What did Drake say about Serena Williams? Kendrick Lamar calls out rapper on new diss track, Not Like Us

Kendrick Lamar just called out Drake for insulting former professional tennis player Serena Williams. The Kendrick and Drake beef keeps heating up as both rappers are throwing diss track after diss track at a monumental pace. In his latest jab dropped on Saturday, May 4 called Not Like Us, Lamar informs Drake not to speak ill on Serena Williams.

Lamar's warning was about Drake's 2022 track Middle of the Ocean off his and 21 Savage's collaborative album Her Loss, in which the rapper called Williams's husband Alexis Ohanian, "a groupie". Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, had responded to the diss via tweet, stating he was "the best groupie" for his wife and daughter.

"Serena, your husband a groupie": Drake on Serena Williams's husband in 2022

Drake dropped Middle of the Ocean in 2022 off his collaborative project with 21 Savage, Her Loss. On the track, Drake threw rather direct shots at tennis legend Serena Williams and her entrepreneur husband Alexis Ohanian. Drake said in the song,

"Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie/ He claim we don't got a problem but/ No, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi/ We might pop up on 'em at will like Suzuki"

According to an annotation on Genius and Sports Illustrated report, Drake and Serena Williams were allegedly romantically involved in 2015. Though neither side confirmed these reports, according to Genius, TMZ Sports had posted pictures of the duo kissing in a restaurant before Ohanian and Williams became a thing.

In his diss, Drake claimed that Alexis Ohanian, most well-known for being the co-founder and former executive chairperson of Reddit, was a "groupie". The rapper even threatened to meet Ohanian in person.

Ohanian took to X (then known as Twitter) to make his stance clear. The Reddit co-founder tweeted out,

"The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter."

Serena Williams replied to Ohanion's tweet with "🥰🥰🥰🥰"

The fallback from Drake's insult did not end here as years after, Kendrick Lamar, in his fourth diss track against the rapper, Not Like Us, once again brought to attention what Drake had previously said about Serena Williams. In the third verse of the track, Kendrick rapped,

"From Alondra down to Central, [expletive] better not speak on Serena/ And your home boy need subpoena, that predator move in flocks/ That name gotta be registered and placed on neighborhood watch"

In the first line, Kendrick Lamar warns Drake not to speak ill of Serena Williams, especially in Los Angeles, from Alondra Boulevard to Central Avenue. Like Lamar, Williams is also a native of Compton in southern Los Angeles County.

Serena Williams grew up in Compton (Image via Instagram/@serenawilliams)

According to Genius, the lines that follow the Serena reference are about Kendrick's allegations regarding Drake being a p*dophile. The album art for the track was a photoshopped image of Drake's mansion placed inside the s*x offender app GPS with multiple pings in the area.

Genius also speculated that the homeboy needing a subpoena part of the track might be a reference to rapper Baka Not Nice being arrested in 2014 for assault and trafficking. Baka Not Nice was a signee of Drake's record label, OVO.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams got engaged in December 2016 and tied the knot in September 2017, after the birth of their first child, a daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian. In August 2023, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Adira River. Serene Williams, considered one of the greatest tennis players by many, announced her retirement in September 2022.