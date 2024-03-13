Who did Marin Hinkle play in Two and a Half Men? Actress settles divorce from husband of 25 years

Marin Hinkle of Two and a Half Men fame filed for divorce from ex-husband Randall Sommer in September of last year after 25 years of marriage. People magazine published a report on March 12 detailing that the former couple's terms of divorce were settled. The 57-year-old actress shares one teenage son with her former husband.

Marin Hinkle shot to stardom after playing Judith Harper-Melnick in the hit sitcom Two and a Half Men starring Charlie Sheen, John Cryer, and later Ashton Kutcher.

Judith Harper-Melnick was the ex-wife of John Cryer's Alan Harper and the mother of Jake Harper, played by Angus T. Jones.

After 25 years of marriage and the birth of one child, Marin Hinkle and Randall Sommer filed for divorce in September 2023.

According to a People magazine report on March 12, based on court documents procured by the outlet, the terms for the divorce were finally settled on Monday, March 11 when the former couple filed an uncontested declaration of default.

The reason for the divorce was cited as "irreconcilable differences". Both former partners also requested a reservation of jurisdiction in order to award future spousal or partner support.

They have also presently reached an agreement on the terms of the support. Both their attorney fee payments were also agreed upon in the settlement.

Marin Hinkle and Randall Sommer got married in 1997 and are parents to one teenage son. The duo said in a joint statement shared with People magazine back in September:

"After careful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage. "

The statement added:

"We remain caring friends with mutual respect, admiration and love for one another and for our son."

Marin Hinkle is a veteran Hollywood television and film actress. She first shot to fame with her iconic portrayal of Judith Harper-Melnick in Two and a Half Men.

Judith was also the first woman Alan ever slept with but their marriage was quite cold. Alan perceives Judith as a hypocrite who sucks Alan dry with her alimony and child support requirements.

She lives a rather luxurious lifestyle off of Alan's money while Alan crashes with his brother, Charlie Harper, played by none other than Charlie Sheen.

Later on in the series Judith also has a daughter named Millie Melnick. Although she is initially perceived to be Judith's other former husband Herb Malnick's child, the show hints at Alan possibly being Millie's father.

However, it is never revealed who Millie's father is. Therefore Millie's dad could end up being Herb or Alan.

In season 10, it is revealed that Judith divorced Herb after catching him cheating on her and ends up leaving their house with Milly.

Despite being in 82 episodes of the series that ran from 2003 to 2015, in the last three seasons, Marin Hinkle's Judith only had one appearance in each.

Apart from her role as Judith, Marin Hinkle is more recently known for her stint as Rose Weissman in the hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Weissman is the mother of the titular Miriam "Midge" Maisel portrayed by Rachel Brosnahan.