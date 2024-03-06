What's new on Peacock in March 2024? The Harry Potter franchise, Megamind Rules!, and more

From keeping entertained with Couple Throuple to making the audience say, ‘Now, I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds,’ with Oppenheimer, Peacock kept the subscribers engaged with an enthralling catalog. The month also saw the return of a plethora of shows and movies that also had the subscribers on the edge of their seats, confused about what to watch.
Now, with the arrival of March, celebrations abound, marked by International Women’s Day and the festive spirit of St. Patrick’s Day. However, the excitement for the third month of the year doesn’t just stop there, as Peacock, yet again, is refurbishing its catalog once again, adding six original titles and 137 returning titles, offering the Peacock audience a diverse and entertaining lineup.
Follow along with the article to learn more about all shows and movies coming in March 2024.
All new shows and movies releasing on Peacock this March 2024
1) Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate (Friday, March 1)
Returning after a whole decade and that too on Peacock, Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate, or simply Megamind 2, is the sequel to the 2010 film that sees the eponymous superhero assume the role of Metro City’s defender. Megamind is all set to assemble an entire new team to go against his former teammates to stop them in their evil plans.
2) Megamind Rules!, Season 1 (Friday, March 1)
The goodness of Megamind doesn’t just stop there with the sequel as an eight-episode TV series also made its way to Peacock, promising an enthralling double trouble.
3) Apples Never Fall, Season 1 (Thursday, March 1)
Increasing the hype with a new mystery drama, Apples Never Fall, is on its way to test the Peacock subscribers’ inner Sherlock to solve the mystery drama. The seven-episode miniseries is based on the acclaimed Australian author Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name.
5) Stormy (Monday, March 18)
Based on Stormy Daniels-Donald Trump Scandal, Stormy is an upcoming documentary film directed and produced by Sarah Gibson. The documentary will extensively shed light on Stormy’s life and her lawsuit against the former President of the U.S, Donald Trump.
6) The McBee Dynasty: The Real American Cowboys, Season 1 (Thursday, March 28)
As Peacock describes, The McBee Dynasty: The Real American Cowboys is a high-stakes reality show about farming and ranching that will focus on Steve McBee and his four sons.
All shows returning to Peacock in March 2024
Friday, March 1
- 9 to 5
- About Last Night
- Alien
- Along Came a Nanny
- American Ultra
- Aquaman
- Arrival
- At Home in Mitford
- Atonement
- Back to The Future
- Back to The Future II
- Back to The Future III
- The Big Lebowski
- Booksmart
- Brokeback Mountain
- The Color of Rain
- Come Play
- Conan The Barbarian
- The Constant Gardener
- Criminal
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- Dallas Buyers Club
- Daniel Isn’t Real
- Dead Presidents
- Death Becomes Her
- Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas
- Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- Dredd
- Easter Under Wraps
- Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High
- Fatale
- Flip That Romance
- The Flock
- Follow Your Heart
- Francesca Quinn, P.I.
- G.I. Jane
- A Godwink Christmas
- A Godwink Christmas, Meant for Love
- Hailey Dean Mysteries: Murder, With Love
- Hanna
- Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone
- Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets
- Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban
- Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire
- Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix
- Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince
- Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 1
- Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 2
- Hellboy, 2019
- Home
- Hop
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
- The Iron Lady
- It’s a Wonderful Afterlife
- Jesus Christ Superstar, 1973
- Jesus Christ Superstar, 2012
- Josie and The Pussycats
- Kill Bill: Volume 1
- Kill Bill: Volume 2
- Killers
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- The Last Temptation of Christ
- Law Abiding Citizen
- A League of Their Own
- Leprechaun
- Leprechaun II
- Leprechaun III
- Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space
- Leprechaun V: In The Hood
- Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
- Leprechaun Origins
- Little Rascals
- Lost in Translation
- Moonwalkers
- My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5
- My Cousin Vinny
- News of The World
- The Next Three Days
- Over The Hedge
- Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man
- The Place Beyond The Pines
- The Possession
- Pretty Woman
- The Prince of Egypt
- Promising Young Woman
- Ray
- Reality Bites
- S.W.A.T.
- Snowpiercer
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- A Splash of Love
- Suffragette
- Superbad
- Sweet Carolina
- Transporter 3
- V For Vendetta
- Vanity Fair
- Vice
- The Way Back
- Wedding Planner Mystery
- Wild Card
- Working Girl
Saturday, March 2
- Bee Movie
Wednesday, March 6
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Premonition
- She Said
Thursday, March 7
- Erika Jayne: Bet it All on Blonde
Thursday, March 14
- Unlocked
Friday, March 15
- Trolls: Band Together
- Trolls: Band Together Sing-Along
Monday, March 18
- The Nanny, seasons 1-6, all episodes
Wednesday, March 20
- Violent Night
Friday, March 22
- On Fire
Tuesday, March 26
- Fatal Family Feuds, season 1, all episodes
Wednesday, March 27
- Tár
Thursday, March 28
- The Traitors Australia, season 2, all episodes
Friday, March 29
- Fright Krewe, season 2, all episodes
Sunday, March 31
- Black Christmas
- Come Play
- A Cowgirl’s Story
- Cowgirls N Angels
- Cowgirls N Angels: Dakota’s Summer
- Good Hair
- Jackie Brown
- John Wick
- John Wick: Chapter 2
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
- Keeping The Faith
- Silent Night
In conclusion
Despite the excitement for the new additions, Peacock also comes up with understandable yet disappointing news that titles like Jurassic World Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and more will be leaving the platform this March 2024.
However, with new shows continuously arriving, there’s always a cycle of fresh content to explore. For non-subscribers or newcomers, Peacock subscriptions range from $5.99 per month to $59.99 annually.
Follow along for more news and updates on Peacock as 2024 progresses.