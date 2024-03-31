Weekly Music Radar: Guide to the biggest releases for the week

Last week, the world of music saw some major project releases, right from Metro Boomin & Future's trap collaboration, We Don't Trust You, to Tyla's self-titled debut studio album.

Our Weekly Music Radar (WMR) will highlight 10 of the most unique projects scheduled to be released this Friday, March 29, across genres like Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop, and more.

Beyonce's ninth studio album Act II: Cowboy Carter has dropped alongside multiple Hip/Hop and R&B projects like BFB Da Packman's fourth studio album, Olympic Sh*t Talkin.

This list will look at the records that made it onto Weekly Music Radar's top picks for March 29, 2024.

1) Act II: Cowboy Carter (Beyonce) - Country album release

Beyonce's latest project, Act II: Cowboy Carter, is the second installment of her Renaissance trilogy, following the singer's 2022 album, Renaissance. The album includes a total of 27 tracks with features from some of the biggest artists like Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, and more.

The following records are part of the official tracklist for Beyonce's ninth studio album:

AMERIICAN REQUIEM BLACKBIIRD 16 CARRIAGES PROTECTOR MY ROSE SMOKE HOUR WILLIE NELSON TEXAS HOLD 'EM BODYGUARD DOLLY P JOLENE DAUGHTER SPAGHETTII ALLIIGATOR TEARS SMOKE HOUR II JUST FOR FUN II MOST WANTED LEVII'S JEANS FLAMENCO THE LINDA MARTELL SHOW YAYA OH LOUISIANA DESERT EAGLE RIIVERDANCE II HANDS II HEAVEN TYRANT SWEET *HONEY* BUCKIN' AMEN

2) LOST BOYS (MGK x Trippie Redd) - Hip/Hop EP release

MGK and Trippie Redd have come together to release their collaborative EP titled genre:sadboy, which spans a total of 10 tracks and has a runtime of less than 30 minutes.

The project was distributed to DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) via 19XX LLC under an exclusive license to Interscope Records. The following songs are included as part of the official tracklist for genre:sadboy:

lost boys beauty time travel struggles suddenly half dead hiding in the hills no more who do i call summer’s gone

3) GAMMA (Gesaffelstein) - EDM album release

The French DJ and producer, Gesaffelstein, is set to return with a full-length album, with GAMMA being his first project in over five years. Best known for his collaborations with The Weeknd on songs like I Was Never There and Hurt You, Gesaffelstein's latest project delivers a dark and eerie production that is sure to leave fans satisfied.

The following songs are included in the official tracklist for GAMMA:

Digital slaves Hard dreams (Feat. Yan Wagner) Your share of the night Hysteria The urge Mania Lost Love The perfect Psycho Tyranny Emet

4) Can U Dig That? (DJ Premier x Snoop Dogg x Daz Dillinger) - Hip/Hop single release

Snoop Dogg is dropping his sixth single for the year, alongside DJ Premier and Daz Dillinger, titled Can U Dig That? which finds Dogg returning to his OG Californian flow on an old-school 90s-type beat.

The song was distributed to all DSPs via TTT and has a runtime of 3:14 minutes.

5) Don't Forget To Breathe (Buddy) - Hip/Hop album release

Simmie Sims III, better known as Buddy, has dropped his third studio album Don't Forget To Breathe, which is a follow-up to his 2022 project, Superghetto. The new album shares its name with the recent mini-documentary that Buddy had uploaded to social media.

Buddy's album has a runtime of 35 minutes and features Kent Jamz, BJ The Chicago Kid, Garren, and more. The following songs are included in the tracklist of Don't Forget To Breathe:

Free My Mind Like This Do Thangs Talk About It (Feat. Kent Jamz and BJ the Chicago Kid) Buddy A Fool Get It All (Feat. pineappleCITI) Smoke (Feat. Garren) Move On Should've Known (Feat. Smino and Cedxric) Got Me Started (Feat. Huey Briss) All The Way You 2 Thank

6) Olympic Sh*t Talkin (BFB DA PACKMAN) - Hip/Hop album release

BFB DA PACKMAN has dropped his fourth studio album, Forget Me Not, on all DSPs via The Lunch Crew Company LLC with production credits to Issac 'Cassie' Fair and Aaron 'Areddstudio' Fredd.

The album has a runtime of 40 minutes, with features from Rio Da Yung OG, DDG, and more. The following songs are part of the official tracklist for Forget Me Not:

Shame (Feat. Yhung T.O.) Rice Olympic Shit Talkin (Feat. Rio Da Yung OG) After Eminem Gillie Fest Delulu (Feat. DDG) Heavy Fraud (Feat. Skilla Baby) Grocery Freestyle On You Bad (Feat. 03 Greedo) Spudd The Jeweler (Feat. KrispyLife Kidd and Baby Fxce E) Hopeless Island Ice Pack (Feat. Icewear Vezzo) Lean Break 2 Kentucky Love (Feat. KrispyLife Kidd and Baby Fxce E) Grind Hard Therapy (Feat. Starlito)

7) Steppas (A Boogie Wit da Hoodie) - Hip/Hop single release

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie has released his first single for the year with Steppas, which dropped to all DSPs today via Atlantic Records and Highbridge The Label LLC. The song was uploaded to YouTube along with an accompanying music video.

The song is a melodic rap record about making money and living life in excess. Steppas is an industry full-length track with a runtime of 3:21 minutes.

8) Hope On The Street, Vol. 1 (J-Hope) - KPop EP release

J-Hope has finally unveiled his long-awaited EP, Hope On The Street, Vol. 1 via BIGHIT MUSIC Records. The BTS Superstar's newest mini-album features diverse sounds and productions, including guest features from Benny Blanco, Jung Kook, and more.

The six-track mini-album was accompanied by a docuseries of the same name, that is currently available as an Amazon Original on Prime. The following songs are part of the official tracklist for Hope On The Street, Vol. 1:

on the street (solo version) i wonder... (Feat. Jung Kook of BTS) lock / unlock (Feat. Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers) i don't know (Feat. HUH YUNJIN of LE SSERAFIM) what if... (Dance mix) NEURON (Feat. Gaeko and YOON MIRAE)

9) VLANE 2 (Valee x Stan Lane) - Electronic Rap EP release

Stan Lane and Valee have come together to release a collaborative mini-EP that dives into various fusions of rap, which highlights the experimental nature of this project. VLANE 2 was distributed to all DSPs via Valee Music Group and Stan Lane Collective.

The EP has a runtime of less than 10 minutes and features the following songs as part of its tracklist:

regret CoMmandO DigiDasH SeE it MooNpie CuT

10) Next Semester (Twenty One Pilots) - Pop rock single release

Twenty One Pilots has released the second single, Next Semester, from their upcoming expansive story-telling album Clancy. The song was released to all DSPs via Fueled By Ramen LLC.

The song was uploaded to YouTube along with an accompanying music video which features Tyler and Josh performing on stage in front of a large crowd. Next Semester has a runtime of 3:54 minutes.