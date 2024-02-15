"I'm really hyped": Fans react to Lil Yachty teasing a collaborative project with James Blake coming soon

On Tuesday, February 13, Lil Yachty posted a video to his Instagram where the rapper stated that a potential collaboration project with James Blake was currently in the works.

The project will reportedly be a full-length album, titled Bad Cameo, delivered by CMYK, featuring both Yachty and Blake. The video posted to the rapper's social media account was captioned as:

"This is real.. soon."

Lil Yachty gives James credit in the video for his collaborations with other hip-hop artists and also says that this project would be quite different because both artists seem to be taking on a challenge that they have never taken on before.

He proceeds to explain how he's sure many people would be taken aback by the news of both artists working together, by stating:

"He [James Blake] doesn't have many followers actually. I dont think people know that we even know each other exist, so its gonna be like What the fu*k, when'd they do this?"

"not on my bingo card": Fans react to Lil Yachty and James Blake working on an album together

Fans took to X to share their thoughts and opinions on the Bad Cameo collaboration project, with many highlighting their surprise at hearing about this news.

One user expressed their surprise because, from everything that they had planned for the year, a Lil Yachty and James Blake collaboration was not their "bingo card".

Many reactions followed with users showcasing their surprise and anticipation for a potential Lil Yachty x James Blake project.

Fans were seen speculating on what kind of music this project would aim to deliver.

Many were seen praising Lil Yachty for his new direction in music, with one fan even highlighting their appreciation for the rapper's 2023 project Let's Start Here.

A fan reacts to the Yachty x James Blake 'Bad Cameo' collaboration project (Image via X/@TheOnlyPunPun)

A few individuals were seen critiquing Yachty for his music and tone, with people highlighting how the collaboration would not work specifically because of Yachty's addition to the project.

One user appeared to throw shade toward Lil Yachty's new rap style by referring to his vocal cadence as "nasally".

Several Lil Yachty fans were seen coming in support of the rapper against the hate he was receiving, with one fan stating how unreasonable it was for fans to be hating on Yachty after he "proved himself" on Let's Start Here.

Support for James Blake was quite evident, with many Blake fans expressing their excitement for the singer releasing another project.

One fan appeared to address James Blake directly, requesting him to include "one or two" of his unreleased verses from the songs he made with Andre 3000.

As fans await further details from Lil Yachty and James Blake on their upcoming Collaboration, Bad Cameo, netizens are left to speculate on what both artists aim to deliver on this project.

