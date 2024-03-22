After almost two years of teasing a potential collaboration project, Future and Metro Boomin have finally released their first album together, titled We Don't Trust You, on all DSPs (digital streaming platforms).

Although having produced a lot of Future's discography, We Don't Trust You marks Metro's seventh direct collaboration with the Atlanta rapper. The name of this project is a callout to the producer tag used by Metro Boomin' on many of his songs, which states:

"If Young Metro don’t trust you, I’m gon' shoot you."

The album was first announced back in January 2023, when clips of Future speaking about the collaboration began to surface on social media. The rapper pointed toward his 2017 hit Mask Off while highlighting how he wished to work on a full-length project with Metro Boomin.

We Don't Trust You was distributed to all streaming platforms via Wilburn Holding and Boominati Worldwide under an exclusive license to Epic Records, Sony Music Entertainment, Republic Records, and UMG Recordings Inc.

A detailed breakdown of the new Future x Metro Boomin album

We Don't Trust You is a project that spans 17 full-length tracks that blend the unique aesthetic of Atlanta's (ATL) culture in its production and lyricism. Metro appears to have handled the bulk of the production for this album while being supported by other producers like Mike Dean, Prince 85, and more.

The album has a runtime of almost an hour, clocking in at 59 minutes, delving into themes like:

Drugs

S*x

Violence

Wealth

Gang Affiliations

Luxury

Incarceration

Relationships

Music Industry

Rivalry

Fashion

Disclaimer: This album review is rated explicit. Reader's discretion is advised.

We Don't Trust You

(Production Credits: Metro and Prince 85)

Track 1 on Future and Metro Boomin's album 'We Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

We Don’t Trust You acts as the introduction to Metro Boomin and Future's long-awaited album. The track was previewed during the album trailer that was uploaded to YouTube on March 8, 2024.

The song revolves around the various reasons why the two artists "don't trust" the people around them because of their "fake" personas. The final verse ends with the phrase "death before dishonor," which highlights the unwavering loyalty that Future holds for those close to him. Below is an extract from the introduction that emphasizes this theme:

"Hate written all over you / Smiling faces, sometimes pretend to be your friend / Smiling faces show no traces of the evil that lurks within"

Young Metro (Feat. The Weeknd)

(Production Credits: Metro, DAVID x ELI and MIKE DEAN)

Track 2 on Future and Metro Boomin's album 'We Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Young Metro incorporates an eerie and dark production alongside a thick bass and drums that blend with a piano melody. Metro created the perfect environment for Future to dive into themes of drugs, women, wealth, and fashion.

The Weeknd shows up as a feature but is more of a background singer, complementing the song with a melodic vibe by singing over Future's verses. The most notable references from this song appear in the chorus, where the rapper can be heard stating:

"Evel Knievel, Pluto told his heaters, "Leave ni**a in the freezer," I'm big as a Beatle (Okay, okay, Jesus) / Fu*k on a diva, I'm hot than a fever (Woo) / Put dope in one liters, more stripes than Adidas"

Ice Attack

(Production Credits: Metro, OZ, Southside, and Nik Dean)

Track 3 on Future and Metro Boomin's album 'We Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Ice Attack is an interesting song incorporating an icy production that switches beats a minute into the record. The duality of the track, however, retains the same themes of wealth and luxury.

The chorus is the highlight of this song, as Future highlights Metro's success and loyalty, best notable in lines like:

"Metro Boomin, he a millionaire, f*ck it, take it back / Metro Boomin havin' cheese now, these ni**as nothin' but rats / I been drankin' Codeine, steady rockin' these baguettes / I can feel this money, power, got these ni**as so upset"

Type Shit (Feat. Travis Scott and Playboi Carti)

(Production Credits: Metro, Wheezy, and D. Rich)

Track 4 on Future and Metro Boomin's album 'We Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Type Shit is a classic trap production that finds Future performing a song that delves into themes of excess, s*xual relationships, and wealth. Playboi Carti and Travis Scott also appear alongside the ATL rapper, bringing a distinct "Hype" to the track.

The lyrics on this track follow a simple rhyme scheme, with notable bars that include:

"Sippin' drank and Activis on some Screw, type sh*t / Just a sad ho runnin' through the crew, type sh*t / I got a bad bit*h at home, voodoo type sh*t / Take down Meg Thee Stallion's by the group, type sh*t"

Claustrophobic

(Production Credits: Metro and Will-A-Fool)

Track 5 on Future and Metro Boomin's album 'We Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Claustrophobic appears to be a metaphor used to showcase the constant rise of rappers, or, in Future's words, "fake rappers" entering the rap game.

