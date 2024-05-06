"Drake that’s too much"- Fans react to Mariah Carey's Touch My Body reference in Drizzy diss track The Heart Part 6

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's ongoing rap battle saw a new development as the Canadian rapper dropped The Heart Part 6 on May 5, 2024. The track saw Drizzy address the various allegations levied on him by K.Dot in his scathing back-to-back diss tracks, Meet the Grahams and Not Like Us.

Disclaimer: The following article has references of p*dophilia and child molestation which may be triggering for some. Readers' discretion is advised.

Drizzy responded to Lamar's accusations of him pursuing underage girls, claiming that the Compton rapper was "so obsessed" with the p*dophile angle because he allegedly "got molested" as a child, supposedly drawing a connection to Lamar's 2022 song Mother I Sober.

He continued that Mariah Carey's song Touch My Body probably had the Euphoria rapper "reflecting", rapping:

"Touch My Body by Mariah Carey play, you probably start reflectin'/I never been with no one underage but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with"

As the ongoing feud drew a fair amount of attention on social media, people were eager to see how the Canadian rapper would respond to Lamar's diss tracks. But as The Heart Part 6 dropped, some felt that he took it a step too far in this particular verse, with one person tweeting:

“"Touch My Body" by Mariah Carey play, you probably start reflecting” Ngl Drake that’s too much"

Fans react to Drake referencing Mariah Carey in his new diss track

The past week has been one for the books for the hip-hop industry, as the constant back-and-forth diss tracks between Drake and Kendrick Lamar saw a volley of personal words being exchanged between the rappers. Lamar released four new diss tracks in five days, each more escalated than the previous.

In response to Lamar, Drizzy released The Heart Part 6. In the song, he referred to Mariah Carey's Touch My Body, which was a hit and a miss among fans. Some thought that it crossed the line, accusing the Canadian rapper of "teasing childhood victims."

“Touch My Body by Mariah Carey play you probably start reflecting. He didn’t even get molested, but if he did… THAT’S your “angle”?? Teasing childhood victims?? While your being accused of fw kids??” one person tweeted.

“touch my body by Mariah Carey play, you probably start reflecting” now now, @Drake.. let’s not bring the Queen’s name into this beef.." another said.

"The clap back at Kendrick's accusations of Drake touching underage girls gets worse and worse. Why drop "Touch my Body" by Mariah Carey in this? And yeah, if somebody gets molested as a kid they'd wanna tear down p*dophiles #theheartpart6," a third replied.

Others picked Drizzy's side in the ongoing feud, claiming the rapper won based on the Mariah Carey lyric.

"Drake wins !!!!!!!!!!! “Touch My Body by Mariah Carey," one claimed.

"Good lord! Drake just buried Kendrick. It’s over. The Mariah Carey bar had me on the floor," another chimed in.

Why did Drizzy release The Heart Part 6?

According to Vulture, on April 31, the Humble rapper released Euphoria, in response to Drake's Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle, released that month. On May 3, he followed this up with 6:16 in LA, referencing Drizzy's penchant for timestamp song titles.

That same day, Drizzy dropped Family Matters, which Lamar immediately followed up with Meet The Grahams.

On May 4, he released Not Like Us, where he doubled down on the p*dophilic allegations against Drake, calling him a "certified p*dophile", forcing his hand to release The Heart Part 6 to defend himself, the song name being a reference to Lamar's ongoing single series.

According to Rolling Stone, The Heart Part 6 saw Drizzy deny the allegations against him, claiming that he was "way too famous" to be a p*dophile and that his name will never be seen on "no s*x offender list."

In the same song, he alleged that Kendrick Lamar was so heated up over the p*dophile claims as he was molested as a kid, referencing Lamar's 2022 song Mother I Sober, where the rapper talked about his cousin being falsely accused of molesting him when he was five.

"My mom came over today and I was like,"Mother, I—, mother, I—, mother—"/Ahh, wait a second, that's that one record where you say you got molested/Aw, f*ck me, I just made the whole connection/This about to get so depressin'/This is trauma from your own confessions," Drake rapped.

The ongoing feud between Drizzy and K.Dot came head to head when the latter collaborated with Future and Metro Boomin on Like That in March, which saw him directly call out Drake and J Cole for their song First Person Shooter, in which Cole referred to him, Drizzy and Lamar as the big three of the rap industry.

In Like That, released in March, Lamar refuted that there was no big three, "it's just big me."