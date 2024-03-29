Gypsy Rose Blanchard, famous for being a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy and her subsequent imprisonment for her mother's mother, has announced her separation from her husband Ryan Scott Anderson.

Blanchard's relationship with Anderson, a Louisiana social studies teacher, blossomed through letters exchanged while she was in prison. In the 2024 Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Anderson revealed that he initially came into contact with Blanchard due to a deal he made with his friend.

According to the documentary, Anderson dared his friend, a fan of the Netflix show, Tiger King, to write to Joe Exotic, in turn, Ryan would write to Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Blanchard received the letter and something immediately struck her. She remarked in the documentary:

"The thing that stuck out the most about Ryan's letter is not only how genuine it came across, but also how funny he is. His sense of humor was great,"

Blanchard who was dating another guy, broke up with him to pursue Anderson. After a year, Anderson finally visited Blanchard at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Gypsy thought Ryan was more handsome than his pictures. She said in the docuseries:

"We had this connection that seemed so seamless, so easy. This is something I never thought that I would have after everything that has happened,"

Four months after that, Blanchard called Ryan and revealed that she was "smitten" with him and Ryan reciprocated by revealing that he had fallen in love with her a long time ago.

Three visits in, Ryan sneaked an engagement ring into prison through his necklace and proposed to Blanchard, who said yes. The couple exchanged vows in a modest prison ceremony in July 2022.

After Blanchard's release in December of the same year, she enthusiastically shared moments with Anderson on social media, expressing her desire for a proper wedding ceremony and excitement about their future together. However, her parole conditions led to the deactivation of her public social media accounts, and the recent announcement has surprised many.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard announces separation 3 months after prison release

The news of their separation was announced on Thursday, March 28, when Blanchard shared a statement on her private Facebook account.

In the statement, she revealed the split and her relocation to her parents' home, expressing gratitude for the support of her family and friends during this difficult time.

The statement obtained by People and re-posted by Entertainment Today read:

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home (sic) down the bayou."

She added:

"I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."