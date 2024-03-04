"Singer yeat?"- Fans react to Yeat teasing music on his Instagram

Popular American Rapper and songwriter Yeat recently went live on Instagram to give his fans a taste of the new music he was working on. The rapper began streaming to his audience on March 4, 2024, and during his more than three hours stream, his camera was covered.

Although fans couldn't see him, they were able to hear the rapper speak at certain times and were extremely excited to listen to some of the new music he was previewing.

A fan reacts to Yeat previewing music on his Instagram Live (Image via X/@UseCodeNLB)

A fan pointed out how one of the songs seems to find Yeat singing, which is a new direction that the rapper has never taken in his music before.

Check out the video clips from his Instagram live that are currently being reposted by on X (formerly Twitter)

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans are excited as Yeat shares new music on his Instagram Live

Several news portals on X, like Kurrco, reposted these snips, which led fans of the artist to flood the comment section with reactions to his latest music previews, with many showcasing excitement for new music.

These teasers come on the heels of the rapper's latest album, 2093, which did exceedingly well by debuting at No.2 on the Billboard album charts. Many reactions appeared to be fans excited about the possibility of more music coming soon, with several highlighting that the rapper should "slow down" since it's been less than a month since 2093 dropped.

A fan reacts to the reposted Instagram live snippets on X (Image via X/@brazygvrls)

A fan reacts to the reposted Instagram live snippets on X (Image via X/@JrMoneyGetting)

A fan reacts to the reposted Instagram live snippets on X (Image via X/@asyaftersalem)

A fan reacts to the reposted Instagram live snippets on X (Image via X/@nocapshots)

A fan reacts to the reposted Instagram live snippets on X (Image via X/@Futbolway)

A fan reacts to the reposted Instagram live snippets on X (Image via X/@hmninstrumental)

Out of the two clips that Kurrco reposted, the first one found the rapper adopting a new style by singing over a slow, spacy instrumental.

One fan even appeared to cite a resemblance between Yeat and Kid Cudi's vocals on the new music snippets.

A fan reacts to the reposted Instagram live snippets on X (Image via X/@chiefdosa_)

A fan reacts to the reposted Instagram live snippets on X (Image via X/@Fauxii03)

A fan reacts to the reposted Instagram live snippets on X (Image via X/@Kstack715)

A fan reacts to the reposted Instagram live snippets on X (Image via X/@sogoneslowdown)

Yeat appears to be starting the year strong, and with the successful debut of his fourth studio album, it seems the rapper is capitalizing on the momentum by teasing fans with more music.

There is yet to be an official announcement from Yeat on if and when the teased music will be released, but fans appear to be excitedly awaiting more drops.