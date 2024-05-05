Where is 21 Park Lane Circle? Kendrick Lamar features Drake's house on 'Not Like Us' diss track cover art

Kendrick Lamar and Drake are on a roll with the sheer number of diss tracks aimed at each other they keep dropping. The latest of the bunch, Kendrick's Not Like Us, just dropped on Saturday, May 4, less than 24 hours before his last track, meet the grahams, dropped on YouTube. The cover art for K.Dot's latest track featured a photoshopped picture of Drake's estate.

The artwork showcased Drizzy's mansion, situated at 21 Park Lane Circle, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, inside the s*x offender app GPS, with multiple pings placed on the mansion. The artwork alluded to the multiple allegations against Drake made on the track.

Kendrick Lamar's cover art for 'Not Like Us' (Image via YouTube/Kendrick Lamar)

"Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him"— Kendrick Lamar on Drake

Back in 2022, Confused.com ranked Drake's palatial Bridle Path mansion at 21 Park Lane Circle, Toronto, number 1 on their list of the most frequently googled celebrity houses. Drizzy's mansion, nicknamed 'The Embassy', was built entirely from the ground up in 2017.

The 50,000-square-foot estate worth a whopping $100 million even provides a virtual tour of itself on the drakerelated.com website, which provides viewers with quite an elaborate look into Drizzy's lounge, studio, front courtyard, and even bedroom. The rapper's estate also contains a two-story closet, an astonishing great room, and even a regulation-sized NBA basketball court.

However, 21 Park Lane Circle was in the news recently for the feud between the two rappers. As mentioned above, Alright hitmaker Kendrick Lamar made it the cover art for his latest diss track against Drake called Not Like Us, his third in 36 hours and fourth in total. Kendrick's version of Drizzy's mansion was inside the predator app, with multiple predator alert pings on it.

The cover art also alluded to the pretty serious allegations Kendrick was making against Drizzy in the track. Throughout the track, K. Dot kept overtly hinting at the Canadian rapper allegedly being a s**ual predator. He mentioned it in the second verse of the track:

"Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young/ You better not ever go to cell block one/ To any b***h that talk to him and they in love/ Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him."

Here, Kendrick keeps pushing the allegations against Drizzy. According to Genius, some of these allegations include a 2010 video of Drake from a Denver, Colorado, concert kissing a 17-year-old when he was 23. After the girl revealed her age, the rapper said:

"Seventeen? Why you look like that? You thick, look at all this. I don’t know if I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun."

The Canadian rapper also dated model Bella Harris when Harris was 18 and he was over 30. Genius stated that Drizzy had made multiple social media posts indicating relations between him and her, even when she was just 16. In the aforementioned verse, Lamar even warns women in love with Drizzy to hide their little sisters from him. Further into the track, Kendrick raps:

"And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?/ Certified Lover Boy? Certified p*dophiles."

Here, Kendrick mentions Travis Savoury, professionally known as Baka Not Nice. Baka was Drizzy's former security team member who later became an artist signed to Drizzy's record label, OVO Sound, in 2017. However, Baka Not Nice was arrested in 2014 for assaulting and forcing an adult woman into pr**titution. K. Dot questioned Drizzy for keeping him around.

The whole track is riddled with a plethora of similar allegations against the Jimmy Cooks rapper. Not Like Us dropped only a few hours after Kendrick's third diss track, meet the grahams, which in turn was released immediately after Drizzy dropped Family Matters.