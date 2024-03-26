A track-by-track review of Hozier's new mini EP 'Unheard'

Following up on his third studio album, Unreal Earth, which was released last year, Hozier has returned with a mini-project titled Unheard. The latest from the Irish singer appears to derive inspiration from Dante Alighieri’s "Inferno," which is the first part of the 14th-century poet's masterpiece.

To understand Unheard, fans must first take a deeper look at Inferno to find a relationship between Hozier and a poet whose work is still relevant more than 700 years later.

Much like the poetic symbolism of Dante's work, Hozier directs his EP to revolve around themes of gluttony, violence, limbo, and religion. This project takes listeners on a short but deeply introspective journey of faith intertwining with fate, which makes Unheard, thematically, very similar to his 2023 album Unreal Earth.

Through a personal message shared with fans on social media, Hoz revealed this project as a surprise drop. He recounts why these songs were left out on his previous album while identifying the connection to Dante's work. The singer is seen citing the similarity between certain songs and the themes of Gluttony, Limbo, Ascend, and more.

Unheard was released on March 22, 2024, to all DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) via Rubyworks Limited and Universal Music Operations Limited.

Initial thoughts on Hozier's latest EP Unheard

Unheard is an EP containing songs that were seemingly left off of Unreal Earth. The project spans a total of four tracks, which include a feature from Allison Russell, with a runtime of 14 minutes.

Besides the similarities to Dante Alighieri’s work, the following themes were prevalent in Hoz's latest project:

Addiction

Alcoholism

Relationship

Revolution

Defiance

Life and Death

Heaven and Hell

History

Sorrow

Love

Success and Failure

Disclaimer: This album review is rated explicit. Reader's discretion is advised.

Too Sweet

(Production Credits: Bēkon, Chakra, Sergiu Gherman, and Peter Gonzales)

Track 1 on Hozier's new Mini-EP 'Unheard' (Image via Spotify)

Too Sweet, the opening track on Unheard, finds Hoz professing his love for the relationship he's currently in by highlighting that none of his drinks have any sweeteners added because his lover is "too sweet" for him.

A lot of the metaphors used in this song are references to the production and consumption of alcohol, which at times makes the song feel like Hozier is confessing his addiction as the primary reason for his abnormal habitual behavior. This is best noticed in the pre-chorus and chorus, where the singer incorporates the 3rd Circle of Hell (Gluttony) into his lyrics:

"You know you're bright as the morning, as soft as the rain / Pretty as a vine, as sweet as a grape / If you can sit in a barrel / Maybe I'll wait, until that day / I'd rather take my whiskey neat / My coffee black and my bed at three / You're too sweet for me, you're too sweet for me."

Wildflower and Barley (Feat. Allison Russell)

(Production Credits: Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman)

Track 2 on Hozier's new Mini-EP 'Unheard' (Image via Spotify)

Wildflower and Barley find Hozier conveying his longing and desire to rekindle a lost relationship. The song is a direct reference to Dante's version of the 1st Circle of Hell (Limbo), which highlights how the greatest minds of his generation, although not allowed into heaven after death, are allowed to live on in a very generous and peaceful region down in hell.

Allison Russell, singing alongside Hoz, provides background vocals and harmonies that supplement the track's production. Interesting lyricism used on this track includes:

"Springtime in the city / The canal banks are empty again / The grass cryin' out to be heated by bodies / The streets for the laughter of young women and men / Canal boat and trolley, wildflower and barley."

Empire Now

(Production Credits: Peter Gonzales, Tyler Mehlenbacher, Sergiu Gherman, Bēkon, Chakra, and Craig Balmoris)

Track 3 on Hozier's new Mini-EP 'Unheard' (Image via Spotify)

Empire Now is a song that tells the story of a world rising from the ashes of war and destruction. Hozier highlights how Ireland's attainment of independence from British rule over 100 years ago, in the song's chorus, is the reason for the sun finally "coming up" around him and his fellow countrymen.

The subtle themes of revolution and anger pour out during Hozier's performance, where the idea of "conquest" seemingly blends into the artist's love for his people while highlighting his excitement over what the future holds. Notable lyrics that perfectly capture this emotion are listed below:

"After all, darlin', I wouldn't sell the world / The way that things are turnin' / If it falls, I would hold on for all it's worth / The future's so bright it's burnin' / Sun comin' up on a dream come around / One hundred years from thе empire now."

Fare Well

(Production Credits: Jennifer Decilveo)

Track 4 on Hozier's new Mini-EP 'Unheard' (Image via Spotify)

The final track on Hozier's EP is Fare Well, which tells the story of how his failure as an artist is imminent, and when the time comes to prove himself, he may not "fare well."

The deeply introspective nature of this track makes it an almost perfect end to the EP, as we find Hoz seemingly succumbing to the intense nature of addiction and substance abuse in the hopes of drowning out his sorrows. Some interesting metaphors used to highlight his oncoming death as an artist are highlighted below:

"Hedgehog-under-a-van-wheel kind of wouldn't fare well / A kitten-cosy-in-the-engine type of wouldn't fare well / A dog-deep-into-the-chocolate kind of wouldn't fare well / A whale-swimmin'-up-Sumida-Gawa wouldn't fare well / Critic-hopin'-to-be-remembered wouldn't fare well."

Hozier first rose to superstardom when his debut single, Take Me To Church, from his self-titled debut studio album peaked at No. 1 in more than 10 countries back in 2014-15 and has garnered over 2 billion streams on Spotify.

Since then, he has released multiple projects and singles that have credited his name as an introspective and talented lyricist, with his latest EP, Unheard, being a testament to his artistry.