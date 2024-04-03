The most hyped Hip/Hop records released in 2024 so far

In a world where the internet has given artists the luxury to upload more music than ever before, we've seen a steady rise in the number of records dropped every day, with a report from Luminate citing that over 100,000 songs are distributed to streaming services each day.

This does make it exceedingly harder to keep track of the latest releases, given that browsing through tracklists, playlists, and singles regularly can be a tedious task. To ensure you remain up-to-date, we've curated a list of the biggest and most hyped hip/hop releases for the year, as of April 3, 2024.

Records on the list for most hyped hip-hop projects of 2024

1) Like That (Record Feat. Metro Boomin x Future x Kendrick Lamar)

Like That is the sixth track on the latest Metro Boomin x Future collaboration project We Don't Trust You, which was released to all DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) on March 22, 2024.

The track's polarizing production draws listeners into a record that's all about "flexing on competition." Kendrick Lamar shines on this track and is the reason for the viral nature of this track as the Pulitzer-winning rapper decides to take open shots at J. Cole, Drake, Noah '40' Shebib, and the 2023 rap album For All The Dogs and its hit single First Person Shooter.

"Ni**as clickin' up, but cannot be legit, no 40 Water, tell 'em / Ah, yeah, huh, yeah, get up with me / Fu*k sneak dissin', first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches / Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD / Motherfu*k the big three, nigga, it's just big me," Kenny raps on 'Like That.

Other notable tracks from this album include:

Young Metro (Feat. The Weeknd) Type Shit (Feat. Travis Scott x Playboi Carti) Cinderella (Feat. Travis Scott) Everyday Hustle (Feat. Rick Ross) WTFYM

2) Carnival (Record Feat. Kanye West x Ty Dolla $ign x Rich The Kid x Playboi Carti)

Carnival is the 12th track on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Volume 1 of their three-part album Vultures 1, which hit streaming platforms on February 9, 2024. The No. 1 album featured stars like North West, Freddie Gibbs, Travis Scott, and Lil Durk.

Carnival became the No. 1 record in the world for its insanely hyped anthemic production guided by chants from Inter Miami fans. The track revolves around themes like wealth, s*xual desires, womanizing, and relationships. Stand-out bars from this track include:

"Fifty mil' stuffed in the bag, tell the whole gang eat, uh/It's Ye and Barti, tell me who f*ckin' with we?/I'm hot like Tha Carter, I'm feelin' that ho in my sleep/Dollar signs all in my dreams, I don't never see Z's, woah (Woah-woah)/The swag cover my body like it's a disease, woah (Woah-woah)"

Other notable tracks from this album include:

Paid Back To Me (Feat. Freddie Gibbs) Talking (Feat. North West) Fuk Sumn (Feat. Travis Scott x Playboi Carti) Vultures (Feat. Bump J x Lil Durk) King

3) Breathe (Record Feat. Yeat)

Breathe is the third track on Yeat's fourth studio album, 2093, which hit all streaming platforms on February 17, 2024. This project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts with a production handled by Bart How and Star Boy.

This track is an accurate representation of the kind of music Yeat is aiming to curate for himself as an artist because, where he fails as a lyricist, the rapper shines as an individual who makes music sound extremely visceral. Each track on this project incorporates spacy and distorted instrumentals, which blend exceptionally well with his monotonous yet appealing vocal performances.

"I was bored, bought a jet, made a billion (Breathe) / Nah, fu*k that, bit*h, I need a trillion (Breathe) / Nah, fu*k that, bit*h, I need to feel it (Breathe) / Made me so damn mad, made me feel it (Breathe)," Yeat raps on this 'Breathe'.

Other notable tracks include:

Psycho CEO As We Speak (Feat. Drake) 2093 Stand On It (Feat. Future) 1093

4) WOW (Record Feat. Kid Cudi x A$AP ROCKY)

WOW is the fifth track on Kid Cudi's ninth studio album, INSANO, which was released to all DSPs on January 12, 2024, via Republic Records and UMG Recordings Inc.

