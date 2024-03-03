Where to watch Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate? Streaming options explored

Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2010 film Megamind, was finally released on March 1, 2024 and it is currently streaming on Peacock.

Although American fans can enjoy the movie on the streaming service, viewers residing outside the US will have to resort to using a VPN to watch the movie. Besides the film, a spinoff series titled Megamind Rules! is also available to watch on the same platform.

Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate picks up just moments after the events of the first film, and promises to deliver a fun and exciting experience for fans who have been waiting for thirteen years for the second installment of the franchise. The beloved characters are back for another delightful ride that is sure to captivate the audience.

How to stream Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate?

The movie is currently streaming on Peacock and in order to watch the film, viewers can subscribe to the streaming platform for $6 a month or $60 a year for Premium, which includes ads. It can be upgraded to Premium Plus for ad-free viewing for $12 a month or $120 a year.

Customers who have subscribed to Xfinity Internet can get access to Peacock Premium for free, provided they are Diamond or Platinum Rewards members. Similary, Now TV customers and Instacart Plus members can access Peacock Premium free of cost.

Peacock is not available for access to those residing outside the US. Therefore, a VPN is a good option for fans looking to watch Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate outside the country.

More about Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate

The blue extraterrestrial villain-turned-hero of Metro City returns to battle against his former teammates, the Doom Syndicate, who are planning to launch the entire city to the moon. To stop their nefarious plot, Megamind must assemble his own heroic team including Roxanne, Ol’ Chum, and Keiko to save the day.

Additionally, the spinoff series, Megamind Rules!, serves as a follow-up to the film and will explore further exploits of the titular character.

Cast of Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate

Premiere of DreamWorks Animation's "Megamind", 2010 (Image via Getty)

The original cast of the 2010 film did not return to voice their iconic characters. Instead, the mantle has been taken up by an entirely new panel of actors.

Megamind is now voiced by Keith Ferguson, known predominantly for his voice work in video games such as Final Fantasy XII and Overwatch, among others. He has also lent his voice to projects such as Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends and The Lego Movie.

The character named Roxanne Ritche, Megamind's love interest is voiced by Laura Post who has worked extensively in anime dubbings, including One-Punch Man and Jujutsu Kaisen. Ol' Chum, the talking fish who is Megamind's sidekick, is now voiced by Josh Brener (The Internship, Silicon Valley). Singer-songwriter and American Idol alum Adam Lambert is also part of the cast and has provided vocals for the theme song.

The previous cast of Megamind included Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt, Tina Fey, David Cross, and others.