Metro Boomin announces 'We Still Don't Trust You' collaboration with Future releasing this Friday - All you need to know

Metro Boomin and Future are releasing the second version of their internet-breaking collaborative album, We Don't Trust You, which debuted at No.1 on Billboard's Top 200 Album Charts.

Metro took to X to announce this project with a fresh album cover. The caption on his post read:

"WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU. THE ALBUM OUT THIS FRIDAY"

Expand Tweet

Metro Boomin confirmed this new project is set to be a whole new body of work, containing a completely different tracklist and features as compared to the first release.

Everything we know about Metro Boomin x Future's new album, We Still Don't Trust You

Metro Boomin and Future's latest piece of work has not only delivered a production that is sonically appealing, but has carved out a name for itself amongst other Hip/Hop projects released this year.

All 17 tracks charted on Billboard Hot 100 and other rappers were also seen endorsing the songs on their social media. One of them was Megan Thee Stallion, who posted a clip of herself vibing to Future's verse on Cinderella.

Noting the success of We Don't Trust You, Metro revealed that a new album will be delivered to all DSPs on April 12, 2024.

Expand Tweet

It appears the duo are not yet done with their trap takeover with the caption alluding to Kobe Bryant's interview during the 2009 NBA finals, where the Lakers were up 2-0 against the Orlando Magic. During the post-game interview, a news reporter asked Bryant why he wasn't happy with their win, to which the Mamba replied:

"What's there to be happy about? Job's not finished. Is the job finished? I don't think so."

Metro also posted this clip from the post-game interview, as part of his promo for We Still Don't Trust You as a statement to fans and the public about how he and Future are ready to bring their second collaboration album to streaming platforms.

Expand Tweet

Both artists have been teasing songs and snippets from the upcoming album on their social media. Based on the clips that have surfaced online, we do know that The Weeknd is set to be included in this project as a collaboration on the lead track for the album.

The following are speculated to be part of the official tracklist for We Still Don't Trust You:

We Still Don't Trust You (Feat. The Weeknd)

Nights Like This

Bounce

Sunday

Beat It

Out Of My Hands

On Sight For You

Charge Me (I Don't Like What's Happening)

Milestones and Achievements for Metro Boomin and Future's, We Don't Trust You

Metro Boomin and Future distributed We Don't Trust You on March 5, 2024, to all streaming platforms, which included the following songs as part of its official tracklist:

We Don't Trust You Young Metro (Feat. The Weeknd) Ice Attack Type Shit (Feat. Travis Scott x Playboi Carti) Claustrophobic Like That (Feat. Kendrick Lamar) Slimed In Magic Don Juan (Princess Diana) Cinderella (Feat. Travis Scott) Runnin Outta Time Fried (She A Vibe) Ain't No Love Everyday Hustle (Feat. Rick Ross) GTA Seen It All WTFYM Where My Twin @ - Bonus Track

Expand Tweet

The album would later debut at No.1 on Billboard, with every song making an entry on their Hot 100 charts, garnering more than 500 million streams on the opening weekend.

Like That, he track by Kendrick Lamar where he dissed both J. Cole and Drake, debuted at the top of all DSPs and became the strongest No.1 for rap music.

We Don't Trust You also became Metro's fourth chart-topping album for his career, with the project marking his highest-selling album to date. Here are a few more notable achievements for the Metro Boomin x Future collaboration project:

Biggest sales week of 2024 (across genres)

Most top 10 hits for a trap album

12th biggest rap streaming week of all time

First trap album to peak at No.1 across 100+ countries on Apple Music

Future becomes the first artist from the 2010s to have 9 albums chart at No.1

Like That becomes the second most streamed song in history during its opening week

As Metro Boomin and Future prepare for the release of We Still Don't Trust You this Friday, fans are on the edge of their seats, with many hoping for another Kendrick feature that addresses the shots fired by J. Cole on his surprise LP MIGHT DELETE LATER.