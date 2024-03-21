Weekly Music Radar: Guide to the biggest releases for the week

Last week the world of music saw some major project releases from Justin Timberlake's sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was to Chief Keef and Mike WiLL's collaborative effort on Dirty Nachos.

Our Weekly Music Radar (WMR) will highlight 10 of the most unique projects scheduled to be released on Friday, March 22, 2024, across genres like Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop, and more.

Metro Boomin and Future's collaborative album We Don't Trust You is scheduled to drop this week, alongside multiple Hip/Hop and R&B projects like Tyla's self-titled debut studio album.

This list will look at the records that made it onto Weekly Music Radar's top picks for March 22, 2024.

1) We Don't Trust You (Metro Boomin x Future) - Hip/Hop Album Release

Future and Metro Boomin have come together to deliver a hard-hitting, electric production in their upcoming collaborative album We Don't Trust You. The duo were seen previewing music from the project during their Rolling Loud set this past week.

We Don't Trust You is yet to have its official tracklist announced. However, the following songs are heavily speculated to be included as part of the album based on the snippets and clips that Metro and Future have previewed publicly.

We Still Don't Trust You Nights Like This Bounce This Sunday Beat It Out Of My Hands On Sight For You Ain't No Love Cinderella (Feat. Travis Scott) One of a Kind Charge Me/ I Don't Like What's Happening Too Obsessed Like That Type Shit (Feat. Playboi Carti and Travis Scott) In The Trap

2) Tyla (Tyla) - R&B Album Release

Tyla is releasing her self-titled debut studio album tomorrow that features 14 tracks which includes the Water remix with Travis Scott. Tyla will be distributed to all DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) via FAX Records under an exclusive license to Epic Records and Sony Music Entertainment.

The following tracks are set to be included in Tyla's debut album:

Intro (Feat. Kelvin Momo) Safer Water Truth or Dare No.1 (Feat. Tems) Breathe Me Butterflies On and On Jump (Feat. Gunna and Skillibeng) Art On My Body (Feat. Becky G) Priorities To Last Water Remix (Feat. Travis Scott)

3) Not Now, I'm Busy (Joyner Lucas) - Hip/Hop Album Release

Joyner Lucas will be dropping his new album, Not Now, I'm Busy, on all DSPs via Twenty Nine Music Group with distribution rights credited to Tully. The new project will be Joyner's second studio album that follows up on his 2020 debut album ADHD.

Although Joyner is yet to reveal the tracklist for his upcoming album, the following tracks are highly anticipated to be included as part of the project, based on the clips he's been teasing fans with on social media.

Put Me On I'm Ill Waiting On This Broski Fake Promises When I Need Love Cut U Off (Feat. NBA YoungBoy) What's That Sticks & Stones (Feat. Conway The Machine) Best For Me (Feat. Jelly Roll) I Didn't Go (Feat. DMX & Symba) Three Little Pigs 24 Hours to Live Still Alright (Feat. Logic & Twista) Seventeen How Much Do You Love Me? Not Now, I'm Busy (Feat. Nefertitti Avani)

4) Black Sheep (Cakes Da Killa) - Hip/Hop x EDM Album Release

Cakes Da Killa will be dropping his third studio album Black Sheep on all streaming platforms via Young Art, this Friday. The project is expected to be a fusion between traditional Hip/Hop and House/EDM music.

Black Sheep will include the following 11 tracks as part of the official tracklist for the album:

It’s a Luv Thang (Feat. Wuhryn Dumas) Mind Reader (Feat. Stout) Make Me Ovah 4Play Do Dat Baby (Feat. Dawn Richard) Global Entry Downtown J Cakewalk Crushing in da Club Problems 4 Problems Ain’t Shit Sweet

5) Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Shakira) - Latin Pop Album Release

Shakira will be dropping her 12th studio album this Friday with the release of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (which translates to Women no longer cry). The new album is set to hit streaming platforms via Ace Entertainment under an exclusive license to Sony Music Entertainment.

Shakira's upcoming project will feature artists like Cardi B, KAROL G, Ozuna, and more. The following tracks are included as part of the official tracklist for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

Puntería (Feat. Cardi B) ⁠La Fuerte (Feat. Bizarrap) ⁠Tiempo Sin Verte ⁠Cohete (Feat. Rauw Alejandro) ⁠Entre Paréntesis (Feat. Grupo Frontera) ⁠Cómo Dónde y Cuándo ⁠Nassau ⁠Última ⁠Te Felicito (Feat. Rauw Alejandro) Monotonía (Feat. Ozuna) ⁠Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 TQG (Feat. Karol G) ⁠Acróstico (Feat. Milan + Sasha) ⁠Copa Vacía (Feat. Manuel Turizo) El Jefe (Feat. Fuerza Regida) ⁠Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 (Remix Tiësto) Punteria (Vinyl Version)

6) Mika's Laundry (Matt Champion) - Hip/Hop Album Release

Matt Champion, the former Brockhampton member, is set to release his debut studio album Mika's Laundry on all DSPs via RCA records. The project currently has three singles uploaded along with accompanying music videos, directed by Anna Pollack.

The following songs will be included in the official tracklist for Mika's Laundry:

Green Aphid (Feat. Dijon) Steel (Feat. Dora Jar) Gbiv Purify Dogfish Code Red Aren't You Excited Slug Everybody Likes You Project Slow Motion (Feat. Jennie) Meetin' You

7) Real Power (Gossip) - Rock Album Release

The American indie rock band, Gossip, will be dropping their sixth studio album this Friday with Real Power. The lead single for the project was uploaded to the band's official YouTube channel, along with a music video, which has racked up over 250,000 views.

The following songs are included as part of the official tracklist for Gossip's new album:

Act of God Real Power Don't Be Afraid Crazy Again Edge of the Sun Give It Up For Love Turn The Card Slowly Tell Me Something Light It Up Tough Peace and Quiet

8) HEAVY (SiR) - Hip/Hop Album Release

The TDE signee, SiR, will be dropping his deeply emotional and somber project with his fourth studio album HEAVY. The album is expected to dive into the mental struggles SiR has faced over the years with features from Ty Dolla $ign, Anderson .Paak, Ab-Soul, and More.

Find the full tracklist for HEAVY listed below:

Intro Ignorant (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign) Karma (Feat. Isaiah Rashad) Heavy Six Whole Days No Evil Poetry in Motion (Feat. Anderson .Paak) I’m Not Perfect (Feat. Ab-Soul) You Only Human Satisfaction Life is Good (Feat. Scribz Riley) Ricky’s Song Nothing Even Matters Tryin’ My Hardest Brighter

9) Precision (Big Sean) - Hip/Hop Single Release

Big Sean dropped a freestyle on Instagram in an attempt to build hype for his first official music release for 2024 with Precision, which is set to hit DSPs on March, 22. The new single will supposedly appear on Big Sean’s forthcoming sixth studio album for which further details are yet to be announced.

10) Save Me (YNW Melly) - Hip/Hop Single Release

While YNW Melly continues his ongoing legal battle for the murder charge placed against his name for the death of his two friends, Anthony D'Andre Williams (YNW Sakchaser) and Christopher Jermaine Thomas Jr. (YNW Juvy) in October 2018, the rapper is set to release a new single this Friday.

Melly will be releasing his second single for the year titled Save Me which will be distributed to all DSPs via YNW4L LLC and follows up on his first single 772 Love Pt. 3 (Feat. YNWBSlime and Ynw4L).