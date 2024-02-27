"That's a loud one": Fans react to Travis Scott opening up his own MLB Park

Travis Scott's creative endeavors have extended beyond music, as evident in his recent venture into the realm of sports. On February 24, 2024, he unveiled his latest project, a Major League Baseball park named Cacti Park. Situated in West Palm Beach, Florida, Cacti Park is set to serve as a training facility that also hosts Spring training games.

Over the weekend, The Astros took on The Nationals at the park, with Scott in attendance. Travis also came out onto the field to throw the first-ever pitch in the stadium.

Videos capturing the inauguration and Travis's pitch have been making the rounds online, sparking discussions and opinions about the rapper's latest business venture. One X user was seen commenting on a reposted video of the ceremony, highlighting how the park was packed and extremely "loud."

Netizens react to Travis Scott's latest venture Cacti Park

Fans expressed their enthusiasm for Travis's inauguration ceremony and praised the rapper for his commitment to community engagement.

Many fans highlighted how Cacti Park would be an exciting place for fans to get together to watch games and thanked Travis for creating a "memorable" space for fans of his music and the sport to interact.

However, several users shared their reactions to Travis's first pitch on the field, with some commenting on the rapper's pitching skills.

One user poked fun at Travis's pitch, citing that the ball was moving at a "massive 38mph." According to WIRED Magazine, the average pitch speed for MLB professional baseball players is between 85 to 100mph.

Several users expressed dissatisfaction with Travis Scott's Cacti Park, with negative feelings stemming from the tragic events of the 2021 Astroworld Tragedy. During the festival, eight people lost their lives in a devastating "crowd crush" incident.

One individual cited how Travis opening an MLB park was "terrible" since they claim he was responsible for the lives that were lost during the Astroworld concert in Houston.

More about Travis's business ventures

From fashion to film, the Grammy-nominated rapper has ventured into all kinds of endeavors, even getting a McDonald's meal named after himself.

Here's a list of all the business ventures and collaborations Travis Scott has built over his career.

He started his own record label called Cactus Jack Records, which signed artists like Don Toliver and Sheck Wes.

He created a music festival called Astroworld, named after his 2018 Grammy-nominated album, which was very similar to festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza. However, it has been suspended after the tragic "crowd crush" incident, which took place in 2021.

Travis collaborated with BAPE Clothing to release a three-piece collection in 2015.

Travis has been actively collaborating with NIKE since 2017 and released the first "Cactus Jack Air Jordan 1's" back in 2019.

He collaborated with Fortnite and Epic Games in 2020 to launch the first-ever virtual live concert on the gaming platform.

In 2020, Travis partnered with McDonald's to release the "Travis Scott" meal. which was a limited edition variation of the popular "Quarter Pounder and Cheese" meal.

Travis Scott surprises crew and customers at McDonald's for the launch of the Travis Scott Meal on September 08, 2020, in Downey, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

Travis Scott's latest business venture into the realm of sports highlights his interest in building a career far beyond music.