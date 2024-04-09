Billie Eilish announces third studio album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' releasing in May - All you need to know

Billie Eilish officially announced her third studio album, titled Hit Me Hard And Soft, which is set to be released to all DSPs via Darkroom and Interscope Records on May 17, 2024.

The Academy Award-winning artist took to Instagram on April 9 to unveil the album to her audience, highlighting her love and appreciation for her upcoming project. The post confirmed the album cover for Hit Me Hard And Soft which showed Billie swimming toward a white door while submerged underwater, with a caption that read:

"so crazy to be writing this right now i’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd. Not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once :PPP"

Billie also uploaded Hit Me Hard And Soft as a pre-save on all major streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and more. Her official artist website currently has the album and associated merchandise listed for pre-orders ranging from $10 - $110.

From Tracklist to Merch: Everything we know about Billie Eilish's upcoming album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft'

Billie first announced this project on her social media by uploading a trailer that finds the artist lifelessly falling into the water before a hand reaches out to stop her from drowning.

The trailer also previews an intro to one of her songs which appears to incorporate a bouncy production style to its composition. The caption on the video confirmed that Hit Me Hard And Soft was "ready" to be delivered to fans soon.

Eilish's team explained the title and themes for this project in a press release that followed her album announcement, which stated:

“The album does exactly as the title suggests: hits you hard and soft both lyrically and sonically while bending genres and defying trends along the way. ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ journeys through a vast and expansive audio landscape, immersing listeners into a full spectrum of emotions."

The tracklist for Billie Eilish's third studio album which will supposedly include the following 10 tracks:

SKINNY LUNCH CHIHIRO BIRDS OF A FEATHER WILDFLOWER THE GREATEST L'AMOUR DE MA VIE THE DINER BITTERSUITE BLUE

A screenshot of Billie Eilish's official artist website which currently has merchandise and physical copies for 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' listed (Image via billieeilish.com)

The link on her social media sends users to her link tree and official website. The link-tree allows fans to pre-save the album on the following DSPs:

Amazon Music

Apple Music

iTunes Store

Spotify

Billie Eilish's upcoming album has been uploaded to her store where fans can pre-purchase physical copies (CD/Vinyl) and associated merchandise for Hit Me Hard And Soft before it releases this May.

A screenshot of the 'Hit Me Hard And Soft White Cover Tee Fan Pack' that is currently available on Billie Eilish's official website (Image via billieeilish.com)

The following is a complete list of items that are available on Billie Eilish's official store for her third studio album:

Hit Me Hard And Soft Standard Vinyl - $33.00

- $33.00 Hit Me Hard And Soft Splatter CD - $14.00

- $14.00 Hit Me Hard And Soft Cassette - $18.00

- $18.00 Hit Me Hard And Soft Excl. Vinyl - $33.00

- $33.00 Hit Me Hard And Soft Standard CD - $14.00

- $14.00 Hit Me Hard And Soft White Cover Tee Fan Pack (includes one White Tee + Hit Me Hard And Soft Excl. Vinyl) - $75.00

(includes one White Tee + Hit Me Hard And Soft Excl. Vinyl) - $75.00 Hit Me Hard And Soft Green Poster Fan Pack (includes one Green Poster + Standard CD) - $52.00

(includes one Green Poster + Standard CD) - $52.00 Hit Me Hard And Soft White Cover Tee - $45.00

- $45.00 Hit Me Hard And Soft Green Poster - $40.00

- $40.00 Hit Me Hard And Soft Repeat Black Tee - $45.00

- $45.00 Hit Me Hard And Soft Green Crop Tank - $45.00

- $45.00 Hit Me Hard And Soft Black Cover Pullover Hoodie - $100.00

- $100.00 Hit Me Hard And Soft Black Grey Zipper Hoodie - $110.00

- $110.00 Hit Me Hard And Soft Black Blue Blohsh Necklace - $60.00

- $60.00 Hit Me Hard And Soft Black Shoelaces - $10.00

Fans interested in purchasing the above merchandise are met with a disclaimer that confirms that all products will be shipped on or around the release of Hit Me Hard And Soft which drops this May.

The upcoming album was written by Billie Eilish and her brother and musical collaborator Finneas, who also produced all her previous projects.