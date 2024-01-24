LEGO Fortnite player builds Noah's Ark, community left spellbound

The limitless potential of the LEGO Fortnite mode provides players with a canvas for artistic expression and boundless imagination, allowing them to bring their wildest ideas to fruition brick by brick. In a breathtaking display of creativity, u/GingerJay1991 showcased a historical masterpiece in the form of an intricately designed rendition of Noah's Ark.

In a Reddit clip by u/GingerJay1991, the player unveiled their stunning model of the biblical Noah's Ark, a structure that meticulously recreates the iconic vessel with historical accuracy, and the attention to detail is nothing short of extraordinary. The structure is absolutely massive in the game, matching the projected size of the Ark, and even has touches of Fortnite's iconography with the Llama at the front.

LEGO Fortnite community reacts to historically accurate Noah's Ark in the game

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Noah's Ark structure created within u/GingerJay1991's LEGO Fortnite world has been thoughtfully crafted to match the biblical vessel the best it can. Additionally, u/GingerJay1991 left the vessel with an open side that allows for a clear glance into the beautifully crafted interiors.

The structure boasts a lot of different rooms and elements, including bedrooms, Noah's room, bathrooms, living and dining areas, an altar area, and a comprehensive array of all the different Crafting Benches that can be used to craft items like charms and other tools.

This showcases that while the main goal of this creation was historical accuracy, u/GingerJay1991 still kept utility in mind when building the Ark. Additionally, the structure also incorporates different types of cages for animals into its design, maintaining the accuracy of the biblical narrative.

With the clip making rounds within the Fortnite community on Reddit, players were quick to express their awe for the exceptional structure and the player's patience and dedication.

Many complimented the sheer scale of the Noah's Ark model and also expressed their admiration for the little touches to the structure, like the animal holding cages. Some members of the community suggested building ideas like the Tower of Babel.

Here are a few notable reactions:

Comment byu/GingerJay1991 from discussion inLEGOfortnite Expand Post

Comment byu/GingerJay1991 from discussion inLEGOfortnite Expand Post

Comment byu/GingerJay1991 from discussion inLEGOfortnite Expand Post

Comment byu/GingerJay1991 from discussion inLEGOfortnite Expand Post

Comment byu/GingerJay1991 from discussion inLEGOfortnite Expand Post

The LEGO Fortnite community continues to blow players away with the ideas and structures they come up with, proving how the LEGO game mode can not only be a canvas for creative expression but also a space to bring historical stories to life in the virtual landscape.

With u/GingerJay1991 adding Noah's Ark to the list of LEGO creations in the game alongside a naval battleship, the community is undoubtedly buzzing with anticipation to see what creators will come up with next.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!