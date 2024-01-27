Pharrell Williams is releasing a LEGO movie centered around his life

Pharrell Williams, the Grammy Award-winning musician, producer, and fashion designer, is embarking on an unprecedented journey into filmmaking with his latest project, Piece By Piece.

Partnering with Universal Pictures, which acquired the LEGO franchise in 2020, the film will tell the story of Pharrell Williams's life in the form of LEGO brick animations. On Friday, January 26, 2024, Focus Features, a subsidiary of Universal Pictures, released a press statement for the film where Pharrell said:

“When I had this crazy vision to tell this story through Lego bricks, I couldn’t have imagined a better partner than Morgan. He is a legend. Grateful that Focus wanted to collaborate with us and I’m honored to share this with the world and bring people into my universe.”

Reportedly, Pharrell Williams has said that he aims to craft a biographical film unlike any other, promising to captivate audiences with the movie's innovative approach to storytelling.

Collaborating with Focus Features, Williams assembled a team of talented individuals to bring his vision to theatres on October 11, 2024.

Everything you need to know about the new Pharrell Williams movie

The inception of Piece By Piece traces back to 2020 when Universal Pictures acquired the rights to LEGO from Warner Bros. Warner Bros had successfully released major blockbusters with The Lego Movie and its spin-offs, including The Lego Batman Movie.

With Universal reportedly saying that the exploration of the LEGO universe seemed limitless, the deal between the two production houses sparked speculation about the franchise's future.

Stars Of "The Lego Movie 2" Open Pop-Up Lego Cafe "The Coffee Chain" (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

With the latest announcement, fans finally understand what Universal meant with their Pharrell Williams project diverging from the conventional narrative of previously released LEGO movies.

While the previous films relied on computer VFX to animate the movement of the LEGO blocks, Piece By Piece will reportedly embrace stop-motion mechanics into its filmmaking process.

As production on Piece By Piece commenced, details about the film began to emerge, offering glimpses into its narrative. The movie will feature Pharrell Williams' journey from humble beginnings to international stardom interwoven with an interview-style documentary.

Director Morgan Neville attends the 2021 Tribeca Festival Premiere of "Roadrunner" at Brookfield Place (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Morgan Neville, best known for his work on the Oscar-winning 20 Feet from Stardom and the critically acclaimed Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, will be heading the project.

In a statement released by Focus Features on Friday, Neville expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming movie by recognizing the rare opportunity of employing LEGO animations as his primary storytelling medium.

"Five years ago, Pharrell Williams approached me with the idea of helping him tell his story through Lego animation. It was one of those rare moments where I knew in a second that this was a journey I wanted to go on,” he said.

In addition to Williams and Neville, Piece By Piece boasts a talented ensemble of producers, including Caitrin Rogers from Tremolo Productions and many executives from the LEGO Group.

Pharrell Williams announces the new LEGO Movie on his Instagram (Image via Instagram/@pharrell )

As anticipation for Piece By Piece continues to build, Pharrell remains steadfast in his belief that the film will inspire others to embrace their creativity and pursue their passions.

Celebrities react to Pharell Williams Releasing a LEGO Biopic

Along with several fans showing their support for the upcoming project, many celebrities were seen reacting to Pharrell Williams's announcement post. The official Instagram handle for LEGO commented on Pharrell's post as well.

The Official LEGO Instagram account responds to Pharrell's post (Image via Instagram/@pharrell)

More celebrity reactions followed, congratulating and showing love to Pharrell Williams and his upcoming movie.

A$AP Rocky comments on the Pharrell x LEGO Collaboration (Image via Instagram/@pharrell )

Steve Aoki and Thiago Veigh comment on the Pharrell x LEGO Collaboration (Image via Instagram/@pharrell )

Kaws and The Official Eclipse comment on the Pharrell x LEGO Collaboration (Image via Instagram/@pharrell )

Nicholas Stewart and Timbaland comment on the Pharrell x LEGO Collaboration (Image via Instagram/@pharrell )

Chance The Rapper and Swaelee comment on the Pharrell x LEGO Collaboration (Image via Instagram/@pharrell )

As Pharrell Williams' Piece By Piece garners increasing attention for its bold entry into the world of film, fans and celebrities appear excitedly awaiting the new project.

With an innovative approach to storytelling, Pharrell and Morgan promise Piece By Piece will inspire audiences worldwide to embrace their dreams and pursue their passions, one brick at a time.

