Metro Boomin uploads a Drake diss beat, 'BBL DRIZZY BPM 150' on SoundCloud for fan freestyles following series of Twitter trolls

Metro Boomin is taking shot after shot at Drake. The Heroes & Villains hitmaker uploaded a series of tweets on Saturday, May 4, in response to Drizzy's shots at him on Push Ups, Family Matters, and also on social media. At one point, the star producer even claimed that Drake tried blocking Like That, the track that started the battle, from playing on the radio.

Boomin topped off his series of tweets by dropping a free beat named BBL DRIZZY BPM 150 on Soundcloud and announcing that the best verse over the beat would get a free beat from none other than Metro Boomin himself.

Drake even responded to the beat by making fun of Metro for making a beat about his posterior.

"The drum thing was laughable": Metro Boomin makes fun of Drake

Metro Boomin just hit back at Drake with an avalanche of tweets and trolls. The famed producer took to X on May 5 to hit back at Drake for calling him lame, by claiming that Drizzy had no right to do so as he allegedly had "lipo scars."

He also laughed at the fact that Drake, who was pushing forty and also "painting his nails" was calling him lame.

Metro took shots at Drizzy (Image via X/@MetroBoomin)

He further made fun of Drizzy and SexxyRedd and echoed Kendrick Lamar's sentiments on Drake's race by calling him a colonizer. He also directly alleged that the latter's claim on Family Matters about Metro's friend getting with his girlfriend:

"The drum thing was laughable so I let it slide but what we not gon do is spread lies and have my loved ones involved/ nobody ever hit my girl n*gga we grew up together 😂😂😭😭/ she’s a real woman and not even in the industry but I guess #youwouldntknownunboutdatttt."

In yet another tweet, Metro Boomin stated that Drake tried to block Kendrick, Future, and his Like That track from being played on radio. As proof, he even posted a censored screenshot of an official e-mail stating that Like That was not getting radio rights.

Metro allegedly provided e-mail proof claiming that Drake tried to block 'Like That' from getting radio time (Image via X/@MetroBoomin)

Metro Boomin further called out Drizzy for lying and claimed that they both knew why the latter could not reveal why Metro does not like him, as it would allegedly not be a good look for him. Meto topped off his tweeting spree by releasing a free beat on SoundCloud titled BBL DRIZZY BPM 150 and offering a free beat to any fan who had the best verse over it.

Drake dissed Metro Boomin on Push Ups and Family Matters

When Drake dropped Push Ups, in response to being dissed on Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar's Like That, the rapper took shots at a plethora of high-profile artists, including Lamar and Boomin. One particular bar that stood out in the first verse of the three-minute fifty-three-second track said:

"Metro, shut your h* a*s up and make some drums, n*gga."

On Friday, May 3 Drizzy dropped Family Matters in response to Kendrick Lamar's tracks Euphoria and 6:16 in LA. Despite Kendrick being the recipient of most of the jabs on Family Matters, Future and Metro Boomin were mentioned in the same. Drake even mentioned Metro by his real name Leland Wayne. Drizzy rapped in the first verse of the track:

"I mean it's true a n*gga slimed me for my AP/ Just like how Metro ngg*a slimed him for his main squeeze."

This was in reference to Drake and his date getting robbed at gunpoint back in 2009 and the rapper losing a chain gifted by Lil Wayne and an Audemars Piguet in the process. Drizzy compared that incident to one of Metro's friends allegedly getting together with his girlfriend.

Referencing Future (Pluto) and Metro's collaborative albums, he further rapped:

"Pluto sh*t make me sick to my stomach, we ain't never really been through it/ Leland Wayne, he a f*ckin' lame, so I know he had to be an influence/ These n*ggas had a plan and they finally found a way to rope you into it/ Two separate albums dissin', I just did a Kim to it, n*gga, skim through it."

As of now, the ongoing main beef between Kendrick and Drake is lighting up with the latest release in the saga, Kendrick's May 4 release, Not Like Us, which is available to stream on YouTube.