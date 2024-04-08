A track-by-track review of Pharrell Williams's new album 'VIRGINIA BLACK YACHT ROCK VOL. 1 CITY OF LIMITLESS ACCESS'

Pharrell Williams celebrated his 51st birthday with a surprise album drop last Friday (April 5, 2024), titled VIRGINIA BLACK YACHT ROCK VOL. 1 CITY OF LIMITLESS ACCESS, which he released exclusively on a new website i.e. blackyachtrock.com.

The album wasn't officially announced on any of his social media accounts, but was instead circulated online through various news portals, who reposted the album cover.

Expand Tweet

Pharrell's BLACK YACHT ROCK VOL. 1 is a completely free to stream and download file, uploaded to this website. It features 10 self-produced tracks that are refreshingly different, capturing the songwriter's ranged vocal performance.

This surprise LP officially marks Pharrell's return to a solo project, following up on his 2014 album, Girl.

Breaking down Pharrell Williams' new LP, BLACK YACHT ROCK VOL. 1

Every song on this surprise album appears to be a solo pop/R&B track where Pharrell's vocal performance and cadence are layered with crispy and buoyant harmonies that make BLACK YACHT ROCK an interesting listen.

The following themes were found to be highly prevalent in Pharrell Williams' latest project:

Relationships

Past Indiscretions

Failure

Success

Love

Addiction

Excess and abuse

Infidelity

Nostalgia

Honesty

Disclaimer: This album review is rated explicit. Reader's discretion is advised.

Richard Mille

(Production Credits: Pharrell Williams)

Track 1 on 'BLACK YACHT ROCK VOL. 1' (Image via Apple Music)

Pharrell puts together a very upbeat bouncy production on Richard Mille, incorporating synths, hi-hats, voice decoders, and more that creates an intoxicating atmosphere on this track.

The song appears to be about Pharrell's fear of being held back from living life the way he wishes to, which can be best evidenced in the chorus where he sings:

"Cause I got the law behind me / Don't make me wait (Don't make me wait) / Don't you see the law behind me? / Don't make me late (I can't be late)."

Dandy Lying

(Production Credits: Pharrell Williams)

Track 2 on 'BLACK YACHT ROCK VOL. 1' (Image via Apple Music)

Dandy Lying finds Pharrell composing a somber production, where it seems that he's highlighting his love for an unnamed woman he refers to as a "dandelion". The song is bouncy and complements the autotuned vocal performance that's delivered.

Notable bars from this song include a shout-out to Quavo in the opening verse of the song that states:

"Smokin' out the window, peeping through the blinds / Waiting for the (Ah), once the chemicals combine / She wants to lick the sky, ad-libbin' like she's Quavo (Hey) / Taking selfies like a star, dancin' on the table."

Come On Donna

(Production Credits: Pharrell Williams)

Track 3 on 'BLACK YACHT ROCK VOL. 1' (Image via Apple Music)

Come On Donna is a track similar to Dandy Lying from a production standpoint, but differs from the vocal performance and lyricism that is brought forward on this track.

Pharrell appears to be speaking directly to a woman named Donna, trying to open her eyes to the deceit and fakeness that surrounds them. It seems that he hopes to cure her mental stress by revealing the true nature of the world we live in, which can be best evidenced in the chorus:

"Come on, Donna, you know what they do / They repeat the same lies and people think it's the truth / You know they're all the same type of dudes / Makin' powerful money off of likes and views / You get that headache while they're somewhere laughin' / After the break, they gon' sell you some aspirin / Alright, Donna, believe what you wanna / But if they lyin', I'ma tell you that's a promise."

Just For Fun

(Production Credits: Pharrell Williams)

Track 4 on 'BLACK YACHT ROCK VOL. 1' (Image via Apple Music)

The production on this track incorporates electric guitar riffs, synths, and a repetitive drum pattern, which makes the song one of the most sonically appealing tracks on this album.

Just For Fun is a very interesting song, as it thematically showcases that to be the best version of themselves, one must put in the necessary efforts. Pharrell sarcastically implies that if people want to ignore his advice then everything that he said on this track should be taken lightly. Notable bars from this song include:

"I tried to give him a reference on the tip of my tongue / To help him sort through all the baggage he bring / If you wanna truly heal, do a transformation / And the work must be done or the rest of this talk is just for fun."