This record takes listeners on a fast-paced, trippy joyride that combines catchy instrumentals with carefree lyricism. The exclamation of "Wow, Wow, Wow" in the chorus creates a memorable and infectious chorus, which makes this song one of the most standout tracks from INSANO. A$AP Rocky's build-up to the chorus is quite impressive, with lines like:

"Hol' up, hold my blunt up in the function, bit*h, I'm twisted (Yeah) / Call them ni**as broken, they broke and can't fix it / That girl call me Big Drip, she like the way I mixed it, yeah (Yeah) / In this truck when I'm pullin' up, old Ferrari 545, shawty down to slide"

Other notable tracks on this album include:

X & CUD (Feat. XXXTENTACION) Blue Sky Cud Life Too Damn High (Feat. Lil Yachty)

5) redrum (Record Feat. 21 Savage)

21 Savage's third studio album, American Dream, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts upon its release on January 12, 2024. The album featured a track titled redrum ("Murder," written in reverse), which blew up on Instagram and TikTok for its catchy intro that several influencers began to use in their short-form content.

Savage comes through with aggressive bars and a menacing aura on redrum as he casually references his street credibility, AK-47s, gang violence, and his ability to "murder" his competition with only his words. Some of the interesting lines used in this song include:

"Graveyard, that's where the opps stay (Opps stay) / Hypnotize, they do what I say (What I say) / 21, ni**as don't play (Don't play) / My Glock Gen5 said hey (Said hey)"

Notable tracks from this album include:

American Dream n.h.i.e (Feat. Doja Cat) Dangerous (Feat. Metro Boomin x Lil Durk) Red Sky

6) Say Ya Grace (Record Feat. Chief Keef x Lil Yachty)

Chief Keef and Lil Yachty come through with their fifth career collaboration on Say Ya Grace, which is the third track on Lyrical Lemonade's debut studio album All Is Yellow.

The song opens with a playful exchange between Lyrical Lemonade's CEO, Cole Bennett, and Keef before transitioning into a chorus that urges listeners to assert themselves and embrace their worth. This is best evidenced in the lines:

"Kill 'em with kindness then pi** on they grave (On they grave) / Lil' ni**a, don't get hit, don't get grazed (Don't get grazed, phew) / I saw a Superman, now you saved (Now you saved) / Pu**y, before you eat, say your grace"

Other notable tracks from All Is Yellow include:

This My Life (Feat. Lil Tecca x Lil Skies x The Kid LAROI) Doomsday (Feat. Juice Wrld x Cordae) Doomsday Pt.2 (Feat. Eminem) Fallout (Feat. Gus Dapperton x Lil Yachty x Joey Bada$$) Stop Giving Me Advice (Feat. Dave x Jack Harlow)

7) Yeern 101 (Record Feat. ScHoolboy Q)

ScHoolboy Q returned after a long hiatus to drop his sixth studio album, Blue Lips, which follows up on his 2019 project, CrasH Talk. His recent project has a runtime of almost an hour with over 18 different tracks as part of its official tracklist, including features from Freddie Gibbs, Rico Nasty, Devin Malik, and more.

Yeern 101 comes in as the fifth track on Blue Lips and features a hyper-active performance from Q as he performs over an intoxicating instrumental filled with rapid drum sequences and experimental synths, making it one of the best songs on this project. Some of the standout bars from this song include him referencing his success from playing professional golf tournaments:

"I've been livin' off golf from the last few deals / When the Nike check came, man, I still got chills / Hit a 2K lick, I ain't even go pro / Got a boss outlet, now I'm smellin' like goat"

Other notable tracks from Q's latest album include:

Blueslides Cooties Back n Love (Feat. Devin Malik) oHio (Feat. Freddie Gibbs) Nunu

8) don't let me go (Record Feat. MGK)

MGK returned to rap with an emotionally complex production whose exceptionally deep and poetic lyricism revolves around themes of death, mental health, suicide, loss, trauma, drug addiction, and abuse.

