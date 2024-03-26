MGK and Trippie Redd set to release their first official collaboration with an album titled 'genre:sadboy'- All you need to know

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and Trippie Redd's upcoming collaboration is set to release this Friday on all DSPs. The much-awaited album is titled genre:sadboy, which alludes to the tracks on this record being deeply emotional, somber, and introspective.

The news was announced by the duo on social media with an image of MGK standing alongside Trippie Redd with the album's title written across the picture.

This project comes on the heels of MGK's latest single Don't Let Me Go, in which he recounted his past experiences, highlighting his struggles with mental health, drug abuse, addiction, and more.

With Kelly's music taking a detour from traditional Punk Rock to more somber aesthetics, the upcoming album is set to captivate fans as Trippie is well-versed in this kind of music production, which fans caught a glimpse of in his A Love Letter To You series and his feature on the XXXTENTACION record F*ck Love.

All you need to know about the upcoming MGK x Trippie Redd collaboration

The artists banded together to create an official Instagram account, @genresadboy, and have been actively documenting their collaboration.

The official tracklist for genre:sadboy was posted to the duo's Instagram account (Image via Instagram/@genresadboy)

On March 26, they shared the official tracklist on the account, which confirmed the upcoming collaboration album will feature a total of 10 tracks. The complete tracklist for the genre:sadboy album has been provided below:

lost boys beauty time travel struggles suddenly half dead hiding in the hills no more who do i call summer’s gone

They also shared a clip of recording sessions for genre:sadboy. The video featured both artists listening to Trippie's verse from one of the songs in the album.

@genresadboy also re-posted a story from JID's fan page (@neverisforeverr), which saw Kelly, Trippie Redd, and JID together. This story seemingly hinted at JID being one of the potential features on this album.

In the video, one saw all three artists meet backstage as JID got ready to perform at one of his shows. He later appeared to invite both artists to stand by the side of the stage as he performed. The caption on the post read:

"That MGK x Trippie album dropping this Friday"

A screenshot of the story posted by @genresadboy featuring MGK, Trippie Redd, and JID (Image via Instagram/@genresadboy)

The new project by Kelly and Trippie Redd will be available on all DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) on March 29, 2024. Fans interested in pre-saving the upcoming album can do so by visiting the link posted in @genresadboy's bio.

The album is available for Pre-save on sites like Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and Deezer.