Caged Bird Free

(Production Credits: Pharrell Williams)

Track 5 on 'BLACK YACHT ROCK VOL. 1' (Image via Apple Music)

Caged Bird Free is a stand-out track on BLACK YACHT ROCK, as we see Pharrell self-reflect on his journey to becoming a successful independent artist, bringing up controversial past experiences that seem to have defined his character as he grew up.

The production is perfectly intoxicating and gives this track a very uplifting feel, contrasting with the darker lyricism that Pharrell explores in lines like:

"Eight grade drop out in school, a failure / My mom's a clerk, my dad is a sailor / You may have heard we robbed a family / Privileged people, fine and dandy."

Ball

(Production Credits: Pharrell Williams)

Track 6 on 'BLACK YACHT ROCK VOL. 1' (Image via Apple Music)

Ball is a record that appears to navigate the themes of love and betrayal over an upbeat production, similar to a lot of the tracks on Black Yacht Rock Vol.1. Pharrell draws listeners in by recounting instances of infidelity between him and his ex-partner with catchy melodies.

Despite the composition hinting toward a "feel good" vibe, the lyricism on this track is heartbreakingly nostalgic and vaguely relatable as Pharrell highlights the emotional breakdown one goes through upon finding out that they're being cheated on, best evidenced in lines like:

"Did you know you caught a ball in the stands? / But you let it go, showin' off and playin' / Now you wanna get it back, but you can't / Karma has it that it fell in better hands."

11:11

(Production Credits: Pharrell Williams)

Track 7 on 'BLACK YACHT ROCK VOL. 1' (Image via Apple Music)

11:11 is an emotional production, where themes of a struggling relationship are brought forward, with Pharrell seemingly upset about the way his love interest has been behaving throughout their relationship.

The song also appears to signify Pharrell's transformative state of mind, alluding to the angel number "1111," where he wishes to move on by taking shots at his love interest toward the end of the song by stating:

"No, I'm not upset / You think that this shit is funny? / Laughing out loud, yeah, bet you're rolling over / Showing God that I'm ugly face crying."

Who Needs Rest?

(Production Credits: Pharrell Williams)

Track 8 on 'BLACK YACHT ROCK VOL. 1' (Image via Apple Music)

Pharrell's production of Who Needs Rest? has a strong taste of rock influence in the drum patterns and harmonies that are incorporated into its composition. In this song, listeners are drawn to the idea of excessive intoxication and the long-term effects it has on the user.

The lyricism appears to hint towards the user being a woman that Pharrell knows personally, but interestingly, his sarcastic wordplay makes it seem like he's encouraging this destructive behavior, best evidenced in lines like:

"She rides the night, who needs rest? / She rides the night, who needs rest? / Who needs?, Who needs?, Who needs rest?"

Cheryl

(Production Credits: Pharrell Williams)

Track 9 on 'BLACK YACHT ROCK VOL. 1' (Image via Apple Music)

Cheryl is a love song dedicated to a woman supposedly named Cheryl, with Pharrell proclaiming his love for her on a production filled with soulful adlibs, melodies, and heartfelt lyrics.

Pharrell highlights how he will endure all the pains and abuse that come with being in this relationship because he truly is in love with this woman. Some of the most notable lines from this track include:

"No matter what you do (Ooh-ooh) / No matter where you are in this world / The only thing that mattеrs (Ooh-ooh) / Is that you are my girl."

Going Back To VA

(Production Credits: Pharrell Williams)

Track 10 on 'BLACK YACHT ROCK VOL. 1' (Image via Apple Music)

The final track on Pharrell Williams' LP Going Back To VA is dedicated to his hometown state of Virginia, with the singer confessing that nothing in this world would diminish the love he has for his home.

Lyrically, the song isn't complex, but it is deeply emotional, with Pharrell citing that although he came from a low-income "minimum wage" environment, he would gladly return in a heartbeat. This is best noticed in the first verse of the song where he states:

"The only place that I think about, one thousand miles away / Some stupid reason I left home, though it could've been minimum wage / Still there's nothing you can say, I'm going back to V.A."

This project is beautifully produced and is a very engaging listening experience as Pharrell Williams shines through with well-crafted lyrics, amazing vocal performances, and an intoxicating production that leaves an indelible mark on its audience.

As fans immerse themselves in Pharrell's latest album, they won't have to wait long until his collaboration film with LEGO, titled Piece By Piece, releases to theaters in October, later this year.