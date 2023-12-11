How to share LEGO Fortnite world: Easy steps explained

LEGO Fortnite provides players with a vast and captivating world where they can build, explore, and embark on unique adventures across multiple biomes. While players can undertake this journey by themselves, sharing this immersive experience with friends makes it more exciting and enjoyable. Luckily, the game allows you to do just that.

This article explains how you can share your world with your friends, allowing them to access it and join the fun even when you're offline.

Steps to share your LEGO Fortnite world with friends

Players menu (Image via YourSixGaming/YouTube)

To initiate the process of LEGO Fortnite world-sharing, open the Menu by pressing the designated button on your PC or console. This key serves as your gateway to the map of your world and various in-game functionalities.

Within the Menu, locate and select the Players tab, which will be to the right-most option on the top. This section provides you with information about players in the game, including your friends whom you wish to invite into your world.

You can choose a friend or even multiple friends you want to share your world with. You can then hold down the designated button prompt associated with each selected player.

Holding down the button prompt allows you to grant the status of Key Holder to the selected player or players. This special status allows your friends to access and continue their adventures in your LEGO Fortnite world, even when you are not online and in the game.

Once you have completed the steps above, your friends will have the ability to choose your LEGO Fortnite world and continue their progress, independent of whether you are in the game or not. This allows them to explore, build, and play in your meticulously crafted landscape.

Friends list (Image via YourSixGaming/YouTube)

Additionally, you can also share your world through the friends list. You can do this by opening your friends list while in your world and inviting a player to the party. While this does allow your friends to join your world and explore with you in the game, your friends will be disconnected once you leave the game.

Sharing your world with friends in LEGO Fortnite opens up new avenues for collaborative enjoyment and creativity. By following these simple steps, you can seamlessly grant your friends Key Holder access, making sure that the adventure never pauses, even when you're not in the game.

