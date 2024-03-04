"AOTY INCOMING": Fans react to Future and Metro Boomin's unreleased snippet

Metro Boomin was recently captured performing at a club, where he was playing several hit songs from his discography. One highlight moment from his performance was when Metro began to play an unreleased collaboration with Future.

The video, captured by one of the attendees, has gone viral and features an 18-second clip of Future rapping a verse over one of Metro's beats.

NFR Podcast reposted the original video posted by an X user going by the name mediaacct1616.

Fans have been reacting to the latest teaser with excitement and anticipation. One user was seen highlighting their excitement over a potential Future and Metro Boomin album, referring to the project as a possible "Album of the Year."

Netizens react to the Metro Boomin x Future collaboration

Several fans have taken to X to share their thoughts, reactions, and opinions over the latest Future collaboration Metro Boomin previewed at his show.

Many were seen speculating about the existence of an album between the two artists, with one user even demanding to know "Where is the album."

A few fans were seen sharing their opinions on how they felt about the leak, with many praising Metro Boomin's production skills and Future's performance on the upcoming "classic."

One user was found pointing out that the music did sound good, but they were unable to confirm how they felt about the song since the video captured was of "low quality."

Is a Future and Metro Boomin collaboration in the works?

Metro made an official announcement regarding his collaboration with Future on a potential album last year. During an interview with Complex Magazine, the Grammy-nominated producer cited how he was solely focused on completing this collaboration album by stating:

“My blinders on tunnel vision, All I can see right now is me and Future’s album. It’s the classic Future and Metro, but just updated.”

Future and Metro Boomin perform onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Although Metro Boomin did confirm the album's existence, he failed to provide any potential release dates, and much to the disappointment of many fans, he has yet to officially announce the album's release this year.