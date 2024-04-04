A track-by-track review of j-hope's new album 'Hope On The Street Vol 1'

j-hope's latest album, Hope On The Street Vol 1, is making waves across the internet, acting as a soundtrack to his recently released docu-series titled Hope On The Street.

In the first episode, j-hope shared how the reason for him making this docu-series was that he was about to start his military service and wanted to look back on his career to recap where it all began.

The entire series centers around his love for dance and choreography citing how this opened the gates for him to explore other diverse art forms as his career grew. The six tracks on Hope On The Street Vol 1 delve into his love for dance with each song easily categorized as a "Dance Number".

The EP was uploaded to all DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) on March 29, 2024, via BIGHIT Music. Hope On The Street Vol 1 has a complete runtime of almost 20 minutes with features from Jungkook and production credits to Benny Blanco, Blake Slatkin, Cashmere Cat, and more.

The idol's docu-series is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime and contains a total of three episodes that contain snips from his latest EP, interviews, and more.

A detailed breakdown of j-hope's new EP 'Hope On The Street Vol 1'

Releasing a project along with a docu-series has resulted in a massive push by both BTS fans and Hope's own fandom to support the star as he prepares for his military enlistment.

To prepare for the album and Amazon series' launch, j-hope decided to release the lead single titled On The Street, almost a year ago, on March 3, 2023. The song includes a feature from J. Cole and was dropped to all DSPs along with a music video.

The following themes were noticed to be heavily touched upon in Hope On The Street Vol 1:

Hope

Honesty

Sincerity

Love

Happiness

Acceptance

Success

Passion

Relationships

On the street (Solo Version)

(Production Credits: Pdogg)

Track 1 on j-hope's new EP 'Hope On The Street Vol 1' (Image via Spotify)

Unlike the lead single for this project that was released in 2023, this version of the song doesn't feature J. Cole's verse. On the street is instead a complete solo performance, with a new verse from the BTS member, expressing his love and desire for dance while he ponders over questions about his existence.

The song is super catchy, incorporating the right amount of dance music production to make this track the perfect intro to an EP designed to be self-reflecting and reminiscent. Some of the interesting bars noticed in this song include:

"What the hell is time? / I'm just walking all night, all night (Alright) / So just walk lightly, when we wanna / Wherever, when we wanna"

I wonder (Feat. Jung Kook)

(Production Credits: Pdogg)

Track 2 on j-hope's new EP 'Hope On The Street Vol 1' (Image via Spotify)

I wonder opens with a chill, bouncy production that contributes to its highly infectious rhythm. Jung Kook features on this track with a silky hook that draws listeners into the deeper themes of the track that revolve around sincerity, love, and togetherness.

The funk-infused anthem appears to be directed toward the BTS Army with both artists showing love for their continuous support citing how they will always remain honest and sincere for their fans. Some of the standout bars in this track include:

"This love, right now, it's all we got, all we need / We're happy right now, so why don't we ride this feeling? / Just dance right now but don't you stop lookin' forward / Just enjoy it, this love, we can keep forever falling"

lock/unlock

(Production Credits: Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat, Blake Slatkin, Nile Rodgers, and Pdogg)

Track 3 on j-hope's new EP 'Hope On The Street Vol 1' (Image via Spotify)

A synthy production opens lock/unlock, building up to another funk-pop banger featuring credits to Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers. The dance track incorporates elements of fast-paced hi-hats, synths, and a captivating electric guitar solo toward the end of the song.

Lyrically the song cleverly references terms like "Step," "Break," and "Control" that tie into the "dance" related theme of this project. Some of the interesting bars on this song revolving around love and acceptance include:

"Take a breath / Now we see it all / We're beyond special / 'Cause we're under control / Our way's far off / Too long, too long, too long / So keep on like now / And move on, move on, move on"

I don't know (Feat. Huh Yunjin)

(Production Credits: Pdogg)

Track 4 on j-hope's new EP 'Hope On The Street Vol 1' (Image via Spotify)

I don't know, opens with LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin narrating a French intro that revolves around the importance of love in a relationship before she and j-hope, trade verses on the song.

Yunjin and Hope masterfully float between English and Korean to bring together a track whose captivating lyrics seamlessly blend into an intoxicating instrumental. Some of the lyrics from Yunjin's verse include:

"Guess we’re on the edge, tryna figure out / What's really on your mind / Don't take it for granted / You believed that I would never leave your side"

What if... [Dance Remix] (Feat. JINBO)

(Production Credits: Dem Jointz)

Track 5 on j-hope's new EP 'Hope On The Street Vol 1' (Image via Spotify)

The first track on this EP that deviates from hope's spacy, bouncy production elements is the menacing Hip/Hop breakdance anthem What if... (Dance Remix). This song has crazy drum patterns with a "Bell Sample" as the guide for what if... (Dance Remix)'s melodies.

The lyricism on this track highlights j-hope's potential mindset that would form around the fact he had no "Hope," "Passion," "Vision," "Money," or "Dream". JINBO assists the song with a soft vocal performance on the bridge of the song which states:

"But the truth is I could see those visions in my sky / I could find a hand that always held me through this ride / Progression was something I was hoping for"

NEURON (Feat. Gaeko and Yoonmirae)

(Production Credits: Pdogg)

Track 6 on j-hope's new EP 'Hope On The Street Vol 1' (Image via Spotify)

NEURON is the final track on Hope On The Street Vol 1 and closes out the EP with a track that seems to be inspired by old-school 90s Hip/Hop songs. The track is filled with happy and encouraging lyrics that act as a callout to keep pushing forward.

j-hope also brought on two iconic guest features from Dynamic Duo's Gaeko and MFBTY's Yoonmirae, who appear to be included for being the initial sources of inspiration for Hope's career and growth as an artist.

Some of the standout bars from this track include a reference to j-hope's ex-dance group "Neuron," whom he shouts out in the lines:

"N-E-U-R-O-N, attention / N-E-W-R-U-N, ain't enough / Neuron, it responds to my mind / Neuron, it responds to my life"

j-hope released his solo debut studio album titled Jack In The Box in 2022, which was widely appreciated for its creative and artistic direction. With Hope On The Street Vol. 1, the BTS star has managed to evoke more personal emotions from his fanbase and listeners.

This EP, along with the docu-series, shines a light on his initial journey through the "World of Dance" that enabled his move from Gwangju to Seoul to sign with Big Hit Records to become one of the founding members of the Globally renowned boy band BTS.