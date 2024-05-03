Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares how she reconnected with ex-fiancé Ken Urker amid Ryan Scott Anderson divorce

Famous Munchausen syndrome by proxy victim, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has rekindled the romance with her former fiance Ken Urker. On Wednesday, May 1 Blanchard made a red-carpet appearance for Lifetime's For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles where she told Entertainment Tonight that Urker was going to move to Louisiana, to be closer to her.

Gypsy also told E! News that she and Urker had always remained friends even past their 2019 breakup. Gypsy and Urker rekindled their romance after Gypsy's divorce from Louisiana special education teacher, Ryan Scott Anderson. Gypsy filed for divorce in early April and followed it up with a restraining order against Ryan Anderson.

Blanchard was back with her former fiancé Ken Urker (Image via YouTube/Lifetime)

"We're just basically enjoying our time together"— Gypsy Rose Blanchard on her relationship with Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker are running it back. Last month, pictures circulated online of the duo getting matching tattoos after Blanchard's divorce from Ryan Scott Anderson. Page Six even reported that the duo got tattoos of husky dogs on opposite arms.

In an exclusive interview with E! News on Wednesday, May 1, Gypsy Rose Blanchard explained that she and Urker had remained friends even after their 2019 breakup. She told the outlet—

"Even if it's at a distance. So it wasn't until I'm going through my divorce that we have reconnected."

Blanchard told the outlet that the duo was trying to rebuild their old relationship and that they were both "very hopeful" of what the future had in store for them. The 32-year-old made a solo red-carpet appearance at Lifetime's For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Blanchard is all set to appear in her latest Lifetime show Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight's Deidre Behar, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was asked if tonight was date night for her and Urker. Gypsy smiled and said that it wasn't date night as Urker lived in Dallas while she stayed in Louisiana. When asked how the duo managed to keep the flame alive while living so far away from each other, Blanchard replied—

"He's actually going to be moving to Louisiana to be closer to me."

However, she wouldn't say that they were moving quickly. Blanchard added—

"I think with our history, we've always had a very close connection. Having that foundation has been essential to our reconnection and we're just hopeful for what our future has in store. You know, I know that I'm going through a difficult time right now, and so I just really am doing the best I can with moving forward with my life."

Gypsy did want her "white dress moment" but also wanted to pace herself and not make things too heavy with expectations. She told the outlet—

"We're just basically enjoying our time together and, you know, hopeful for what the future has."

Back in 2017, when Gypsy Rose was still serving in the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, Ken Urker wrote her a very sympathetic letter. Urker had just seen HBO's Mommy Dead and Dearest, the documentary that told the story of how Gypsy Rose was treated by her mother and the events that followed.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard wrote back to Urker and that kickstarted a romance while the former was still in prison. According to a 2019 interview with E! Online, the duo got engaged in October 2018. However, as detailed in Blanhcard's e-book Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, their engagement broke off after Hulu's The Act, the show about Blanchard's life came out in March 2020.