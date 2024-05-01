Who is Tommy Richman and why does he have a Top 3 hit on Apple Music with 'Million Dollar Baby'?

Tommy Richman is a rapper who has recently been blowing up on social media, with multiple online hip/hop news outlets reposting a clip of him in the studio dancing to his new song, Million Dollar Baby.

Richman dropped this track only a few days ago, on April 26, and in less than a week, it has garnered over 8 million streams on Spotify. The song is currently going viral on social media, bagging the No.3 spot on Apple Music's Global charts, leading many to speculate that Million Dollar Baby will debut on Billboard, next week, contending for a Top 10 position on the magazine's Hot 100 charts.

Million Dollar Baby isn't Tommy Richman's first song, disputing many of the "industry plant" claims floating around online. The artist has been making music for years, with his earliest releases dating back to 2016 on SoundCloud. The rapper's music aesthetic breathes R&B, Trap, Punk Rock, and classic Hip/Hop.

The rapper's sound was unique enough to attract the attention of Brent Faiyaz, who signed him to his label, ISO Records, and brought him along for his "F*ck the World, It's a Wasteland Tour," announcing Tommy Richman as his opening act back in 2023.

The two have since collaborated professionally and artistically, with Tommy releasing his own EP, The Rush, in September and then later featuring on the track, Upset, from Brent's debut mixtape, titled Larger Than Life, which dropped on October 27, 2023.

Breaking Down Tommy Richman's newest single, Million Dollar Baby

Tommy Richman's Million Dollar Baby is an electric pop-funk record with a heavily synthesized production contributing to the catchy vibe of the song. The track was distributed to all DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) via ISO Supremacy under an exclusive license to PULSE Records.

Many talented producers assisted in creating the intoxicating bounce to the track with credits given to Max Vossberg, Jonah Roy, Mannyvelli, Sparkheem, and Kavi. The structure of this song is quite simple, with Tommy Richman lyrically diving into themes like:

Self Love

S*x

Wealth

Fame

Success

Relationships

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader's discretion is advised.

[Chorus]

"I ain't never rep a set, baby / I ain't do no wrong / I could clean up good for you / Oh, I know right from wrong / 'Cause I want make it, so badly / A million dollar baby / Don't at me, yeah, hell nah"

The most notable part of the track is the chorus and performance delivered by Tommy Richman, with the rapper singing in a pitched-up vocal range, complemented by a very generous use of synths and bass.

Tommy spends most of the chorus highlighting his need for physical intimacy, stating how badly he needs a "million dollar baby" but following it up by confirming that he doesn't want any further emotional connections with his love interest.

{Verse}

"You rep my city for so damn long / But you still don't notice me, my sound next / VA next, I'm at they neck / I'm runnin' up a check / I see a bad lil' mama, she a diva / No matter what happens, he cannot come between us again"

The verse begins with Tommy Richman taking offense to the fact the person he's currently seeing has been so involved in his city's music industry but somehow failed to notice his inevitable rise to success. From flexing his competitive nature to the money he's making, these lines project a lot of self-confidence from the Virginia native.

"I know we're better than friends / I took her to Queen's Gambit / showed around my friends / Tried to pick some energy up, it don't matter / I know you never moved on if you tried / I don't believe it, baby, I know you lied"

He goes on to claim how he's always known he's had a deeper connection with his love interest, referencing the Netflix Original Queen's Gambit to imply that he's been playing chess with her feelings. He acknowledges his own actions as being the major factor for why she hasn't been able to move on from him.

"All night long, what you mean, I changed? / Haven't stayed the same / I've been losin' my mind / I said, The city is mine"

Tommy concludes his verse by stating how he's "not changed" but still grown as an artist, which leads him to believe the music industry is ready to accept Tommy Richman as one of the biggest artists to pop off this year.

Tommy Richman cited how he takes a lot of his inspiration from other Virginia artists like Pharrell Williams and producer Timbaland in an exclusive interview with Lyrical Lemonade's Sam Morrison back in 2022. He went on to state how he wishes to make music that is relatable to himself and "palatable and listenable".

He also stated how he looks up to Andy Circus for his work on Planet of the Apes and Lord of the Rings, as well as Dennis Rodman for being a cultural revolutionary of his time.