BFB DA PACKMAN releasing a new album 'Forget Me Not' featuring Drake, SKILLA BABY & more - All you need to know

BFB DA PACKMAN is set to release his fourth studio album with Forget Me Not, an album jam-packed with star features from artists like Drake, which hits DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) this Friday, March 29, 2024.

The album was announced through BFB's social media account, where the artist has been actively promoting and building hype for the release of Forget Me Not. On March 27, BFB uploaded a promotional post for his fans to 'Pre-order' his upcoming project.

The post also highlighted how he managed to get major artist features on this project. The Michigan rapper wrote:

"We finally got a feature we been begging for, for years. The fans even been pushing for it. My fans even been beggin this Ni**a. It's me, Rio, and I threw the biggest Ni**a in the world on this song"

Everything you need to know about BFB DA PACKMAN and his fourth studio album

BFB posted the official tracklist for his upcoming studio album to all his social media accounts on March 26, which confirms that the project has over seven different features.

BFB captioned his tracklist post confirming the release date of "March 29th" while also shouting out his fellow artists and peers:

"THE CATS OUT THE BAG 🤦🏾‍♂️ FREE @riodayung0g I DID THIS FOR THE CITY . .. aye @tdi_gizzle don’t be mad at me"

The album will be distributed to all DSPs via The Lunch Crew Company LLC, with production credits to Issac 'Cassie' Fair and Aaron 'Areddstudio' Fredd. The following songs are set to be included in BFB DA PACKMAN's upcoming studio album:

Shame (Feat. Yhung T.O. Rice Olympic Shit Talkin (Feat. Rio Da Yung OG and Drake) After Eminem Gillie Fest Delulu (Feat. DDG) Heavy Fraud (Feat. Skilla Baby) Grocery Freestyle On You Bad (Feat. 03 Greedo) Spudd The Jeweler (Feat. KrispyLife Kidd and Baby Fxce E) Hopeless Island Ice Pack (Feat. Icewear Vezzo) Lean Break 2 Kentucky Love (Feat. KrispyLife Kidd and Baby Fxce E) Grind Hard Therapy (Feat. Starlito)

A screenshot of the pre-save link for BFB DA PACKMAN's upcoming album on Apple Music (Image via Apple Music)

BFB DA PACKMAN has included a link in his Instagram bio that directs his fans to Apple Music, where they can pre-save Forget Me Not and preview small portions of the various tracks on his album.

From his tracklist, the rapper currently has the lead single, Kentucky Love (Feat. KrispyLife Kidd and Baby Fxce E), uploaded to his streaming profiles. The song has garnered over a million streams on Spotify. The song was released in January via The Lunch Crew Company LLC and was accompanied by a music video that dropped on the same day (January 15, 2024).

Here are some of the biggest tracks that are part of BFB DA PACKMAN's discography:

Free Joe Exotic (Feat. Sada Baby), released in 2021, has garnered over 16 million streams on Spotify Ocean Prime (Feat. Coi Leray), released in 2021, has garnered over 15 million streams on Spotify Honey Pack, released in 2021, has garnered over 10 million streams on Spotify

BFB first came to light when he released his debut studio album, God Bless All The Fat Ni**as, in 2019.