What did Miriam Margolyes say about adults still obsessed with Harry Potter series? Actress sparks online fury for her criticism

Veteran actress Miriam Margolyes sparked controversy when she expressed her views on the Harry Potter series, stating that she believes it is meant for kids. Margolyes, known for her role as Professor Pomona Sprout in the Harry Potter films, made these remarks in an interview with New Zealand’s 1News in late February. The Australian actress stated:

"I worry about Harry Potter fans because they should be over that by now, you know I mean it was 25 years ago, and it's for children."

Her comments provoked strong reactions from a plethora of Harry Potter fans who completely opposed her opinion. Social media platforms were flooded with discussions about the timelessness of books and films.

"I think it's for children": Miriam Margolyes' view on Harry Potter

Veteran Australian actress Miriam Margolyes is not too sure about adult Harry Potter fans. The actress herself portrayed Professor Pomona Sprout, the Head of the Herbology Department at Hogwarts, in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. She reprised the iconic role in the last film of the movie series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

In a February 27 interview with New Zealand’s 1News, Miriam Margolyes, who also appeared in Blackadder (1983-1989), a BBC1 sitcom starring Rowan Atkinson, was asked about the difference between fans of Blackadder and Harry Potter. She replied that a Blackadder fan always says "wicked child." However, when it came to fans of the latter, she had a lot to say. Margolyes said:

"Harry Potter, I worry about Harry Potter fans because they should be over that by now, you know I mean it was 25 years ago, and it's for children. I think it's for children but they get stuck in it."

She added:

"I do cameos, and people say, 'Oh we’re having a Harry Potter-themed wedding,' and I think, 'Gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be?' I can’t even think about it. No."

Despite expressing reservations about its adult fans, Miriam Margolyes still praised the series and called it "wonderful." She was also very grateful for it but still stressed that it was "over."

"Timeless for all ages": Netizens react to Margolyes' comments on Harry Potter

Miriam Margolyes' comments went viral on social media, and it prompted a barrage of online backlash from adult Harry Potter fans. Netizens talked about how some people could not let others simply enjoy things and thanked Margolyes for her contribution but assured her that they'd take it from there.

Many argued that Harry Potter was timeless and that it was for everyone, not just kids, especially those who grew up with it. People also told Margolyes that nobody was going to tell them what they could and couldn't enjoy. Here are a few X reactions to Margolyes' comments:

Good news beckoned on Harry Potter fans when Warner Bros. Discovery announced in 2023 that a new series based on J.K. Rowling's books will hit Max. As per Deadline, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav revealed that the series is expected to be released in 2026.