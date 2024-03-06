What's new on Peacock in March 2024? The Harry Potter franchise, Megamind Rules!, and more

From keeping entertained with Couple Throuple to making the audience say, ‘Now, I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds,’ with Oppenheimer, Peacock kept the subscribers engaged with an enthralling catalog. The month also saw the return of a plethora of shows and movies that also had the subscribers on the edge of their seats, confused about what to watch.

Now, with the arrival of March, celebrations abound, marked by International Women’s Day and the festive spirit of St. Patrick’s Day. However, the excitement for the third month of the year doesn’t just stop there, as Peacock, yet again, is refurbishing its catalog once again, adding six original titles and 137 returning titles, offering the Peacock audience a diverse and entertaining lineup.

Follow along with the article to learn more about all shows and movies coming in March 2024.

All new shows and movies releasing on Peacock this March 2024

1) Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate (Friday, March 1)

Returning after a whole decade and that too on Peacock, Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate, or simply Megamind 2, is the sequel to the 2010 film that sees the eponymous superhero assume the role of Metro City’s defender. Megamind is all set to assemble an entire new team to go against his former teammates to stop them in their evil plans.

2) Megamind Rules!, Season 1 (Friday, March 1)

The goodness of Megamind doesn’t just stop there with the sequel as an eight-episode TV series also made its way to Peacock, promising an enthralling double trouble.

3) Apples Never Fall, Season 1 (Thursday, March 1)

Increasing the hype with a new mystery drama, Apples Never Fall, is on its way to test the Peacock subscribers’ inner Sherlock to solve the mystery drama. The seven-episode miniseries is based on the acclaimed Australian author Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name.

5) Stormy (Monday, March 18)

Based on Stormy Daniels-Donald Trump Scandal, Stormy is an upcoming documentary film directed and produced by Sarah Gibson. The documentary will extensively shed light on Stormy’s life and her lawsuit against the former President of the U.S, Donald Trump.

6) The McBee Dynasty: The Real American Cowboys, Season 1 (Thursday, March 28)

As Peacock describes, The McBee Dynasty: The Real American Cowboys is a high-stakes reality show about farming and ranching that will focus on Steve McBee and his four sons.

All shows returning to Peacock in March 2024

Friday, March 1

9 to 5

About Last Night

Alien

Along Came a Nanny

American Ultra

Aquaman

Arrival

At Home in Mitford

Atonement

Back to The Future

Back to The Future II

Back to The Future III

The Big Lebowski

Booksmart

Brokeback Mountain

The Color of Rain

Come Play

Conan The Barbarian

The Constant Gardener

Criminal

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dallas Buyers Club

Daniel Isn’t Real

Dead Presidents

Death Becomes Her

Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas

Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Dredd

Easter Under Wraps

Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fatale

Flip That Romance

The Flock

Follow Your Heart

Francesca Quinn, P.I.

G.I. Jane

A Godwink Christmas

A Godwink Christmas, Meant for Love

Hailey Dean Mysteries: Murder, With Love

Hanna

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone

Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix

Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 1

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 2

Hellboy, 2019

Home

Hop

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Iron Lady

It’s a Wonderful Afterlife

Jesus Christ Superstar, 1973

Jesus Christ Superstar, 2012

Josie and The Pussycats

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Killers

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

The Last Temptation of Christ

Law Abiding Citizen

A League of Their Own

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space

Leprechaun V: In The Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun Origins

Little Rascals

Lost in Translation

Moonwalkers

My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5

My Cousin Vinny

News of The World

The Next Three Days

Over The Hedge

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man

The Place Beyond The Pines

The Possession

Pretty Woman

The Prince of Egypt

Promising Young Woman

Ray

Reality Bites

S.W.A.T.

Snowpiercer

Space Jam: A New Legacy

A Splash of Love

Suffragette

Superbad

Sweet Carolina

Transporter 3

V For Vendetta

Vanity Fair

Vice

The Way Back

Wedding Planner Mystery

Wild Card

Working Girl

Saturday, March 2

Bee Movie

Wednesday, March 6

Crazy Rich Asians

Premonition

She Said

Thursday, March 7

Erika Jayne: Bet it All on Blonde

Thursday, March 14

Unlocked

Friday, March 15

Trolls: Band Together

Trolls: Band Together Sing-Along

Monday, March 18

The Nanny, seasons 1-6, all episodes

Wednesday, March 20

Violent Night

Friday, March 22

On Fire

Tuesday, March 26

Fatal Family Feuds, season 1, all episodes

Wednesday, March 27

Tár

Thursday, March 28

The Traitors Australia, season 2, all episodes

Friday, March 29

Fright Krewe, season 2, all episodes

Sunday, March 31

Black Christmas

Come Play

A Cowgirl’s Story

Cowgirls N Angels

Cowgirls N Angels: Dakota’s Summer

Good Hair

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Keeping The Faith

Silent Night

In conclusion

Despite the excitement for the new additions, Peacock also comes up with understandable yet disappointing news that titles like Jurassic World Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and more will be leaving the platform this March 2024.

However, with new shows continuously arriving, there’s always a cycle of fresh content to explore. For non-subscribers or newcomers, Peacock subscriptions range from $5.99 per month to $59.99 annually.

Follow along for more news and updates on Peacock as 2024 progresses.