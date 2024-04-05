Weekly Music Radar: Guide to the biggest releases for the week

Last week, we witnessed major music releases, right from Beyoncé's Act II: Cowboy Carter which featured over 27 tracks to J-Hope's soundtrack EP for his Amazon Prime documentary titled Hope On The Street Vol 1.

Our Weekly Music Radar (WMR) will highlight 10 of the most unique projects scheduled to be released this Friday, April 4, across genres like Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop, and more.

Bryson Tiller's self-titled fourth studio album drops alongside multiple Hip/Hop and R&B projects including Lil Yachty's collective (Concrete Boys) debut studio album titled IT'S US VOL 1.

This list will cover all the records that made it onto Weekly Music Radar's top picks for April 04, 2024.

1) Bryson Tiller (Bryson Tiller) - Hip/Hop Album Release

Bryson Tiller will be releasing his self-titled fourth studio album on all DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) via RCA Records. Based on the recent Slum Tiller mixtapes that he's dropped on SoundCloud, it appears the latest project will be delving into similar themes of Relationships, Love, Success, Wealth, and Luxury.

The following tracks were announced on March 30, 2024, to be part of the official tracklist for Bryson Tiller

http:// Attention Stay Gold Persuasion (Feat. Victoria Monet) Ciao! Peace Interlude Rich Boy Random Access Memory [RAM] (Feat. Clara La San) No Thank You Find My Way Prize Waterfalls ÆON L U S T CALYPSO Outside Undertow F4U Assume The Position Whatever She Wants [BONUS]

2) IT'S US VOL 1 (CONCRETE BOYS) - Hip/Hop Collective Release

Lil Yachty, who is currently signed to Quality Control Music, incorporated his own record label a few years ago called Concrete Boys which has been steadily growing its roster. Karrahbooo, Draft Day, DC2Trill, and Camo! are the artists currently signed to Yachty's record label.

The collective will be releasing their debut studio album IT'S US VOL 1, which is speculated to include the following tracks as part of their tracklist:

Family Business My Life (Feat. DC2Trill) Love Language (Feat. Draft Day) Mo Jams (Feat. Lil Yachty, Karrahbooo, Draft Day, and DC2Trill)

3) Potato Loaded (Quavo x Destroy Lonely) - Hip/Hop Single Release

Quavo and Destroy Lonely are coming together to release their first collaboration on the single titled Potato Loaded, which is set to hit DSPs tonight via Quality Control Music.

The ex-Migos star took to Instagram to announce the single with a post that appears to showcase BTS footage from the music video shoot, which hints at a video dropping alongside the single on Quavo's official YouTube channel.

4) MADONNA & RIHANNA (Rich Amiri) - Pop Single Release

Rich Amiri has dropped the lead single for his upcoming album, War Ready, which finds the rapper exploring the nuances of his relationship with the women he keeps close to him.

MADONNA & RIHANNA was distributed to all DSPs via Internet Money Records and 10K Projects.

5) U Made Me A Star (4Batz) - Hip/Hop Single Release

4Batz will be dropping his fourth solo single this week with the release of U Made Me A Star, which he initially teased as a hashtag on an appreciation post he made on Instagram for his Act ii: Date @ 8 remix with Drake hitting No. 7 on the Billboard charts.

The new song will be delivered to DSPs independently via 4Batz and is the sixth official track that the rapper has added to his discography since he began his career back in 2023.

6) Only God Was Above Us (Vampire Weekend) - Rock Album Release

Vampire Weekend is set to drop its fifth studio album titled Only God Was Above Us on all DSPs via Columbia Records and Sony Music Entertainment under an exclusive license from Spring Snow LLC.

Only God Was Above Us was released almost five years after their fourth studio album Father of the Bride, which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 200 charts. The official tracklist will include the following songs:

Ice Cream Piano Classical Capricorn Connect Prep-School Gangsters The Surfer Gen-X Cops Mary Boone Pravda Hope

7) Bless (Lil Wayne x Young Thug) - Hip/Hop Single Release

Lil Wayne is returning with a new collaboration featuring Young Thug on the track titled Bless. This single will be distributed to all streaming platforms via Young Money Records Inc.

Wayne uploaded a trailer to his Instagram for the new song which hints at both rappers going up against each other in an event similar to the likes of the WWE. The match appears to be titled "Weezy vs Wheezy" i.e. Lil Wayne vs Young Thug.

8) Ohio Players (The Black Keys) - Rock Album Release

The Black Keys, the popular American rock duo, are returning with their 12th studio album titled Ohio Players which will hit all major DSPs tonight and will be distributed independently via The Black Keys under an exclusive license to Nonesuch Records Inc.

The following songs are set to be included in the official tracklist for Ohio Players:

This Is Nowhere Don't Let Me Go Beautiful People (Stay High) On The Game Only Love Matters Candy and Her Friends (Feat. Lil Noid) I Forgot To Be Your Lover Please Me (Till I'm Satisfied) You'll Pay Paper Crown (Feat. Beck and Juicy J) Live Till I Die Read Em And Weep Fever Tree Every Time You Leave

9) Scarlet 2 CLAUDE (Doja Cat) - Hip/Hop x RnB Deluxe Album Release

Doja Cat has finally dropped the deluxe edition of her 2023 album titled Scarlet 2 CLAUDE, which is also referred to as Claude Frollo. She first hinted at this project during an interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden.

The deluxe edition for Scarlet includes seven fresh tracks with features from A$AP Rocky and Teezo Touchdown. The 24-song tracklist has a total runtime of one hour and 17 minutes. The following is part of the official tracklist for Scarlet 2 CLAUDE:

DISC 1 (New songs)

ACKNOWLEDGE ME DISRESPECTFUL URRRGE!!!!!!!!!! (Feat. A$AP Rocky) OKLOSER MASC (Feat. Teezo Touchdown) PISS HEADHIGH

DISC 2

Paint The Town Red Demons Wet Vagina Fu*k The Girls (FTG) Ouchies 97 Gun Go Off Shutcho Agora Hills Can't Wait Often Love Life Skull And Bones Attention Balut WYM Freestyle

10) Spite (Omar Apollo) - Pop Rock Single Release

The Mexican-American singer-songwriter Omar Apollo has released his newest single titled Spite which was independently distributed to all DSPs under exclusive license to Warner Records Inc.

The new song is speculated to be included in his sophomore album which will follow up on his 2022 project, Ivory, which hit No. 19 on Top Alternative Albums and No. 152 on the Billboard Top 200 Album Charts.