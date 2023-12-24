5 Most trending shows to stream on Peacock right now

Since its debut, Peacock has rapidly become an industry leader in streaming thanks to its extensive library of captivating films and TV shows, and more are constantly being added.

While the streaming service hosts some of the best NBC shows ever made (The Office is exclusive to NBCUniversal), it also saw the release of some of the most captivating television shows from this year. New releases from this year include shows like Poker Face and Mrs. Davis, some of the most trending shows to stream on Peacock. Read on to learn about the most trending shows on Peacock in 2023!

5 Trending Shows from Peacock that You Should Stream Now

1) The Continental: From the World of John Wick

The world of the John Wick film was expanded for fans with this action-packed prequel episode that tells the story of the assassins' hotel. The protagonist of The Continental: From the World of John Wick is 30-year-old Winston Scott, a younger version of the character played by Ian McShane in the original series.

Colin Woodell has taken on a bolder and more casual tone in his role portrayal. The story opens with Mel Gibson's character, the original mafioso owner, taking over the building in a harsh manner.

2) Bupkis

Bupkis, a fictionalized biography of Pete Davidson, follows the young comedian as he returns to his Staten Island home to pursue his comedic career and cope with a family tragedy. It is similar to Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm. Davidson's portrayal of himself has drawn criticism for not being wholly unique, but Bupkis is nonetheless entertaining to watch because of Davidson's chemistry with the excellent supporting cast.

3) Based on a True Story

Based on a True Story is part thriller and delightfully dark black comedy, taking a provocative look at the true crime mania that has dominated the previous ten years. Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, who portray a married couple, devise a plan to expose a dangerous serial killer through a true-crime podcast.

Based on a True Story draws excellent comedy from its absurd premise despite having a grim subject. It is often amusing. In the tradition of successful television programs like Only Murders in the Building, Based on a True Story is a welcome addition to a genre and one of the best watches on Peacock.

4) Mrs. Davis

With a 91% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, this is one of the best shows on Peacock. Mrs. Davis is a gleefully enjoyable science fiction comedy that takes a satirical look at the age-old argument between science and faith.

Gilpin plays Sister Simone, a nun who is fighting artificial intelligence alone. Though it's a strange concept, Mrs. Davis never devolves into complete pandemonium. Instead, the program makes the most of its absurd comedy while maintaining a relatable cast of characters.

5) Poker Face

Arguably one of the best shows of 2023, Poker Face is a contemporary mystery series that serves as the ideal vehicle for author Rian Johnson's distinctive storytelling approach.

Natasha Lyonne stars as Charlie, a lady with the extraordinary ability to detect lies from others constantly. This ability often lands her in hot water, but it also allows her to see past the lies others tell her and solve riddles that others cannot. The show is driven by Lyonne's performance, just as in her last series, Russian Doll.

These are our picks for the most trending shows on Peacock in 2023. Tell us about your favorite shows on the streaming site in the comment section below.