Kelly appears to have abandoned his pop punk aesthetic with the new year, as his latest single and recent collaboration with Trippie Redd on genre:sadboy highlight his intention to return to hip-hop by tapping into a more emotional sub-genre. Some of the most emotional lyrics from don't let me go include:

"I'm medicating with something that I cannot pronounce / But it's what the doctor gave me / Rehab patient, with a pen and some paper (Mm) This psychiatrist keeps evaluating / How can I live with the fact that my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby? / I don't got no one to turn to 'cause everyone's dead in my life that was tryna raise me"

9) Act iii: On God [She Like?] (Record Feat. 4Batz)

The newest artist on the block making waves is 4Batz, who released his first single last year titled Act i: stickerz "99" on June 27, 2023. He has since risen to prominence, with major artists like Kanye West shouting him out as well as receiving a Drake feature on Act ii: date @ 8 post, which he officially signed to Drizzy's record label OVO.

Act iii: On God [She Like?] was distributed independently to all DSPs on March 1, 2024. This record features 4Batz's signature soft vocal performances that blend well with the slowed-down, spacy instrumentals. The lyrics appear to delve into relationships, love, and attention, which can be best evidenced in bars like:

"She like, Boy, go find someone, find someone you love / Girl, I can't find no one, 'cause you the one I love / You don't understand, it's so hard to trust / She like, You not the one, you didn't give me enough"

10) Cut U Off (Record Feat. Joyner Lucas x NBA YoungBoy)

Joyner Lucas dropped his sophomore studio album titled Not Now, I'm Busy on all streaming platforms via Twenty Nine Music Group on March 22, 2024. The new record, which follows up on his 2020 debut album ADHD, features 17 songs and has a total runtime of an hour and two minutes.

Cut U Off appears as the seventh track on this project and dives into themes of fake friendships, success, fame, wealth, and avoidance. This record incorporates a heavy hip-hop production mixed in with trap music, which builds a perfect atmosphere for both Joyner and NBA YoungBoy to shine with bars like:

"I'm on, so don't tell me when I'm off (Ayy) / That's a sacrifice, they don't tell me what it cost (Grrah) / We done grew apart and I know I'm better off / And you used to be my dawg, now I gotta cut you off"

Other notable tracks from this project include:

Broski Sticks & Stones (Feat. Conway The Machine) I Didn't Go (Feat. Symba & DMX) Seventeen 24 hours to live

11) Edible (Record Feat. Flo Milli x Gunna)

Flo Milli dropped her second studio album with Fine Ho, Stay, which hit streaming platforms on March 15, 2024, via RCA Records and Sony Music Entertainment. The tracklist contains 14 songs and a runtime of 33 minutes, with features from SZA, Cardi B, Gunna, and more.

Edible is the eighth track on this album and features Gunna and Flo Milli performing over a spacy synth-filled trap production. The lyrics are filled with double entendres and metaphors for s**ually explicit behavior, with lines like:

"Know the cookie good, but it's gon' hit you like an edible (Yeah) / Tryna shoot the club up with a cannon, he's incredible / First rich baby daddy in Miami, I'm unstoppable"

12) When We Die [Can We Still Get High?] (Record Feat. Lil Yachty x Yung Blud)

When We Die is the first official collaboration between UK rock artist Yung Blud and rapper Lil Yachty, which finds them performing over a rock/trap instrumental, diving into themes of drug abuse, addiction, and excess.

The song was released to all DSPs on January 26, 2024, along with a music video that brings forward the idea of being heavily intoxicated on drugs as an escape from reality with lines like:

"I have a prophecy, yeah I think you're immortal, oh / Hey, hey, it's a sight to see / When you come back to me, I won't hold it over your head to escape the realities"

These 12 songs are currently in heavy rotation on several playlists across DSPs, like Spotify's Rap Radar and RapCaviar, bringing in millions of streams from fans across the world.

To keep up with the latest music releases every Friday, make sure to check out our "Weekly Music Radar."