethin' with me / Well, he caught me at the perfect time, jump up and see / Boy, I got here off of bars, not no controversy / Funny thing about it, bit*h, I don't even want the prestige / Fu*k the Grammys 'cause them crackers ain't never done nothin' for me, ho"

Jermaine Cole's mixtape is filled with captivating performances, well-crafted bars, and nuanced wordplay, giving fans an idea of what the Dreamville rapper is aiming to bring forward in his upcoming album, The Fall Off.