He spends the whole song flexing on other artists, highlighting his wealth and his being one of the realest. Future's verses were quite notable, with hard-hitting lines like:

"Atlanta to Skyami, goin' back to Cali' / Snakes and deadly venom, b*tch, I'm super slatty / Work out in the snow, Rocky Balboa / Pull up 'Ventador, look like Chapo"

Like That (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin)

Track 6 on Future and Metro Boomin's album 'We Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

This is easily one of the most standout tracks on this project, given Future's chorus explaining how people in his crew are really "like that," which is used as a reference to highlight his artistic expression regarding the truth behind every action that he takes.

Kendrick Lamar features on this song, taking clear shots at J. Cole and Drake, leading to this song gaining major attention online upon the album's release. Kendrick, Drizzy, and Cole have always been compared and referred to as the "Big 3" of this generation. The bars where Lamar calls out the two rappers are showcased below:

"F*ck sneak dissin', first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches / I crash out, like, "F*ck rap," diss Melle Mel if I had to / Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe / If he walk around with that stick, it ain't Andre 3K / Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD / Motherf*ck the big three, ni**a, it's just big me"

Slimed In (Feat. Young Thug)

(Production Credits: Metro and Prince 85)

Track 7 on Future and Metro Boomin's album 'We Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

The title "Slimed In" is a reference to Young Thug's constant use of the term to describe peers, drugs, and gang affiliations. Thug opens the track with an intro where the listeners can hear him stating, "I'm just on some slime shit, I'm back on that slime stuff."

Future then carries for the rest of the track with a verse that expresses his love for women and indulgence in excess. The most notable bars from this track include:

"It's over, you fall, one thousand percent / Stand over your dog, one thousand percent / I'm over this sh*t, one thousand percent / I'm slimin' out sh*t, one thousand percent"

Magic Don Juan (Princess Diana)

(Production Credits: Metro, Southside, Boi-1da, Honorable C.N.O.T.E. and Deputy)

Track 8 on Future and Metro Boomin's album 'We Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Magic Don Juan (Princess Diana) opens with an enticing dark production that builds a ghostly atmosphere for Future to enter with a verse where he compares himself to a fictional character, Don Juan, who dedicated his life to seducing women.

The beat switches up halfway through the track and morphs into a thick trap sound with interesting bars revolving around wealth, which include:

"Princess Diana diamonds ain't cheap / I'm chargin' two fifty just to tweet / Ridin' with two hundred rounds on the seat / Burnin' on mills, 'bout to get a B"

Cinderella (Feat. Travis Scott)

(Production Credits: Metro, Dre Moon, and Allen Ritter)

Track 9 on Future and Metro Boomin's album 'We Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Cinderella is a track that finds Travis and Future going back and forth expressing their love for women by sexualizing them while simultaneously highlighting their appreciation for their beauty. Both rappers can be seen highlighting their take on luxuries and success as well.

The song includes blatant references to Future's record label, the Cinderella storybook, and Martin Scorsese's 1990 mob movie Goodfellas. Some notable bars from this song include:

"Think twice tryna derail us, the gang like the Goodfellas / Took off, propane propellers / She like gold watch, gold chain / African Cinderella (Ooh)"

Runnin Outta Time

(Production Credits: Metro, Zaytoven and Chris Townsend)

Track 10 on Future and Metro Boomin's album 'We Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Runnin Outta Time is an emotional song where we find Future expressing the pains and struggles of trying to maintain a relationship while living the fast-paced life of a rapper.

The introspective nature of the track puts Runnin Outta Time in the same category as Like That, making it another standout song on this record. The most memorable lines are found in the chorus of this song, which states:

"Maybe we just runnin' out of time (Of time) / Ain't no need to try to hold you up 'cause you always mines / But I can't trust nobody, I was down, wasn't nobody left / They done turned they back on me, never turned on myself"

Fried (She A Vibe)

(Production Credits: Metro and Doughboy Beatz)

Track 11 on Future and Metro Boomin's album 'We Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

The intro for this song begins at the end of the previous track, Runnin Outta Time, which smoothly transitions into the repetitive hard-hitting bass and hi-hat-filled trap anthem of Fried (She A Vibe).

The entire song revolves around the ecstatic feeling of finding love, making money, and consuming drugs on a regular basis. Stand-out bars on this track were noticed in Future's second verse, which includes:

"Take a shot every day, we gon' get high every day / Told my girl, I been cuttin' up, shorty, wouldn't hit her anyway / Save the day, anyway, then had to make sure she sign an NDA / Pretty girls all across the world, they know sensei"

Ain't No Love

(Production Credits: Metro, Zaytoven, Lil 88 and Outtatown)

Track 12 on Future and Metro Boomin's album 'We Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Ain't No Love finds Future returning to the theme of fake relationships, where he expresses how he doesn't have any regard for people who try to live life beyond their means just because it's a trend.

The second verse finds the rapper reminiscing about his past while using metaphors to emphasize the violent lifestyle he grew up around. Notable bars from this verse include:

"I was on front street, now I'm the plug / Steppin' in Ricky, I know I'm goin' far / Wanna got to war, gotta send out a slug / Ni**a caught lack, ni**as sprayin' up the car / Mind on point, ni**a gotta stay geeked"

Everyday Hustle (Feat. Rick Ross)

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin)

Track 13 on Future and Metro Boomin's album 'We Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Everyday Hustle is a success story whose anthemic production builds the perfect atmosphere for both Future and Rick Ross to flex on their competition by highlighting their affinity for wealth, luxuries, and beautiful women.

Both rappers have electric performances on this song, with Future's verse being slightly more memorable for its emotional tone and introspective lyricism. Some of the lines that best evidence this description include:

"Go out and get it, secure the city, can't sink like the Titanic / Bit*h know I'm a Freeband bandit / This paper comin' to me twenty-four hours, I can't go to sleep / I know the power of a dollar, tote fifty rounds at least / Uh, she know I get money, she know"

GTA

(Production Credits: Metro, Southside and Wheezy)

Track 14 on Future and Metro Boomin's album 'We Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

GTA derives its name from one of the best-selling video games of all time, GTA V, whose story revolves around illegal activity and indulgence in crimes like stealing cars, bank robberies, drive-by shootings, drugs, pr*stitutes, and gang activity.

Similar to the game, Future entices listeners with a take that emphasizes him truly living a life of GTA (Grand Theft Auto) with major references to drugs, weapons, and gang affiliations. There were several moments where Future's honesty was highlighted on this track, which include:

"Servin' junkies, I was still in school / Zone 3, Zone 6 ni**as never play fair, they gon' slime you out / Once you join a gang, it ain't no way you get out / They just jacked the car, they need 'em somethin' to spin out"

Seen It All

(Production Credits: Metro, Allen Ritter, and Peter Lee Johnson)

Track 15 on Future and Metro Boomin's album 'We Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Metro Boomin appears to have sampled the song Quiet Storm (feat. Mobb Deep and Lil Kim) in the production of Seen It All. The song's melodic and somber beats draw listeners as Future recounts his rise to fame and success.

Future performs a chorus along with two verses, which finds him reminiscing on his past struggles, highlighting key moments from selling drugs at his grandmother's house to performing live in front of thousands of people on stage. Notable bars from his performance on Seen It All include:

"Me and my brothers, we puttin' freaks in rotation / Sometimes they move on, they still can't replace, I'll lose a stone and get it replaced the same day / From trappin' out my granny house to rappin' on the stage / I want it all, I know these streets gon' have to feed me / These hoes sit down, I'm lettin' 'em hit it off the whole key"

WTFYM

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin)

Track 16 on Future and Metro Boomin's album 'We Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

WTFYM (an urban slang for 'What The F*ck You Mean') is a track that incorporates an orchestral production that complements the rapper's performance, where he flexes his wealth and rises to success. Future doesn't appear to hold back when he references Golden APs, Diamond Grillz, and Cuban Chains to emphasize the massive amounts of money he spends on a daily basis.

Other common references include his affinity for drugs like Codiene and Percocets, which is significantly highlighted in the chorus of WTFYM. Notable bars from the chorus include:

"I went crazy in the trap, what the f*ck you mean? / My lil' brother'll rob you now, what the f*ck you mean? / Drinkin' lean and poppin' tabs, what the f*ck you mean / Numero uno in the lab, what the f*ck you mean?"

Where My Twin @

(Production Credits: Metro and G Koop)

Track 17 on Future and Metro Boomin's album 'We Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Where My Twin @ is the final track on We Don't Trust You that was included as a bonus track. This song is relatively slow-paced and melodic as compared to harder songs like Everyday Hustle.

A core theme this song revolves around is the ongoing trial and possible incarceration for a RICO charge placed against Young Thug and all members of the YSL Record Label. Future appears to sympathize with and portray Thug's innocence throughout the song, with bars like:

"Where my twin at? In a courtroom / With his head up, ain't no tissue / Any issue, slang a pistol / At the opposites, smash off in a wide-body kit"

Although Future's lyricism constantly revolves around the same subject matter, his ability to make a track sound good through performance alone is a testament to his skill as an artist who has been making music for over a decade now.

Metro Boomin came through with an extensive selection of beats for the production of We Don't Trust You, which highlights his growth in track quality and album design. His evolution as a Grammy-nominated producer is very well established in this project.